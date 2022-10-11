Buick offers two extended warranties, as well as seven add-on protection plans. While Buick extended warranty plans can cover everything from major car repairs to minor fabric tears, they may not be worth the cost in comparison to third-party providers.
In this article, we’ll discuss Buick extended warranties in detail, including coverage, cost, customer reviews, and more. We’ll also go over reputable third-party warranty plans for Buick vehicles.
We’ve done our research on the best extended car warranty providers. Through our analysis, we have determined that Endurance is the Best Overall option for vehicle service contracts, including for Buick extended warranty plans. A few other leading brands trail just behind.
Buick Extended Warranty Options
Buick offers two extended warranty plans: the Extended Limited Warranty and the Buick Platinum Protection Plan. These Buick extended warranty options have different eligibility requirements, but both provide peace of mind against costly repairs in the long run. Be sure to note that each Buick extended warranty is also backed by a different company.
|Buick Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|2020 Buick Extended Limited Warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Platinum Protection Plan
|2 years/24,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles
Extended Limited Warranty
Like the name implies, the Buick Extended Limited Warranty extends the original bumper-to-bumper limited warranty from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles. Only new Buicks are eligible, and the plan can only be purchased at the time of vehicle purchase. While this Buick extended warranty cannot be canceled, coverage can be transferred to any subsequent owners. The Extended Limited Warranty is backed by General Motors (GM).
Platinum Protection Plan
The Buick Platinum Protection Plan, Buick’s primary extended warranty, has a $0 deductible with prices starting at $1,319 for 24 months/24,000 miles. Other term options include:
- 36 months/36,000 miles
- 48 months/48,000 miles
- 60 months/60,000 miles
You can visit the website or call your dealer to get an accurate quote based on your Buick’s model, age, and other factors. Unlike the Buick Extended Limited Warranty, the Platinum Protection Plan is backed by AMT Warranty Group, a third-party provider.
Below is a table that shows some of the major components covered and not covered under the Platinum Protection Plan. For a complete list of inclusions and exclusions, view this sample contract.
|Covered Under Buick Extended Warranty
|Not Covered Under Buick Extended Warranty
|Engine
|Battery and battery cable/harness
|Transmission
|Lenses, sealed beams, and light bulbs
|Drive axle
|Key fobs
|Factory-installed turbocharger/supercharger
|Tire pressure sensors
|Transfer case
|Brake rotors and drums
|Steering (Including rear)
|Exhaust components
|Electrical
|Trim items
|Airbags/safety restraint system
|Tires and wheels/rims
|Brakes (including ABS components)
|Maintenance services
|Air conditioning system
|Certain emission components
The Platinum Protection Plan includes the following additional benefits:
- Rental car coverage: $40 per day with a maximum of $280 per incident (also includes alternative transportation)
- Towing: Up to $150 per occurrence
- Trip interruption reimbursement: $200 per day with a maximum of $800 per occurrence for food and hotels if more than 100 miles away from home
- Key repair or replacement: $35 reimbursement for lost or broken key
The Platinum Protection plan is also fully transferable, cancelable (within 60 days), and customizable.
Buick Protection Plans
In addition to the two Buick extended warranties, the company also has seven other protection plans, two of which are only available for leased cars. These plans cover everything from tire and wheel repairs to maintenance costs:
|Plan
|Details
|GAP Coverage Plan
|The GAP Coverage Plan helps in the event your vehicle is totaled. Most insurance companies will only compensate you for the current value of the vehicle, not for the deductible or what is still owed on the car. This plan can help fill that gap.
|Tire and Wheel Protection Plan
|The Tire and Wheel Protection Plan provides coverage for tires and wheels to protect against road hazards. It covers repairs and replacements of flat tires and damaged wheels, along with minor repairs for cosmetic damage. There is a $0 deductible.
|Pre-Paid Maintenance Plan
|The Pre-Paid Maintenance Plan helps cover regular maintenance costs, such as tire rotations and oil changes. This plan has no deductible.
|Appearance Guard Plan
|The Appearance Guard Plan helps your Buick look new for years by covering cosmetic damage, such as exterior dents and interior fabric. This plan has a $0 deductible.
|XS Wear® Lease Protection Plan
|The XS Wear Lease Protection Plan provides coverage beyond the typical wear and tear. This plan is only available for leased Buicks and has a $0 deductible.
|Advanced Lease Protection Plan
|The Advanced Lease Protection Plan provides additional services during the manufacturer’s warranty and extends that coverage after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. This plan is only available for leased cars, and there is a $0 deductible.
Why You Might Need A Buick Extended Warranty
No car is immune to breakdowns, and repair costs can be expensive. Here are some of the most common problems for Buicks, according to RepairPal:
|Model
|Issue
|Cost
|Buick Rainier
|Failure of air compressor for rear air springs
|$385–$420
|Buick LeSabre
|Fuel level sensor failure
|$355–$486
|Buick Century
|Engine oil or coolant leak
|$283–$369
|Buick Park Avenue
|Failure of mode and temperature door actuators
|$295–$353
|Buick Regal
|Key stuck in ignition lock cylinder
|$181–243
Buick has also changed its limited warranty for 2020 and newer models. In 2019, new Buicks had bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 6 years/70,000 miles. In 2020, new vehicle coverage was reduced to 3 years/36,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and 5 years/60,000 miles for powertrain. This means that new car owners will have to consider an extended warranty sooner, since Buick’s factory warranty coverage won’t last as long.
Buick Extended Warranty Pros And Cons
Now that the plans are laid out, it’s time to decide if buying a Buick extended warranty is worth it. Buick offers a wide variety of protection in its nine plans, covering everything from minor cosmetic damage to major breakdowns. Buying one of these also ensures that any covered repairs or replacements are handled directly between the dealership and auto manufacturer, meaning that the car owner doesn’t have to manage all of the paperwork.
But Buick’s plans have some downfalls, too. While Buick’s deductible is competitive at $0, the plan prices make up for it. The starting price for the Platinum Protection Plan is $1,319 for the lowest amount of coverage (24 months/24,000 miles). That price could quickly increase if you extend the coverage or add one of the other protection plans on top.
Even with the variety, there are still limitations in terms of what is covered and how much Buick is willing to reimburse for one occurrence or one part. In the end, a Buick plan may not be worth the cost.
Best Third-Party Car Warranty Companies
We recommend a third-party extended vehicle service contract over Buick extended warranty coverage for several reasons. You can generally get a better price on a third-party extended warranty because you’re not locked in to only the dealership’s options.
Third-party plans also provide coverage for longer. Endurance, for example, offers coverage for up to 200,000+ miles, while Buick only covers up to 60,000 miles.
Lastly, third parties give you more coverage options. Endurance offers six tiers with several plans under each, versus Buick’s two levels.
We have done extensive research into the best third-party extended warranty options and have come up with three that stand out from the rest for Buick extended warranty coverage.
- Endurance gets the first-place spot as Best Overall for its quality of coverage and customer service. Check below to see how Endurance compares to Buick.
- Tied in second place is CARCHEX because of its outstanding company reputation and customer care.
- CarShield is third because of its month-to-month contract options and six levels of coverage.
|Buick Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Varies
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|5 years/60,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealerships
|Repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Varies
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote