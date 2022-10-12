Vehicle repairs can be very expensive. While new vehicles are typically protected under a factory car repair warranty for 3 years or 36,000 miles, once one of those coverage limits is reached, the financial responsibility of repairs falls to car owners.

This article makes it easier for you to decide whether a car repair warranty is right for you by describing what car repair warranties are, what they cost, and who the most reputable providers in the industry are.

If you’re considering one, we recommend getting a few quotes so you can see personalized pricing side by side. Below are the companies we recommend you get quotes from: