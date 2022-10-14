Cadillac certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles are a good option if you’re looking for a reliable used car. Along with a thorough inspection before they’re put up for sale, these vehicles come with a Cadillac CPO warranty that comes with a few perks meant to make your first years of ownership worry-free.
In this article, we’ll take a thorough look at what the Cadillac CPO warranty entails and how long car owners are covered. We’ll also discuss extended coverage options. Our research team has ranked the best extended auto warranty providers on the market, and we’ll give our recommendations if the Cadillac dealership’s service plans don’t work for you.
To see how much extended coverage would cost, you can start getting free aftermarket car warranty quotes from our top recommended providers.
Cadillac CPO Warranty Overview
CPO Cadillacs come with the same warranty as new Cadillacs, which is a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty. Once the factory warranty expires, Cadillac’s CPO warranty begins, giving drivers 1 year/unlimited miles of extra protection. This coverage will pay to repair or replace any parts that are damaged due to defects in materials or workmanship, except for noted exclusions.
Cadillac includes a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty on all new vehicles, which stays valid for certified pre-owned vehicles. Car owners also get the remainder of the emissions and corrosion protection warranties when buying a CPO vehicle.
The manufacturer offers 24-hour roadside assistance with CPO vehicles, and there’s no deductible in the event of a car warranty claim. Owners also have the option of courtesy alternative transportation while their car is in the shop for repairs, a three-month SiriusXM satellite radio trial subscription, and enrollment in the My Cadillac Rewards program.
If you decide to sell your car during the warranty period, coverage is transferable. Something else to note is that General Motors (Cadillac’s parent company) includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty on specific parts. Items backed by GM’s lifetime warranty include:
- Radiators
- Shock absorbers and struts
- Chassis parts
- Ignition wiring sets
- Electronic fuel pumps
- Wheel bearings and hub bearings
Compared to other luxury brands, Cadillac CPO warranty coverage does a good job of competing with some brands, like Audi’s CPO warranty. However, it falls short of the six years of coverage and scheduled maintenance provisions found in the Lexus warranty. It also doesn’t compete with the standard powertrain coverage offered by brands like Hyundai, which covers CPO vehicles up to 10 years/100,000 miles.
What’s Excluded?
Having a Cadillac CPO warranty doesn’t mean you’re covered in every situation. You’ll still be subject to common exclusions, such as the following:
- Normal wear and tear
- Damage from collisions
- Damage from natural disasters
- Damage from improper repairs
- Damage from neglect or abuse
If you’re unsure whether your car is still in its Cadillac CPO warranty period, bring your vehicle identification number (VIN) to your local dealer or visit Cadillac.com.
Cadillac Pre-Owned Certification Process
Along with standard interior, exterior, and under-the-hood inspections, Cadillacs must pass a 172-point inspection to receive CPO status. If a Cadillac was subject to a recall or fails any part of the inspection, it is not eligible to be sold as a CPO vehicle until it has received applicable repairs. Also part of the vehicle inspection is an auto history report and a road test.
Do You Need More Coverage?
Since the Cadillac CPO warranty only extends original bumper-to-bumper coverage by a year, an extended auto warranty may give you greater peace of mind in the long run. Before purchasing extended coverage, you’ll want to consider your vehicle’s dependability and the general cost of upkeep.
In 2016, YourMechanic released a study examining maintenance costs over 10 years of ownership. Cadillac was ranked as the third most expensive brand to maintain with an estimated cost of $12,500 – Toyota came in as the least expensive at $5,500 spent over a decade. The repair estimation site RepairPal also reports Cadillac having above-average repair costs:
|RepairPal Reliability Factor
|Cadillac Average
|Industry Average
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$783
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.4 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of Needed Repair Being Severe*
|17%
|12%
*A severe repair is any repair costing more than three times the average annual repair cost.
You’re probably wondering, are extended car warranties worth it? Well, if you want to potentially avoid paying for costly repairs out of pocket, extra protection might be worth the investment. You’ll need to assess your personal finances to see if purchasing an extended warranty makes sense.
To give you an idea of what kinds of costs you may be on the hook for after your vehicle ages out of its Cadillac CPO warranty period, here are some common repairs Cadillac owners have reported to RepairPal:
|Model
|Common Repair
|Average Repair Cost*
|Cadillac Catera
|Blower motor resistor replacement
|$381 to $474
|Cadillac Eldorado
|Air injection system check valve replacement
|$750 to $770
|Cadillac Escalade
|Fuel pressure regulator replacement
|$192 to $239
|Cadillac SRX
|Coil spring replacement
|$465 to $521
*According to RepairPal.
What Does A Cadillac Extended Warranty Cover?
If you’re buying a certified pre-owned Cadillac and want additional coverage, you may be interested in a Cadillac Protection Plan. This vehicle service contract can be purchased at any time before your car is 7 years old or reaches 100,000 miles. The Protection Plan offers two levels of coverage:
- Platinum coverage: This is Cadillac’s most comprehensive extended coverage. It essentially covers the entire vehicle, except for listed exclusions.
- Silver coverage: This plan covers parts of systems like the engine, drive axles, transmission, steering, and air conditioning.
Besides warranty repairs, the protection plans include trip interruption coverage, rental car reimbursement, towing services, and lost key or lockout assistance. You’ll also have access to GM’s network of certified technicians when it comes to covered repairs.
Other Choices For Cadillac Coverage
Considering the Cadillac CPO warranty doesn’t add much length to what you get from the factory, and the brand has a track record for experiencing above-average numbers of mechanical issues, you may find better warranty coverage outside the Cadillac dealer’s office. We recommend researching what vehicle protection plan would suit your car best and only getting quotes from reputable extended car warranty companies.
Independent warranty companies can be a great choice for several reasons. For one, owners can buy warranty coverage for vehicles well past the factory warranty expiration date. Providers like Endurance, CARCHEX , and CarShield even offer services up to 200,000 or 300,000 miles. You also typically get lower rates with third-party companies than you do from the automaker.
Before making a financial commitment, taking the time to compare costs can help you find the best price for coverage. Use the buttons below to start getting free quotes from our top three recommended providers.
FAQ: Cadillac CPO Warranty
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.