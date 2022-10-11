It’s possible that getting hit with just a couple of repair bills could put a sizeable dent in your budget. An extended car warranty is one way to protect your bank account against an unexpected and costly breakdown but to determine whether a Cadillac extended warranty is really worth it, it helps to look at Cadillac reliability and your existing warranty protection.

Cadillac Repair Costs

According to RepairPal, a cost-estimation website for auto repairs, Cadillac owners pay, on average, $783 in annual repairs and maintenance costs. Compared to the industry average of $652, this is high. RepairPal also gave Cadillac vehicles a 3.0 out of 5.0-star reliability rating, ranking it 26th out of 32 other car brands.

There is a good possibility that any Cadillac will break down eventually, and the chances of this increase as your vehicle ages. So, how much does it cost to fix a Cadillac? That depends on what goes wrong, but here’s an idea of the average price for many of the most common repairs, as outlined by Cadillac.

Common Cadillac Repair Costs