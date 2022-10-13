You’ll notice that ownership costs for BMW are the highest out of these models. In fact, YourMechanic found that BMW owners spend $17,800 over 10 years to maintain and repair their vehicles. That’s more than any other brand surveyed, including Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, and Audi. However, Porsche wasn’t included in the survey, and that brand actually gets a worse score from RepairPal for reliability: BMW scores 2.5 out of 5, while Porsche scores 2.0 out of 5.

You’ll also see that the Nissan and Lexus models are considerably cheaper to repair over time. While the 370Z is certainly a luxury sports car, Nissan isn’t a luxury brand. Plus, repairs are cheaper because it’s a Japanese car.

Lexus is a similar story. Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota, and many Lexus and Toyota vehicles share the same parts and engines. The Lexus IS 300 and 250 have their own engines that require premium fuel, but the LX, ES, and GX have the same engines as other Toyota models. Toyota is one of the most reliable brands, and Lexus vehicles share that benefit.

Comparing BMW’s maintenance costs to that of other brands is useful. On the other hand, we’re sure many owners would agree that there’s something electrifying about driving a high-performance BMW. It’s in a class all its own. Maybe you’ve sat in the driver’s seat and have decided that BMW 328i maintenance costs are worth it. Just don’t borrow against your house to pay for them.

Lastly, here’s how all these brands rank according to annual maintenance cost (via RepairPal):