CPO Cadillacs come with the same warranty as new Cadillacs, which is a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty. Once the factory warranty expires, Cadillac’s CPO warranty begins, giving drivers 1 year/unlimited miles of extra protection. This coverage will pay to repair or replace any parts that are damaged due to defects in materials or workmanship, except for noted exclusions.

Cadillac includes a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty on all new vehicles, which stays valid for certified pre-owned vehicles. Car owners also get the remainder of the emissions and corrosion protection warranties when buying a CPO vehicle.

The manufacturer offers 24-hour roadside assistance with CPO vehicles, and there’s no deductible in the event of a car warranty claim. Owners also have the option of courtesy alternative transportation while their car is in the shop for repairs, a three-month SiriusXM satellite radio trial subscription, and enrollment in the My Cadillac Rewards program.

If you decide to sell your car during the warranty period, coverage is transferable. Something else to note is that General Motors (Cadillac’s parent company) includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty on specific parts. Items backed by GM’s lifetime warranty include:

Radiators

Shock absorbers and struts

Chassis parts

Ignition wiring sets

Electronic fuel pumps

Wheel bearings and hub bearings

Compared to other luxury brands, Cadillac CPO warranty coverage does a good job of competing with some brands, like Audi’s CPO warranty. However, it falls short of the six years of coverage and scheduled maintenance provisions found in the Lexus warranty. It also doesn’t compete with the standard powertrain coverage offered by brands like Hyundai, which covers CPO vehicles up to 10 years/100,000 miles.

What’s Excluded?

Having a Cadillac CPO warranty doesn’t mean you’re covered in every situation. You’ll still be subject to common exclusions, such as the following:

Normal wear and tear

Damage from collisions

Damage from natural disasters

Damage from improper repairs

Damage from neglect or abuse

If you’re unsure whether your car is still in its Cadillac CPO warranty period, bring your vehicle identification number (VIN) to your local dealer or visit Cadillac.com.