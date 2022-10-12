When you are trying to determine whether an extended car warranty from BMW is worth it, consider how long you plan on owning your vehicle. For many, you may not know how long you’ll keep your BMW until after you’ve driven it for a few years. By the time you’ve reached this point, you may even be past your factory warranty. In general, manufacturer-extended warranties need to be purchased when you first buy your vehicle (or before the factory warranty expires). On the other hand, with an aftermarket extended warranty, you don’t have to worry about hitting a deadline to extend your coverage because third-party warranties allow you to extend your warranty coverage long after the factory warranty has expired.

Manufacturer-backed extended warranties also require that you get your vehicle serviced at a licensed dealership. While getting your vehicle serviced at the dealership comes with the quality of having your car serviced by a factory-trained technician that will use BMW-certified replacement parts whenever your vehicle needs a repair, there are also some limitations.

You should consider that BMW only has 341 authorized dealers in the United States. Depending on where you break down and/or live, always taking your vehicle to the dealership may not be the most convenient option. A breakdown could mean you have to take your vehicle to get serviced at a dealership that is far away from home. For example, New Mexico and Iowa only have two BMW dealerships. Also, purchasing an extended warranty for your BMW from a BMW dealership will cost more than an extended warranty from a third-party provider due to BMW’s prestige and brand recognition.

On the other hand, protection plans from aftermarket providers usually offer more flexible options for coverage, lower prices, and the ability for you to choose your contract start date. Most providers also have free and instant quotes from most providers online. With an aftermarket extended warranty from one of our top providers, you can get repairs done from more than 30,000 repair shops across the entire United States. Additionally, aftermarket plans come with a wide range of (usually free) benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and trip interruption reimbursement.