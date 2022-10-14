Advertiser Disclosure

There are big changes happening at Buick, a brand that stretches back to 1899 and upon which General Motors was founded in 1908. Firstly, Buick, like Ford, is dropping sedans from its model lineup to focus on SUVs and crossovers.

More critically for buyers of any Buick model, however, there’s a major change in warranty coverage for 2021, and not for the better. In our 2019 survey of new-car limited warranties of 35 brands, we ranked Buick’s 11th. We were impressed by the brand’s 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage.

All that changes for the 2021 model year. Buick has reduced bumper-to-bumper coverage to 3 years/36,000 miles, and powertrain coverage drops to 5 years/60,000 miles.

Before, Buick’s warranty was better than that of some luxury brands. Now, it is closer to those of several mainstream brands. There is an exception: if you should find a 2019 model year Buick in dealer inventory, or even a 2018 model, it will still be covered by the longer warranty.

A shorter warranty is usually a cost-cutting tactic, not a reflection of lower quality.

Buick’s warranty downgrade does, however, put a spotlight on considering an extended warranty, either from Buick or a third-party provider, for added peace of mind. We’ll compare both options and explain why we prefer third-party companies. First, let’s see how Buick does on quality.