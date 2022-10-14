Benefits that are offered as part of the Cadillac warranty include:

Roadside Assistance

Cadillac’s Roadside Assistance lasts for the same period as its powertrain coverage – 6 years/70,000 miles. Its current program provides:

Towing to the closest Cadillac dealer (from a legal roadway)

Flat tire change (using vehicle’s spare)

Battery jump-start

Vehicle unlock service (costs for a new key and the labor to create it not included)

Trip interruption assistance

Trip routing

Emergency fuel delivery (fuel cost extra)

Parts Warranties

Should you need warranty service on a Cadillac, any parts used will come with their own warranty. Replacement brakes, rotors, alternators, and starters are covered for 2 years/unlimited miles. A longer list of Genuine AC/Delco replacement parts comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty:

Chassis parts

Electronic fuel pumps

Ignition wire sets

Radiators

Shock absorbers/struts

Wheel bearings/hub bearings

That “lifetime” coverage is for the parts alone. Labor to replace them is covered for 24 months. Labor costs to replace some of those parts mentioned could be high. Be aware that, if a dealer installs the less-expensive AC/Delco Advantage parts, the warranty coverage is 12 months/12,000 miles. It pays to ask which parts are being used.

Corrosion Warranty

You may be too young to remember a time when cars could start having rust problems within a few years, especially in areas that used salt on roads in winter. Dealers used to make a fortune selling undercoating and rustproofing products.

Fortunately, automakers today use very sophisticated and thorough corrosion protection measures in production, and corrosion warranties reflect that progress. Cadillac’s corrosion warranty has two parts covering defects in materials and workmanship:

All body and sheet metal components are warranted against rust for 4 years/50,000 miles.

Any sheet metal that rusts through, causing an actual hole in the sheet metal, is covered for up to 6 years/unlimited miles.

Cadillac says that aftermarket rustproofing products are not needed under this warranty coverage, and that using them “may create an environment which reduces the corrosion resistance built into your vehicle.” What’s more, should the use of aftermarket products lead to rust damage, the Cadillac warranty will not cover it. Bottom line: pass on the rustproofing.