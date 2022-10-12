A BMW extended warranty adds up to 3 years/50,000 miles of protection to the 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty that protects new BMWs from factory defects.
Is a BMW extended warranty the best option for covering your vehicle? Because BMWs have high repair costs, you may be considering an extended warranty to provide you with additional coverage once your factory warranty expires.
In this article, we’ll look at the coverage offered by BMW in its three extended warranty plans and compare this to other third-party options that are available to BMW owners. Depending on factors like your vehicle’s age and mileage, how long you plan on keeping your BMW, and how often you drive, one of these options could be an excellent choice for you.
If you’re looking for coverage, our research team recommends getting quotes from a few of the best extended car warranty companies. You can use this information to compare BMW’s plans with other automakers and/or extended warranty providers so that you can make the best decisions about purchasing extended coverage for your vehicle. We’ve analyzed BMW’s coverage options, pricing, and several other details.
BMW Warranty Overview
Similar to a Mercedes-Benz factory warranty, Every new car sold by BMW comes with a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers the entire vehicle for 4 years of 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. The new vehicle limited warranty provided by BMW provides standard bumper-to-bumper coverage. This warranty covers repairs related to the engine, transmission, and most major systems.
Unlike warranties from some luxury brands (Genesis, Infiniti, Cadillac, Acura), BMW doesn’t provide additional powertrain coverage beyond its basic coverage. (For that reason, many BMW owners seek additional coverage through an extended warranty.) BMW’s roadside assistance has no mileage restriction and lasts for four years. Additionally, the corrosion warranty is 12 years and has unlimited mileage.
BMW Factory Warranty Coverage
To quickly summarize, all new BMWs come with the following coverage features overall:
- Basic Coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles (covers all components other than normal wear and maintenance items)
- Powertrain Coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Corrosion Coverage: 12 years/unlimited miles
- Roadside Assistance: 4 years/unlimited miles
BMW Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty
If you purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle from BMW, you will get whatever coverage remains on your vehicle’s original 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, along with an added year of coverage and unlimited miles. When this level of coverage is taken into account, a certified pre-owned warranty from BMW is a little less comprehensive than what is offered by most manufacturers. This CPO warranty also includes travel protection from BMW roadside assistance. Additionally, you can purchase added BMW extended vehicle protection.
BMW Car Warranty Extension
If you are interested in purchasing extra coverage to add to your factory or CPO warranty after the original coverage expires, you can also purchase an extended warranty from BMW. An extended warranty, sometimes called a vehicle service contract, “extends” portions of the auto warranty that came with your new car.
BMW Limited Warranty Extension
A BMW extended warranty lengthens the 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty that protects new BMWs from manufacturing defects. The company offers additional protection for up to 3 years/50,000 miles.
BMW CPO Warranty Extension
If you own a BMW-certified pre-owned vehicle, extending your CPO warranty works in the same way as extending a new BMW warranty. As long as you purchase the extended warranty before your CPO warranty’s expiration, you can extend a BMW CPO warranty for the same period.
BMW Factory Extended Warranty
Along with extending your vehicle’s new car or CPO warranty by up to 3 years/50,000 miles, a BMW factory warranty has the following features:
- 100 percent original replacement parts
- 24-Hour Roadside Assistance
- Covered plans are done by an authorized BMW facility by trained BMW technicians
- Protection of your vehicle’s performance and resale value
BMW Extended Warranty Coverage
Depending on what level of coverage you choose, the coverage provided by a BMW extended warranty can range from a basic powertrain warranty that covers only the parts needed to make your engine run, like the engine, transmission, and drive axle, all the way to a comprehensive bumper to bumper warranty that protects the electrical, fuel, steering, navigation systems and more.
How Long is a BMW Extended Warranty?
You can choose between 75,000 or 100,000-mile terms that extend your factory warranty by 1, 2, or 3 years. As with extended warranties from other automakers, the terms described above include the length of the original factory warranty. For example, if you purchase a 7-year, 100,000-mile warranty, you’re only adding 3 years and 50,000 miles of coverage. If you get a warranty for 5 years/75,000 miles, you will get an extra 1 year/25,000 miles of coverage.
BMW Extended Warranty Plans
BMW offers three different extended warranty plans: Powertrain Plus, Gold, and Platinum. Below are descriptions of the plans offered by BMW:
BMW Platinum Warranty
The platinum plan is the most comprehensive level of extended coverage provided by the automaker. The platinum plan covers major components like the engine, transmission, fuel system, cooling system, electrical system, air conditioning, braking system, and steering. This plan has very few exclusions, as it combines the features of the Gold and Powertrain plus plans and adds coverage for the navigation, entertainment, and audio systems. Additionally, the platinum plan adds limited coverage for your BMW’s interior and exterior.
BMW Gold Warranty
The Gold plan provides slightly less coverage than the Platinum plan. Compared to the higher tier, it only has limited coverage for electrical parts and doesn’t cover the vehicle’s entertainment system. Deemed “comprehensive” coverage by BMW, the Gold plan protects the transmission, engine, cooling and fuel systems, anti-lock brakes, steering, air conditioning, and heating.
BMW Powertrain Plus Warranty
The BMW powertrain plus plan provides limited protection for major parts like the transmission and engine. As a powertrain plus warranty, this plan protects the powertrain (engine, transmission, and drive axles(s)) plus a few extra components. All in all, the powertrain plus plan provides limited coverage for the engine, transmission, drive axle, cooling, and fuel systems. It also provides comprehensive coverage for the all-wheel drive transfer case (if your vehicle has one) and the induction system.
BMW Warranty Packages
The table below contains details about each plan for an easy comparison of coverage and terms:
|BMW Extended Warranty Plan
|Coverage Terms
|Covered Components
|Exclusions
|Powertrain Plus
|7 years/ 100,000 miles
|Engine, fuel and cooling systems, transmission and drive axle
|All-wheel-drive, transfer case and engine induction system
|Gold
|7 years/ 100,000 miles
|Everything included in the Powertrain plan as well as steering, anti-lock brakes, heating and air conditioning systems
|Audio, entertainment and navigation systems
|Platinum
|7 years/ 100,000 miles
|Everything in the Gold Plan as well as the navigation system, entertainment system, audio system and certain exterior and interior parts
|Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and wiper blades
BMW Extended Warranty Roadside Assistance
In addition to covered repairs, customers that purchase extended coverage get access to 24-hour BMW roadside assistance. This includes emergency roadside services like jump starts, lockout services, towing, and tire charges. A BMW service contract also includes genuine BMW parts from the manufacturer in the event of a warranty claim.
BMW Extended Warranty Terms And Conditions
Coverage for extended service contracts under the BMW Ultimate Protection Program is limited to material and workmanship defects. Wear and tear items like brakes/brake pads, headlight bulbs, replacement windshield wipers, clutches, etc., which are considered to be deterioration or damage resulting from normal exposure and use, are not covered and are the responsibility of the owner.
While you can find a high-level summary of the benefits and terms provided in the BMW Extended vehicle protection program on the company website, they should not be relied upon as the authoritative source of information when purchasing coverage because changes may have been made to the program since the most recent publication of the website. For the most specific details, you should refer to the BMW Extended Vehicle Protection Contract Limited Agreement Application and speak to your local dealer if you have any questions. If you have already purchased coverage, your service contract contains all of the specifics of your agreement.
BMW Extended Warranty Eligibility
If you buy a new or certified Pre-Owned BMW, you can add BMW extended warranty coverage at the time of purchase or any time before the original factory warranty expires. It is generally recommended to purchase an extended warranty plan before the factory warranty expires in case a costly repair occurs after the factory warranty ends.
BMW Extended Warranty Exclusions
Even though a BMW extended vehicle protection plan covers most major components, contract holders aren’t entirely off the hook for repair costs. Most vehicle warranties exclude the following items:
- Items suffering from regular wear-and-tear (wiper blades and brake pads)
- Damage from owner abuse or neglect
- Damage from improper repairs
- Repairs to vehicles modified with aftermarket components
- Damages that would be covered by an insurance provider (collision, act of nature, theft)
- Regular maintenance
BMW Extended Warranty Cost
Because BMWs are expensive to maintain compared to other vehicles, BMW extended warranties also tend to be relatively expensive. Unfortunately, not everyone pays the same price for peace of mind. The cost of your specific BMW extended warranty will depend on several factors, such as:
- The model, age, and mileage of your vehicle
- The level of coverage you choose
- Contract term limit
- The deductible amount
- The dealership you purchase the warranty from**
BMW Dealer Warranty
According to the automaker, BMW dealerships are free to set their own prices for each customer. As such, you are likely to receive different quotes from different dealerships. For this reason, just like you can negotiate the price of your vehicle, you can negotiate the cost of an extended car warranty. You will be able to get this information from the dealer when you are negotiating the purchase of the vehicle.
BMW Extended Service Contract Cost
According to CARCHEX, if you purchase an extended warranty from BMW directly, it will likely cost you between $1,000 to $1,500 per year. Based on our research, a BMW extended manufacturer’s warranty will likely cost between $3,500 and $6,000 overall. No matter which BMW extended warranty coverage option you choose, you’ll get 24-hour roadside assistance and can choose between $0 and $50 deductible options for coverage. In order for you to receive coverage, these repairs must be performed by an Authorized BMW dealer.
BMW Extended Warranty Price
While there isn’t much information available from the automaker on the prices for specific BMW extended warranty plans, many customers have revealed their prices in online customer reviews. On BMW forums, brand enthusiasts have disclosed paying the following for their BMW extended warranty plans:
- BMW Powertrain Plus Warranty Cost: Around $2,000 for an additional 1 year and 25,000 miles of Powertrain Plus Coverage.
- BMW Gold Warranty Cost: Around $3,500 for a 7 year/75,000-mile Gold warranty.
- BMW Platinum Warranty Cost: More than $7,000 for a three-year Platinum BMW Extended Service Contract; as high as $6,500 for a 5 year/100,000-mile Platinum Contract.
BMW Extended Warranty Review
An extended warranty from BMW can provide additional protection for your vehicle for up to 75,000 or 100,000 miles. While BMW’s Platinum coverage is similar to what is offered by third-party bumper-to-bumper warranties, you may get longer-term and better perks with an aftermarket provider.
Additionally, the extra benefits, like rental coverage, trip interruption, roadside assistance, and towing, can last longer than anything offered by this particular manufacturer. Ultimately, BMW’s extended warranty is relatively average in the industry, as warranties from other automakers provide more comprehensive coverage and extra benefits.
Ultimately, compared to other manufacturer-backed extended warranties, what BMW offers is somewhat limited because of its higher costs and shorter coverage periods compared to other manufacturing warranties. While purchasing an extended warranty for your vehicle may be worth it, we do not believe that purchasing an extended warranty directly from BMW is worth the cost. You should be able to buy a similar level of coverage from an aftermarket provider that lasts longer, is more flexible, and costs less.
Best Extended Warranty For BMW
Any time you consider an extended car warranty, we recommend comparing prices from multiple providers. No matter how old your vehicle is or what the make and model is, there are options besides manufacturer-backed extended warranties for those considering purchasing added protection for their vehicles.
BMW Warranty Options
Overall, there are two main options regarding the type of extended warranty provider you can purchase coverage from: a BMW factory extended warranty and an aftermarket extended warranty. Until now, we’ve mainly discussed the factory extended warranty option for the automaker itself. In the sections below, we’ll explore aftermarket extended warranty options, comparisons between factory and aftermarket warranties, and how specific BMW factory options compare.
The chart below contains comparisons for a BMW third-party extended warranty vs. the top two providers:
|BMW Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|Coverage Tiers
|3
|5 (21 contracts total)
|6
|Maximum Term
|7 years/100,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|Pricing Availability
|See BMW dealer for details
|Get free quote online
|Get free quote online
|Repair Facilities
|Only BMW dealerships
|Up to 30,000 certified repair facilities
|ASE-Certified®repair facilities
BMW Aftermarket Warranty
As the comparison chart above shows, the BMW extended warranties provided by aftermarket BMW warranty companies have more plan options, longer maximum terms, and vastly more flexibility in terms of where you can get covered repairs done on your vehicle compared to the factory-expended warranty offered by BMW.
BMW Extended Warranty Companies
When comparing BMW’s extended warranty directly to CARCHEX and Endurance, purchasing directly from BMW is probably not worth the additional cost. While BMW’s plans are compelling, our review team believes that reputable extended car warranty companies such as CARCHEX and Endurance offer a better value than BMW’s own extended warranty.
CARCHEX and Endurance beat BMW on four extended warranty comparison categories:
- The maximum length of coverage
- Number of coverage plans
- Repair network
- Accessibility of free quote
BMW Aftermarket Warranty Reviews
Endurance and CARCHEX both provide excellent and affordable vehicle protection plans. Endurance was named Best Provider overall by our review team for its top-notch customer service, awards and direct-to-customer business model. Read our full Endurance warranty review to learn more.
CARCHEX was named Best for High-Mileage Cars by our review team and received a high rating because of its strong industry partnerships, national media recognition and high rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Read our full CARCHEX review for more information.
Buy BMW Extended Warranty Online
We recommend that you reach out to several providers for free quotes and sample contracts to compare your BMW extended warranty options.
Is a BMW Extended Warranty Worth It?
Whether purchasing a BMW extended warranty is worth it or not depends on your individual situation and personal goals. The first thing you should do before considering purchasing an extended warranty from BMW is to determine whether or not you actually need extended warranty coverage. If you already have a BMW factory warranty or CPO warranty, there is no good reason to purchase extended coverage until it gets close to the original warranty expiration date, as purchasing an extended warranty doesn’t result in a lower price. If you are leasing a BMW, you shouldn’t be concerned with the warranty unless you actually plan on purchasing the vehicle at the end of the lease.
When considering whether or not to get a BMW extended warranty, you should also take BMW maintenance costs into account and weigh that against the standard warranty coverage that already comes with new BMWs. It is also smart to consider purchasing an extended warranty if you cannot afford unexpected $2,000 to $4,000 repairs to your vehicle.
Depending on several factors like how you drive, your make and model of BMW, and what region of the country you live in, a manufacturer-backed extended warranty from BMW may not have the appropriate amount of coverage to fit your budget and needs. An aftermarket extended warranty from one of our top-rated providers can provide you with more coverage options and flexibility.
When you are trying to determine whether an extended car warranty from BMW is worth it, consider how long you plan on owning your vehicle. For many, you may not know how long you’ll keep your BMW until after you’ve driven it for a few years. By the time you’ve reached this point, you may even be past your factory warranty. In general, manufacturer-extended warranties need to be purchased when you first buy your vehicle (or before the factory warranty expires). On the other hand, with an aftermarket extended warranty, you don’t have to worry about hitting a deadline to extend your coverage because third-party warranties allow you to extend your warranty coverage long after the factory warranty has expired.
Manufacturer-backed extended warranties also require that you get your vehicle serviced at a licensed dealership. While getting your vehicle serviced at the dealership comes with the quality of having your car serviced by a factory-trained technician that will use BMW-certified replacement parts whenever your vehicle needs a repair, there are also some limitations.
You should consider that BMW only has 341 authorized dealers in the United States. Depending on where you break down and/or live, always taking your vehicle to the dealership may not be the most convenient option. A breakdown could mean you have to take your vehicle to get serviced at a dealership that is far away from home. For example, New Mexico and Iowa only have two BMW dealerships. Also, purchasing an extended warranty for your BMW from a BMW dealership will cost more than an extended warranty from a third-party provider due to BMW’s prestige and brand recognition.
On the other hand, protection plans from aftermarket providers usually offer more flexible options for coverage, lower prices, and the ability for you to choose your contract start date. Most providers also have free and instant quotes from most providers online. With an aftermarket extended warranty from one of our top providers, you can get repairs done from more than 30,000 repair shops across the entire United States. Additionally, aftermarket plans come with a wide range of (usually free) benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and trip interruption reimbursement.
BMW Repair Costs
BMW maintenance costs and reliability are the major factors that should help determine whether purchasing a BMW extended warranty is worth it or not. If you have a reliable vehicle with low repair costs, it may not be worth it to purchase a BMW extended warranty. That said, as many BMW owners are well aware, BMW maintenance costs are expensive. Because BMW vehicles are luxury imports, BMW parts and repairs are generally costly. According to RepairPal, the average yearly repair cost for a BMW is nearly $1000. While the specific cost varies by model, this is still extremely expensive.
Common problems for BMWs and their repair costs include:
- Air Conditioning Evaporator Replacement: $1,518 to $1,744
- AC Compressor: $4350 to $4665
- Replacement Wheel Hub: $352 to $413
- Brake Master Cylinder Replacement: $471 to $722
Powertrain issues generally occur with older vehicles, and they are notoriously among the most expensive repairs. For example, RepairPal estimates that a rack and pinion replacement on a BMW 528i typically costs between $3,125 and $3,342. Specifically, considering an extended warranty to cover your BMW’s powertrain is a wise decision.
For an expensive vehicle like a BMW, this has to have vehicle owners concerned about reliability, as BMWs have gotten more complex in recent years, just like many other vehicles out there. For example, all 2022 model BMWs have complex in-vehicle electronics, all-wheel drive, and turbochargers.
For the brand as a whole, BMW performed well in the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. When BMW owners were surveyed about problems that occurred during the first three months of ownership, BMW owners reported 108 problems per every 100 vehicles. This puts BMW ahead of Mercedes-Benz 122 and Audi 127 and behind Lexus, who was the industry leader. For particular models, J.D. Power rated specific BMW models at the top of three classes for reliability and quality. On RepairPal, most BMW vehicles are rated between 2-3 out of 5.0 for reliability. The 750Li, 335d, X3, and X5 models score particularly low in terms of reliability. The average yearly repair cost for the BMW 335d is $1,113. Even for costly BMW models, this is a high number.
This gives anyone who plans on keeping their BMW for a longer period of time a reason to at least consider a manufacturer-backed extended warranty from BMW or an aftermarket service contract from a third-party provider. If you are looking for an extended car warranty, make sure to research the repair costs for your particular BMW model and compare it with the costs of an extended warranty. Doing so will help you determine the value of your coverage.
Endurance BMW Extended Warranty
Our top recommendation for a BMW extended warranty is Endurance. The company’s Supreme plan with the Highline add-on is a specialized warranty designed for a variety of luxury models. It’s an exclusionary warranty, so it covers all mechanical breakdowns unless it’s explicitly excluded in the contract. The Endurance Highline Supreme plan is available for the following luxury BMW models:
- M2
- M3
- M4
- M340
- 8 series (except I8 and M8)
- X3 M
- X4
- X5 M
Other BMW models (such as the I8 and M8) are eligible for Endurance’s standard plans. The Highline add-on is for performance models only.
BMW Extended Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed BMW’s extended car warranty offerings, including the price, coverage, and maintenance costs. We also provided high-level extended warranty advice that is helpful for any BMW owner shopping for added coverage.
BMW Extended Warranty: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.