A bumper-to-bumper warranty refers to the highest level of coverage, so it’ll take care of almost any mechanical breakdown caused by defects in materials or workmanship. All brands offer bumper-to-bumper warranties on new vehicles, though they’re often called new vehicle limited warranties as well.

Other warranties that are included under the factory warranty are the powertrain warranty, drivetrain warranty, and the corrosion and rust warranty.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty is the most significant piece of a new car’s warranty package since it includes coverage for nearly all parts and systems. Most bumper-to-bumper warranties offered by automakers cover a new vehicle for around three years.

In addition, drivers can purchase a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty from a third-party company when their factory warranty expires. Details vary by provider, but most plans cover the vehicle’s major mechanical and electrical systems except for specific “wear items” such as tires, brake pads, and windshield wipers, along with routine maintenance needs like oil changes and tire rotations.

What Does A Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Cover?

Bumper-to-bumper extended warranty coverage plans generally cover the following vehicle components:

Audio, communication, and entertainment systems

Heating and air conditioning

Electrical (power seats, sunroofs, heated seats)

Powertrain components (engine, transmission, certain driveline parts)

Engine cooling system

Steering system

Suspension

Fuel injection system

Despite the name, bumper-to-bumper coverage doesn’t cover every car repair or part. Exact coverage details differ based on the provider, but every bumper-to-bumper warranty comes with a brief list of car parts excluded from coverage. That’s why bumper-to-bumper extended warranty plans are more accurately referred to as “exclusionary warranties.”

What Does A Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Not Cover?

The term “bumper-to-bumper” indicates full coverage, but not all of the car’s parts are protected. When shopping around, it’s essential to take a look at the specifics of the manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to examine term lengths, the contract’s fine print, and details about deductibles.

It’s important to note that several areas aren’t protected by most factory bumper-to-bumper warranties, which means you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket for these repairs. Here are the components and services that are standard exclusions from bumper-to-bumper extended warranties:

Normal wear-and-tear items : Brake pads, tires, rotors, drums, upholstery, seat belts, and paint

Regular routine maintenance : Oil changes, tire rotations, wheel alignment, and scheduled services

Automotive glass parts : Headlights, brake lights, windows, turn signals, and windshields

Damage : Abuse, misuse, neglect, accidents or collision damage, use of improper fluids, fuels, or lubricants, acts of nature, and damage to body panels and interior trims

Many of the items not included in bumper-to-bumper extended warranty coverage can be covered by prepaid maintenance plans or by coverage provided through your car insurance company.

Bumper-To-Bumper Vs. Powertrain Warranty

In a new car’s factory warranty coverage, the powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties work together to protect the vehicle. While these plans go hand in hand, they cover different parts, creating confusion around their key differences.

These plans often differ in term lengths and the level of coverage provided.

Bumper-to-bumper warranty : This comprehensive, high-level coverage option protects most of your car’s parts and typically lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles.

Powertrain warranty : A powertrain warranty protects the most vital parts of your vehicle that deliver energy from the engine to the wheels, including the engine, transmission, drive axle/drivetrain, and suspension parts. Most powertrain coverage plans last around 5 years/60,000 miles.

A bumper-to-bumper warranty is usually an exclusionary warranty. This means that the warranty lists out the parts it excludes rather than the parts it covers.

A powertrain warranty is the opposite. It lists out every covered component because there are fewer of them. In addition, a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty typically expires much sooner than the powertrain warranty.

So, where does an extended car warranty fit into this picture? Extended coverage mimics the protection of factory powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties once the original plans expire.