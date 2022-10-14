Advertiser Disclosure

Buying a BMW car or SUV through BMW’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program is one way to purchase a luxury vehicle at a substantial discount from the new vehicle price. Every BMW CPO vehicle includes a BMW CPO warranty to provide peace of mind that your used car won’t turn out to be a lemon.

After learning about the BMW CPO warranty, you may decide to purchase extended warranty coverage, whether it’s a plan offered by BMW or a plan from one of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.

Review one or more of those aftermarket plans and then compare them to what the BMW CPO warranty and any BMW extended warranty plans offer. Choosing the right extended auto warranty for your own needs can give you the added peace of mind to enjoy your BMW CPO vehicle to the fullest.