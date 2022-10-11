If you own a Cadillac, you have the cream of the crop from General Motors. While your luxury vehicle may look sleek, repairs tend to be expensive – which is where a Cadillac extended warranty can come in handy. But do you need an extended car warranty, or do you have enough coverage as it is?
In this in-depth review, we’ll discuss your options so you can decide if you should purchase an extended auto warranty from Cadillac or a third-party provider. We’ve done the research for you and will recommend the best extended car warranty providers to avoid the expensive cost of Cadillac breakdowns. We encourage you to get several quotes so you can compare Cadillac extended warranty coverage and prices.
Cadillac Extended Warranty Options
There are two Cadillac extended warranty options: the Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty and the Cadillac Protection Plan. The first increases your factory coverage to 6 years/70,000 miles and must be purchased when you buy your new car. Cadillac’s Protection Plans provide more limited coverage and can be purchased later.
Cadillac Extended Warranty Plans
|Cadillac Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Extended Limited Warranty
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Platinum Protection Plan
|2 years/24,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles
Cadillac Extended Limited Warranty
With this Cadillac extended warranty, you can increase your new car’s bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage up to 6 years/70,000 miles. The warranty has no deductible and covers any defects in workmanship or materials. Like most extended warranties, it does not cover routine maintenance, and the dealer has the right to replace any parts with new, remanufactured, or refurbished components.
The biggest downside to this Cadillac extended warranty is the price. Aside from that, it’s not available for cars or SUVs bought in California, Maine, Minnesota, or Florida.
Cadillac Extended Warranty Pros and Cons
|Cadillac Extended Warranty Pros
|Cadillac Extended Warranty Cons
|Longer protection
|Costly
|No deductible
|Not available in California, Maine, Minnesota, or Florida
|Easy to add on at the dealership
|Price rolls into financing, which means you pay interest
|Comprehensive coverage
Cadillac Platinum Protection Plan
The Platinum Protection Plan starts at 2 years/24,000 miles of coverage and can last as long as 5 years/60,000 miles. More than 1,000 parts and systems are included, such as the powertrain, steering, electrical, air bags, brakes, air conditioning, and high-tech features.
Maintenance, tires, batteries, all exhaust components, and some emissions components are among the exclusions. The Platinum Protection Plan is fully transferable to subsequent owners and cancelable within 60 days.
Here are the added benefits that come with Cadillac’s Platinum Protection Plan:
- Rental car coverage
- Roadside assistance
- Towing
- Trip interruption coverage
- Lost key repair or replacement
- Lockout services
Other add-on Cadillac protection plans include:
- Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage: Protection against depreciation when your insurance company declares the vehicle a total loss
- Tire and wheel coverage: Road hazard protection
- Pre-paid maintenance: Covers all scheduled maintenance
- Appearance guard: Covers certain exterior and interior damage
Cadillac Extended Warranty Cost
Cadillac’s Extended Limited Warranty can cost between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on the vehicle model. Since you can only buy this warranty when you purchase the car, you can also roll the cost into your auto loan.
Cadillac Extended Protection Plans can vary widely in price depending on your vehicle and the coverage you want. For a shorter plan, you might pay around $1,500, while you could pay $3,500 or more for a longer plan.
Cadillac Extended Warranty Coverage
It’s possible that getting hit with just a couple of repair bills could put a sizeable dent in your budget. An extended car warranty is one way to protect your bank account against an unexpected and costly breakdown but to determine whether a Cadillac extended warranty is really worth it, it helps to look at Cadillac reliability and your existing warranty protection.
Cadillac Repair Costs
According to RepairPal, a cost-estimation website for auto repairs, Cadillac owners pay, on average, $783 in annual repairs and maintenance costs. Compared to the industry average of $652, this is high. RepairPal also gave Cadillac vehicles a 3.0 out of 5.0-star reliability rating, ranking it 26th out of 32 other car brands.
There is a good possibility that any Cadillac will break down eventually, and the chances of this increase as your vehicle ages. So, how much does it cost to fix a Cadillac? That depends on what goes wrong, but here’s an idea of the average price for many of the most common repairs, as outlined by Cadillac.
Common Cadillac Repair Costs
|Repair
|Cost
|Air conditioning system
|$1,136
|Fuel pump
|$972
|Engine
|$6,952
|Transmission
|$3,622
|Rack and pinion steering
|$1,355
|Water pump
|$600
Additional coverage can protect you by offsetting these repair costs. With the right Cadillac extended warranty, you won’t need to worry about paying for covered repairs out of pocket.
Cadillac Factory Warranty Coverage
When considering Cadillac extended warranty coverage, it’s smart to check what’s already covered under your factory warranty. Cadillac’s warranty protects you from paying for repairs, parts, and labor needed to correct defective materials or faulty workmanship. It includes the following terms and limits:
|Cadillac Warranty
|Limits
|Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Powertrain Limited Warranty
|6 years/70,000 miles
|24/7 Roadside Assistance
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Parts Warranties (Terms Vary by Part)
|1 year/unlimited miles 2 years/unlimited miles Lifetime
These warranties automatically transfer to a new owner if you sell your car before coverage expires. The only exception to that rule is the Limited Parts Warranty, which only applies to the original vehicle owner.
Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Warranties
After completing a 172-point inspection, certified pre-owned (CPO) Cadillacs are backed by a 1-year/unlimited-mile warranty. This coverage begins once the original bumper-to-bumper coverage expires.
What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Warranty?
A Cadillac extended warranty can be purchased either from the dealer or an independent warranty provider. While the dealership warranty may be convenient and provide high-level coverage, it is often more expensive than third-party alternatives.
Reputable extended car warranty companies offer many of the same benefits as your car’s factory warranty and have several advantages. Many of the providers we have reviewed offer:
- A variety of coverage options
- Flexible payment options and prices
- Towing
- Roadside assistance
- Rental car coverage
- Free quotes
- Your choice of auto repair shop
Whether you’re leaning toward a dealership extended warranty or a third-party vehicle service contract, it’s always a good idea to compare costs and coverage from a number of providers. Among our recommendations for a Cadillac extended warranty are Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. Learn more about each below.
Endurance: Best Coverage
We’ve named Endurance the best overall provider. This company has more than 15 years of experience and directly administers all of its warranty plans. This business model cuts out the middleman to provide a quick, seamless claims process.
The company supplies five coverage levels for new, pre-owned, and hybrid vehicles, and plans are available for term lengths of 200,000+ miles.
Along with roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and trip interruption benefits, every plan includes one year of the Endurance Elite Benefits. This program gives drivers:
- Key fob replacements
- Repair financing
- Collision discount
- Flat tire repairs and replacements
CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
CARCHEX is another of our top extended warranty picks. The company has a positive reputation, maintaining an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and partnering with brands like Edmunds.com, Carfax, Kelley Blue Book, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), so you can feel confident trusting your Cadillac to CARCHEX.
Each CARCHEX plan includes benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption service, and rental car reimbursement.
CARCHEX works with top-rated companies, such as Royal Administration Services and American Auto Shield, to provide a variety of policies. Because these companies are competing for your business, you are left with a competitive price. Plus, you can opt for a flexible payment schedule of up to 24 months if you need to spread out the cost.
CarShield: Best Value
We are also fans of CarShield for extended warranty coverage. Among top providers, CarShield offers some of the lowest-cost coverage, as well as valuable extras like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.
CarShield has been in business since 2015. Since that time, the provider has become the market share leader and protected more than a million vehicles. You have the option of six warranty tiers with this company, although the company’s Specialty coverage plan won’t apply to your Cadillac. We like that the plans are flexible, and you can choose a monthly contract to avoid getting stuck in a lengthy agreement.
Cadillac Extended Warranty Review
Cadillac’s Extended Limited Warranty and Protection Plans both offer a good range of coverage. However, these plans can be more expensive than third-party options, and they come with some restrictions. We recommend comparing the pros and cons of extended car warranties and looking at third-party providers to find the best deal.
|Cadillac Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|6 years/70,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Cadillac dealers only
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.