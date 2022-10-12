Our first three tips are steps you should take before a breakdown ever occurs. These are also the most important tips for ensuring your warranty claim is approved.

It’s no secret that some car warranty administrators offer poor coverage. When it comes time to file a claim, the worst extended auto warranty companies will do everything they can to avoid paying out. However, not all companies behave this way.

Some providers, like Toco warranty, have an excellent customer service reputation and are known for paying out customer claims. You can check a provider’s reputation by using sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot. Toco warranty, for example, has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. It also has a 4.4 out of 5-star customer review score, which is exceptionally high even among the best extended car warranty providers. You can get a free quote from Toco by visiting TocoWarranty.com.

There are also customer complaints posted on the BBB. Keep in mind that, like any company, warranty providers are likely to have their share of bad reviews and denied claims. You can read customer complaints for yourself. Leading extended car warranty companies will address all complaints, usually to the customer’s satisfaction.

In the case of the most reputable extended car warranty companies, denied claims are often the result of customers who don’t understand their contracts and what is and is not covered. This leads us to tip No. 2.