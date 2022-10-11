Buick offers two extended warranties, as well as seven add-on protection plans. While Buick extended warranty plans can cover everything from major car repairs to minor fabric tears, they may not be worth the cost in comparison to third-party providers.

In this article, we’ll discuss Buick extended warranties in detail, including coverage, cost, customer reviews, and more. We’ll also go over reputable third-party warranty plans for Buick vehicles.

Buick Extended Warranty Options

Buick offers two extended warranty plans: the Extended Limited Warranty and the Buick Platinum Protection Plan. These Buick extended warranty options have different eligibility requirements, but both provide peace of mind against costly repairs in the long run. Be sure to note that each Buick extended warranty is also backed by a different company.

Buick Extended WarrantyCoverage Terms
2020 Buick Extended Limited Warranty5 years/60,000 miles
Platinum Protection Plan2 years/24,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles

Extended Limited Warranty

Like the name implies, the Buick Extended Limited Warranty extends the original bumper-to-bumper limited warranty from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles. Only new Buicks are eligible, and the plan can only be purchased at the time of vehicle purchase. While this Buick extended warranty cannot be canceled, coverage can be transferred to any subsequent owners. The Extended Limited Warranty is backed by General Motors (GM).

Platinum Protection Plan

The Buick Platinum Protection Plan, Buick’s primary extended warranty, has a $0 deductible with prices starting at $1,319 for 24 months/24,000 miles. Other term options include:

  • 36 months/36,000 miles
  • 48 months/48,000 miles
  • 60 months/60,000 miles

You can visit the website or call your dealer to get an accurate quote based on your Buick’s model, age, and other factors. Unlike the Buick Extended Limited Warranty, the Platinum Protection Plan is backed by AMT Warranty Group, a third-party provider.

Below is a table that shows some of the major components covered and not covered under the Platinum Protection Plan. For a complete list of inclusions and exclusions, view this sample contract.

Covered Under Buick Extended WarrantyNot Covered Under Buick Extended Warranty
EngineBattery and battery cable/harness
TransmissionLenses, sealed beams, and light bulbs
Drive axleKey fobs
Factory-installed turbocharger/superchargerTire pressure sensors
Transfer caseBrake rotors and drums
Steering (Including rear)Exhaust components
ElectricalTrim items
Airbags/safety restraint systemTires and wheels/rims
Brakes (including ABS components)Maintenance services
Air conditioning systemCertain emission components

The Platinum Protection Plan includes the following additional benefits:

  • Rental car coverage: $40 per day with a maximum of $280 per incident (also includes alternative transportation)
  • Towing: Up to $150 per occurrence
  • Trip interruption reimbursement: $200 per day with a maximum of $800 per occurrence for food and hotels if more than 100 miles away from home
  • Key repair or replacement: $35 reimbursement for lost or broken key

The Platinum Protection plan is also fully transferable, cancelable (within 60 days), and customizable.

Buick Protection Plans

In addition to the two Buick extended warranties, the company also has seven other protection plans, two of which are only available for leased cars. These plans cover everything from tire and wheel repairs to maintenance costs:

PlanDetails
GAP Coverage PlanThe GAP Coverage Plan helps in the event your vehicle is totaled. Most insurance companies will only compensate you for the current value of the vehicle, not for the deductible or what is still owed on the car. This plan can help fill that gap.
Tire and Wheel Protection PlanThe Tire and Wheel Protection Plan provides coverage for tires and wheels to protect against road hazards. It covers repairs and replacements of flat tires and damaged wheels, along with minor repairs for cosmetic damage. There is a $0 deductible.
Pre-Paid Maintenance PlanThe Pre-Paid Maintenance Plan helps cover regular maintenance costs, such as tire rotations and oil changes. This plan has no deductible.
Appearance Guard PlanThe Appearance Guard Plan helps your Buick look new for years by covering cosmetic damage, such as exterior dents and interior fabric. This plan has a $0 deductible.
XS Wear® Lease Protection PlanThe XS Wear Lease Protection Plan provides coverage beyond the typical wear and tear. This plan is only available for leased Buicks and has a $0 deductible.
Advanced Lease Protection PlanThe Advanced Lease Protection Plan provides additional services during the manufacturer’s warranty and extends that coverage after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. This plan is only available for leased cars, and there is a $0 deductible.

Why You Might Need A Buick Extended Warranty

No car is immune to breakdowns, and repair costs can be expensive. Here are some of the most common problems for Buicks, according to RepairPal:

ModelIssueCost
Buick RainierFailure of air compressor for rear air springs$385–$420
Buick LeSabreFuel level sensor failure$355–$486
Buick CenturyEngine oil or coolant leak$283–$369
Buick Park AvenueFailure of mode and temperature door actuators$295–$353
Buick RegalKey stuck in ignition lock cylinder$181–243

Buick has also changed its limited warranty for 2020 and newer models. In 2019, new Buicks had bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 6 years/70,000 miles. In 2020, new vehicle coverage was reduced to 3 years/36,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and 5 years/60,000 miles for powertrain. This means that new car owners will have to consider an extended warranty sooner, since Buick’s factory warranty coverage won’t last as long.

Buick Extended Warranty Pros And Cons

Now that the plans are laid out, it’s time to decide if buying a Buick extended warranty is worth it. Buick offers a wide variety of protection in its nine plans, covering everything from minor cosmetic damage to major breakdowns. Buying one of these also ensures that any covered repairs or replacements are handled directly between the dealership and auto manufacturer, meaning that the car owner doesn’t have to manage all of the paperwork.

But Buick’s plans have some downfalls, too. While Buick’s deductible is competitive at $0, the plan prices make up for it. The starting price for the Platinum Protection Plan is $1,319 for the lowest amount of coverage (24 months/24,000 miles). That price could quickly increase if you extend the coverage or add one of the other protection plans on top.

Even with the variety, there are still limitations in terms of what is covered and how much Buick is willing to reimburse for one occurrence or one part. In the end, a Buick plan may not be worth the cost.

Best Third-Party Car Warranty Companies

We recommend a third-party extended vehicle service contract over Buick extended warranty coverage for several reasons. You can generally get a better price on a third-party extended warranty because you’re not locked in to only the dealership’s options.

Third-party plans also provide coverage for longer. Endurance, for example, offers coverage for up to 200,000+ miles, while Buick only covers up to 60,000 miles.

Lastly, third parties give you more coverage options. Endurance offers six tiers with several plans under each, versus Buick’s two levels.

We have done extensive research into the best third-party extended warranty options and have come up with three that stand out from the rest for Buick extended warranty coverage.

  • Endurance gets the first-place spot as Best Overall for its quality of coverage and customer service. Check below to see how Endurance compares to Buick.
  • Tied in second place is CARCHEX because of its outstanding company reputation and customer care.
  • CarShield is third because of its month-to-month contract options and six levels of coverage.
Buick Extended Warranties vs. Third-Party
Here’s a quick comparison of the Buick Extended Warranty compared to three reputable third-party extended warranty providers.
Buick Extended WarrantyEnduranceCARCHEXCarShield
Start DateVariesAnytimeAnytimeAnytime
Max Length of Coverage5 years/60,000 miles8 years/200,000+ miles10 years/250,000 miles300,000 miles
# of Plan Options2656
Transferable
Deductible$0 or $100$0+$0+$0+
Trip Interruption
Roadside Assistance
Repair NetworkChevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealershipsRepair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)> 30,000 facilities nationwideASE-Certified repair facilities
Cancellation PolicyVariesRefund if within 30 daysRefund if within 30 daysRefund if within 30 days
AvailabilityFrom local dealerFree, instant quoteFree, instant quoteFree, instant quote