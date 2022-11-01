Car repairs can be very expensive for U.S. citizens – according to RepairPal, a common catalytic converter replacement costs between $2,174 and $2,213. But if you have insurance for car repairs or an extended warranty, it can help offset these costs.

In order to get peace of mind, many car owners pursue long-term coverage before the factory warranty on their vehicle expires. According to IBIS World, almost $18 billion was spent on extended car warranties in the U.S. last year. Alternatively, many owners purchase insurance for car repairs to protect their vehicles.

In this article, our review team discusses the difference between extended car warranties and car repair insurance, also known as mechanical breakdown insurance. In addition, we help you decide which type of coverage is right for you and share our recommended providers.