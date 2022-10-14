While competition from European and Asian brands is fierce, the Cadillac warranty has some features that push the brand above notable rivals. In our 2018 review of 35 new car warranties, we ranked Cadillac’s warranty in the top third, which puts it ahead of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, but behind Genesis, Jaguar, Infiniti, and Lincoln.
We’ll take an in-depth look at the Cadillac new vehicle limited warranty for 2020-2021 vehicles and also show options for extended Cadillac warranty coverage, either from the brand or the aftermarket.
Cadillac New Vehicle Warranty
Like many luxury car brands, Cadillac’s warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Cadillac warranty surpasses those of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in powertrain coverage, however, at 6 years/70,000 miles. For those brands, powertrain coverage ends at 4 years/50,000 miles.
The Cadillac factory warranty claims to covers the entire vehicle, except for routine maintenance. If you sell your Cadillac while it’s still under warranty, any remaining coverage automatically transfers to the new owner for free. That may seem like a small touch, but some brands charge $50 to make the transfer.
|
Cadillac Warranty
|
Terms
|
Bumper-to-Bumper
|
4 years/50,000 miles
|
Powertrain
|
6 years/70,000 miles
|
Limited Parts
|
Varies
|
Roadside Assistance
|
6 years/70,000 miles
|
Courtesy Transportation
|
6 years/70,000 miles
Benefits that are offered as part of the Cadillac warranty include:
Roadside Assistance
Cadillac’s Roadside Assistance lasts for the same period as its powertrain coverage – 6 years/70,000 miles. Its current program provides:
- Towing to the closest Cadillac dealer (from a legal roadway)
- Flat tire change (using vehicle’s spare)
- Battery jump-start
- Vehicle unlock service (costs for a new key and the labor to create it not included)
- Trip interruption assistance
- Trip routing
- Emergency fuel delivery (fuel cost extra)
Parts Warranties
Should you need warranty service on a Cadillac, any parts used will come with their own warranty. Replacement brakes, rotors, alternators, and starters are covered for 2 years/unlimited miles. A longer list of Genuine AC/Delco replacement parts comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty:
- Chassis parts
- Electronic fuel pumps
- Ignition wire sets
- Radiators
- Shock absorbers/struts
- Wheel bearings/hub bearings
That “lifetime” coverage is for the parts alone. Labor to replace them is covered for 24 months. Labor costs to replace some of those parts mentioned could be high. Be aware that, if a dealer installs the less-expensive AC/Delco Advantage parts, the warranty coverage is 12 months/12,000 miles. It pays to ask which parts are being used.
Corrosion Warranty
You may be too young to remember a time when cars could start having rust problems within a few years, especially in areas that used salt on roads in winter. Dealers used to make a fortune selling undercoating and rustproofing products.
Fortunately, automakers today use very sophisticated and thorough corrosion protection measures in production, and corrosion warranties reflect that progress. Cadillac’s corrosion warranty has two parts covering defects in materials and workmanship:
- All body and sheet metal components are warranted against rust for 4 years/50,000 miles.
- Any sheet metal that rusts through, causing an actual hole in the sheet metal, is covered for up to 6 years/unlimited miles.
Cadillac says that aftermarket rustproofing products are not needed under this warranty coverage, and that using them “may create an environment which reduces the corrosion resistance built into your vehicle.” What’s more, should the use of aftermarket products lead to rust damage, the Cadillac warranty will not cover it. Bottom line: pass on the rustproofing.
Cadillac Has Reduced Free Routine Service
Back in 2011, Cadillac introduced “Cadillac Shield,” which it billed as “the most comprehensive suite of owner benefits by any luxury automotive brand in the world.” This package included the Premium Care Maintenance program for 4 years/50,000 miles. The Cadillac warranty coverage was reduced to 3 years/36,000 miles in 2017, and then to 1 year/12,000 miles in 2019.
That basically means your vehicle’s first oil change, plus a tire rotation, and a multi-point vehicle inspection. Cadillac included less powertrain warranty coverage under the old program, at 4 years/50,000 miles. So, while you lose most of the free maintenance, you gain 2 years/20,000 miles in powertrain coverage at a critical stage in the vehicle’s service life. That’s probably a better deal for most customers.
The Cadillac warranty offers prepaid maintenance plans that cover the oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid top-offs. Terms run from 24 months/30,000 miles to 180 months/150,000 miles. We think your money would be better spent on an extended warranty, for reasons we’ll show.
Should You Consider A Cadillac Extended Warranty?
Cadillac once billed itself as “The Standard of the World.” Unfortunately, Cadillac reliability tells a different story today. Looking at the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study from 2019, which surveyed owners of three-year-old vehicles, Cadillac ranked in the bottom 10 of 31 brands.
Consumer Reports put Cadillac last among 30 brands it studied for reliability. Its survey covered Cadillac model years 2000-2019, plus some 2020-2021 models.
So, should you get an extended auto warranty? Our recommendation is yes, it seems like a good idea for a Cadillac and provides peace of mind.
Extended Warranty Plans for Cadillacs
Cadillac offers a choice of the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty or the Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan. These are two very different programs, with different benefits and costs, so it pays to understand them before you visit the dealership to buy a new car.
To learn more about extended warranty coverage options, costs, and reviews, check out our review on Cadillac’s extended warranty.
Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty A Better Value?
Cadillac’s choice of purchasing an extended warranty when you buy your vehicle or a Platinum Protection Plan service contract at some point afterward seems appealing. However, it’s also worth exploring third-party warranty options.
While the aftermarket does not offer a true extension of the Cadillac factory warranty, it does offer a multitude of plans that are competitive with Cadillac’s Platinum Protection Plans. Using Cadillac’s online pricing tool, it’s easy to get a price that you could then compare to an aftermarket plan.
Based on a survey our team conducted in 2021, 1,000 respondents cited a multitude of reasons for purchasing an extended warranty for their vehicle. Although it may not be in everyone’s best interest to purchase an extended warranty, here are some of the top reasons others decided to purchase one:
Cadillac even lets you download a sample contract, which you could compare to a sample contract from one of our recommended providers. One advantage of the aftermarket plans is that you could buy a powertrain-only option, which could cost less than Cadillac’s service contracts. Also, our top picks among aftermarket extended car warranty companies can offer more comprehensive coverage plans, as well as higher mileage limits.
Final Thoughts On Cadillac’s Warranty
With about 920 dealers across the U.S., Cadillac offers more service points than other luxury car brands. However, an aftermarket warranty enables access to more than 30,000 repair shops, including independent shops, franchises, and national chains.
You’ll also find that top aftermarket warranties easily match Cadillac’s additional benefits, such as roadside assistance, towing, rental car allowance, and trip interruption coverage. The latter reimburses you for lodging and meal costs if you’re more than 100 miles from home while you wait for a covered repair.
Cadillac Warranty FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.