In this article, we review the top used car warranty companies on the market and assess their coverage, cost, claims process and more.
Top Rated Used Car Warranty Companies
In order to provide unbiased and informative reviews for customers who are interested in purchasing a used car warranty, we’ve performed extensive research into the industry’s top used car warranty companies.
Used Car Warranty Ratings
The overall ratings scores for the companies, which are highlighted in the table below, are aggregated from the combined scores for specific criteria that includes industry standing, coverage options, cost, transparency, and customer service.
Compare Used Car Warranties
Based on this rating criteria, below is a list of the top nine used car warranty companies in the country:
|Best Used Car Warranty Companies
|Award
|Our Rating
|Coverage Levels
|#1 CARCHEX
|Best for Used Cars
|4.4
|5
|#2 Endurance
|Best Coverage
|4.6
|6
|#3 Protect My Car
|Best Maintenance Benefits
|4.3
|3
|#4 CarShield
|Best Value
|4.2
|6
|#5 autopom!
|Best Claims Process
|4.2
|4
|#6 Concord Auto Protect
|Best for Luxury Cars
|3.9
|3
|#7 Olive
|Best Online Warranty
|4.2
|3
|#8 ForeverCar
|4.1
|4
|#9 Toco
|3.8
|3
*All of our top picks offer 30-day money-back guarantees.
Used Car Warranty Reviews
Our research team recently polled 1,000 consumers who have purchased or considered purchasing extended car warranties. We also found in our survey that cost is the most important factor to consumers contemplating buying extended warranties. The length of the warranty and covered components ranked similarly for importance among potential customers.
Here are some of the takeaways:
- Satisfaction: Over 41 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with their extended warranty because it covered needed repairs. Nearly 24 percent said they were satisfied with their provider despite never filing a claim.
- Value: Our survey found that 40.5 percent of those polled thought buying an extended warranty was worth it, and 44.6 percent said “it depends.” That leaves 14.9 percent of consumers who felt an extended warranty isn’t worth the investment.
Best Used Car Warranties
For those who want to know more about the leading providers, the section below includes a more detailed description of the top 9 best used car warranty companies. Our ratings are based on coverage, cost, plans, and customer reviews.
#1 CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been in business since 1999. CARCHEX has been in business since 1999 and is known for its strong industry reputation. CARCHEX partners with experts such as Edmunds.com and Kelley Blue Book. With coverage for vehicles with up to 250,000 miles, CARCHEX is one of the best choices among used car warranty companies.
CARCHEX Pros & Cons
CARCHEX Plans
CARCHEX works with highly rated administrators such as American Auto Shield to offer various plan options. There are five extended warranty plans available with CARCHEX:
- Titanium: Exclusionary protection similar to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty
- Platinum: The highest level of stated-component coverage
- Silver: Protection for all major systems and a good choice for vehicles with over 60,000 miles
- Gold: Enhanced powertrain coverage for major components
- Bronze: Basic powertrain coverage for high-mileage vehicles
CARCHEX Customer Service
Perhaps the greatest strength of CARCHEX is its commitment to customer service. The company is highly reviewed by customers for its efficient claims processing.
Read more in our full CARCHEX review.
#2 Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance has positive reviews including a 4.1-star rating out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot from nearly 5,200 customer reviews. Endurance holds a place on the 2019 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, and has sponsored professional sportscar driver Jarett Andretti of Andretti Autosport. The provider is our top recommendation for comprehensive coverage and exceptional service.
Endurance Warranty Pros & Cons
Endurance Warranty Coverage Plans
Endurance offers used car extended warranty plans in 49 out of 50 states, excluding California. An Endurance extended car warranty covers 200,000+ miles, and you have access to six plans with varying levels of coverage:
- Supreme: Bumper-to-bumper exclusionary warranty that covers most components of your car
- Superior: Stated-component coverage for hundreds of parts
- Secure Plus: Enhanced powertrain plan that covers steering, electrical, and braking systems
- Secure: Most affordable plan focused on protecting essential components
- Select Premier: Protection for high-mileage vehicles
- EnduranceAdvantage™: Covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance such as oil changes and engine diagnostics
Endurance Highline Add-On
Endurance’s Highline add-on (for the Supreme plan) covers a variety of luxury and performance models. You can get coverage for most Mercedes AMG models, BMW M and 8 models, Porsche, Audi, and more.
Endurance Roadside Assistance
Every Endurance auto warranty comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits. This includes perks such as:
- Tire repair or replacement
- Key fob repair or replacement
- Collision discount
- Total loss protection
Learn more about the provider in our complete Endurance warranty review.
#3 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
Protect My Car has been in business since 2005 and has a 4.5-star rating from over 3,200 reviewers on Trustpilot. Protect My Car is unique on our list of top used car warranty companies because it offers traditional extended warranty coverage as well as maintenance plans to help pay for regularly scheduled maintenance.
Protect My Car Pros & Cons
Protect My Car Pros And Cons
Protect My Car Coverage Plans
Protect My Car offers three extended warranty options that can cover your vehicle for up to 125,000 miles. Owners of used cars beyond 125,000 miles should look into the company’s Ambassador Maintenance Plans for discounts on routine maintenance and repairs.
- Supreme: Coverage for most vehicle systems
- Select: Coverage for major vehicle systems and a good choice for vehicles with over 50,000 miles
- Driveline: Enhanced powertrain coverage for essential systems
Read up on both types of coverage in our Protect My Car review.
#4 CarShield: Best Value
CarShield has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot from over 32,000 customers. The most popular used car warranty company, CarShield is known for its low prices and complete coverage. It’s the only provider on our list to offer coverage for motorcycles and ATVs, and it has a plan specifically for high-tech vehicles. Used cars can get coverage for up to 300,000 miles.
CarShield Pros & Cons
CarShield Coverage Plans
CarShield offers six plans varying from basic component coverage to comprehensive coverage for the whole car. All CarShield plans come with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage. Take a look Carshield’s used car warranty plan details described in the table below:
- Diamond: Bumper-to-bumper warranty offering comprehensive coverage
- Platinum: Stated-component plan that covers the engine, transmission, electrical system, air conditioning, and more
- Gold: Mid-level plan covering a variety of essential systems
- Silver: Basic powertrain coverage for your engine, transmission, and drivetrain
- Aluminum: Coverage for high-tech electronics
See more about the provider in our CarShield review.
#5 Autopom!: Best Claims Process
Autopom! has a 4.6 star rating based on customer reviews and an A+ rating from the BBB. Known for its great customer service yet a relative newcomer to the extended car warranty industry, autopom! is a solid choice for a used car warranty.
Autopom! Pros & Cons
Autopom! Coverage Plans
Autopom! Offers three extended car warranty plans. You can read about the plans in more detail in the below list.
- Exclusionary: Covers the most mechanical and electrical components for your vehicle
- Mid-Level: Coverage for the most important systems of your vehicle
- Powertrain Plus: Enhanced powertrain coverage for the engine and more
Read our autopom! review for more information.
#6 Concord Auto Protect: Best for Luxury Cars
We named Concord Auto Protect the Best for Luxury Cars because the provider offers warranty coverage for exotic car brands that most auto warranty providers will not cover, including Bentley and Maserati.
Concord Auto Protect is newer than many other used car warranty companies. We like this provider because of its higher reimbursement limits for benefit services such as rental car coverage.
Concord Auto Protect Pros & Cons
Concord Auto Protect Coverage Plans
Concord offers three coverage plans for luxury vehicles. The plans are described in more detail below.
- Premium: Covers most vehicle components except a list of exclusions, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Advanced: Provides mid-level coverage for the engine, transmission, brakes, steering, suspension, and electronics
- Powertrain: Repairs essential systems including the engine, transmission, brakes, and select electrical components
Each Concord plan comes with benefits including roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and trip interruption reimbursement.
To learn more, read our full Concord Auto Protect review.
#7 Olive: Best Online Warranty
Olive also has a Google review score of 4.6 out of 5.0. Repair Ventures, LLC, which owns the Olive trademark, has an A- rating from the BBB. Olive is a digital used car warranty company that allows customers to buy and manage their warranties entirely online. The company was founded in 2020 and the owners have been in the car warranty business since 2000.
Customers are pleased with the easy signup process and low costs. We named Olive Best Online Warranty for 2022.
Olive Pros & Cons
Olive Car Warranty Coverage Plans
Olive offers three levels of coverage. Contracts are only available for three-year periods but cover vehicles with up to 185,000 miles.All plans include a towing benefit and rental car reimbursement. While Olive warranties are shorter than most, they cover high-mileage vehicles and can be less expensive than many competitor options.
- Complete Care: A bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers most vehicle components minus a short list of exclusions
- Powertrain Plus: Covers powertrain components and a few other critical systems such as steering, suspension, air conditioning, and electrical parts
- Powertrain: Basic powertrain coverage for the engine, transmission, drive axle, and fuel system.
Read our full Olive warranty review to learn more.
#8 ForeverCar
ForeverCar has great ratings across review sites. On Trustpilot, the company scores 4.8 stars out of 5.0 from over 4,400 reviews. On the BBB, ForeverCar has an A+ rating and accreditation. While it has a lower customer rating of 1.5 stars on the BBB, that score is the average of fewer than 10 reviews.
Founded in 2011, ForeverCar is another newer used car warranty company. ForeverCar offers short and medium-length contracts with no mileage restrictions. By offering shorter contracts, it can keep prices low.
ForeverCar Pros & Cons
ForeverCar Plans
ForeverCar customers have four plans to choose from. Each plan comes with an unlimited mileage limit but is limited to three years. That means you’d have to purchase a second plan if you want to cover your car beyond three years.Like many other providers, ForeverCar includes roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage with its used car warranties.
- Platinum Plus: Comprehensive coverage plus coverage for some wear items such as brake pads and headlights
- Platinum: Comprehensive coverage for mechanical breakdowns
- Gold: Mid-level plan for major systems including some high-tech parts
- Silver: Covers the powertrain plus some other important systems such as steering and suspension
Learn more in our full ForeverCar review.
#9 Toco
Toco has a high customer rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars on the BBB. It also has an A+ rating and accreditation from the organization. Toco has had fewer than 60 complaints in the last three years, which is a relatively small number for a warranty company.Based in California, Toco Warranty Corporation has been in business since 2013. It offers a variety of plans that can cover new and used vehicles.
Toco Pros & Cons
Toco Warranty Plans
Toco offers three plans, which isn’t as many as some providers. However, the three plans cover most of the bases that people are looking for in used car warranties.
- Orange (exclusionary): Bumper-to-bumper plan that covers almost any mechanical breakdown and is available for used cars under 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Yellow (mid-level): Middle-of-the-road option covers most major systems and is available for vehicles under 10 years or 100,000 miles
- Blue (powertrain): Powertrain coverage for essential components on vehicles under 20 years or 175,000 miles
All Toco warranties come with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, and hotel discounts. The last perk lets you book stays through Hotels.com for a five percent rebate after sending a receipt to Toco.
Read our Toco warranty review to learn more.
Used Car Warranties
A used car warranty is a contract that pays for auto repairs if specified parts break or fail. Used car warranties protect consumers from unexpected financial costs in the event of a mechanical breakdown.
Used Car Warranty Coverage
Ranging from comprehensive coverage to just the essentials, the are several levels of warranty coverage available to drivers, each promising to pay to repair or replace certain vehicle parts. The amount of coverage a used car warranty provides depends on the coverage level of the plan you purchase.
Warranty Plans For Used Cars
Below, we break down common coverage levels available via the purchase of specific used car warranty plans:
- Bumper-to-bumper: A bumper-to-bumper warranty is most similar to the manufacturer’s new vehicle warranty and covers any part except for a list of exclusions.
- Mid-tier: These plans protect most major components such as the air conditioning and electrical systems, but they aren’t as comprehensive as bumper-to-bumper plans.
- Powertrain: A powertrain warranty covers the most essential systems the car needs to function, including the engine, transmission, and related components.
Best Used Car Warranty Plans
If you want to ensure your car stays in good condition for years to come, a bumper-to-bumper warranty is likely best for you. On the other hand, if you are only concerned with your used car’s essential systems, you may want to opt for powertrain coverage. Powertrain plans often cover vehicles up to 20 model years old.
Used Car Warranty Exclusions
It’s important to note that warranties are intended to pay for repairs when car parts fail or break as the result of normal use. This means a used car warranty doesn’t pay for damages resulting from an accident or improper maintenance. Providers generally exclude damage that would be covered under car insurance or normal wear-and-tear parts such as brake pads, wiper blades, and tires. Vehicle protection plans don’t cover any of the following:
- Regular maintenance
- Unauthorized vehicle repairs
- Repairs that upgrade the car
- Aftermarket parts
- Cosmetic items such as paint, glass, and fabric
- Parts covered by the car’s manufacturer
How Much Does A Used Car Warranty Cost?
A four-year bumper-to-bumper warranty can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,500 depending on the provider. Some warranty providers ask you to pay the entire cost up front, while others allow you to pay $100 to $200 per month. In addition to your monthly payment, some companies require down payments of up to $300, depending on the warranty plan.
Used Car Warranty Quote
The quotes you receive for a used car warranty vary. The best way to find out how much a vehicle service contract will cost you is to reach out for a free quote. To give you some idea of used car warranty costs, we reached out to several recommended providers for quotes for a bumper to bumper warranty.
Used Car Warranty Prices
Based on the quotes that we received, the table below highlights the specific prices from leaded used car warranty companies:
|Provider
|Plan Name
|Plan Length
|Monthly Cost
|Total Cost
|Endurance
|Supreme
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$86 for 36 months
|$3,282
|CarShield
|Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99 monthly
|Depends on plan length
|CARCHEX
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$105 for 24 months
|$2,520
|Protect My Car
|Supreme
|Up to 75,000 miles
|$83.86 for 36 months
|$3,018.96
|autopom!
|Exclusionary Plan
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$115.94 for 24 months
|$3.077.56
|Concord Auto Protect
|Premium
|5 years/60,000 miles
|$2,275 up front
|$2,275
|Olive
|Complete Care
|3 years
|$45.31 for 36 months
|$1,559.16
|ForeverCar
|Exclusionary
|3 years
|$52.50 for 36 months
|$1,890
|Toco
|Exclusionary
|3 years/75,000 miles
|$57.36 for 36 months
|$2,064.96
*Contracts for the quotes in the table are for a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles on the odometer.
The quotes in the table above include a $100 deductible except for the Concord Auto Protect quote, which includes a $0 deductible, and the ForeverCar quote, which includes a $250 deductible.
Are Used Car Warranties Worth It?
To determine whether a used car warranty is worth it, research common issues for your car’s make and model (and the associated repair costs) when warranty shopping. If these costs exceed what you feel comfortable spending on your vehicle, an affordable monthly payment for a used car warranty could be a good option.
Should I Buy An Extended Warranty On A Used Car?
Whether or not you should get an extended warranty on a used car depends on your needs and your budget. Some drivers may prefer to pay for car repairs as they arise, while others may not be able to afford unexpected expenses out of pocket.
If your car doesn’t experience any major issues, you may spend more money on the extended warranty than on auto repairs. However, if you purchase a used car no longer protected under the car’s original factory warranty, an extended car warranty can offer peace of mind and offset repair costs.
Pros And Cons Of Extended Warranties On Used Cars
Below we discuss several reasons an extended warranty may or may not be worth it for you:
Used Car Warranty Pros
Below are good reasons to consider purchasing a used car warranty:
- You don’t have to pay for costly repairs out of pocket. There is always the possibility that your car could suddenly require an expensive repair. The chances of a breakdown only increase as your vehicle ages. If you aren’t able to pay a $1,000 or $2,000 repair bill out of pocket, a reputable used car extended warranty provider will foot covered repair bills on your behalf, excluding a small deductible. Most extended warranties will even cover the cost of towing your car to a repair shop, as well as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.
- You get peace of mind on the road. With an extended warranty, you can anticipate that the cost of your warranty minus your deductible is all that you will have to pay to keep your car on the road. In this way, a warranty acts as a sort of insurance for car repairs, protecting you against bank-breaking bills. For some car owners, extended warranties on used cars are worth the extra money just to have that security.
- You can keep your used car for many years knowing it is protected. If you love your used car and want to keep it for many years, an extended warranty will help you do that by covering repair costs that might otherwise encourage you to sell your vehicle. The sooner you purchase an extended warranty, the sooner you can lock in a low rate.
Used Car Warranty Cons
Below are reasons why to consider abstaining from purchasing an extended warranty if your expenses are tight:
- Extended warranties don’t cover everything. An extended warranty is not a promise to pay for every repair that your car may need. After your car breaks down, you will need approval from your claims administrator before repairs are made. Your claim could be denied if your contract doesn’t cover the part or breakdown, so make sure to read any contract carefully before signing up for coverage.
- They can be expensive if you don’t end up using the coverage. If you have thousands of dollars in savings that you could use to cover car repairs, it is probably not worth it to purchase an extended warranty for your used car. While it would still be unfortunate to foot a $1,000 to $3,000 repair bill, you could potentially save more money in the long-term by not purchasing an extended warranty for a used car.
- You may not keep your used car for very long. If you plan to purchase a different car in the near future, then purchasing an extended warranty for your used car may not be worth it because there is a good chance that you will not use the warranty. Most extended warranties are transferable and can make your car more appealing to potential.
Buying A Used Car Warranty
The used car warranty market can be overwhelming to consumers, with hundreds of providers and plans available, varying payment and claim structures, and confusing fine print. Before contacting used car warranty companies for quotes, it’s important to understand the landscape and reflect on your needs.
How To Buy A Warranty For A Used Car
Along with big-picture questions such as the level of vehicle protection you want and how much you’re willing to pay, here’s a short list of questions to ask during your search:
- Is the used car warranty company known for reliable and fast customer service?
- Does the company have high ratings from expert sources?
- What are consumers saying in online reviews?
- Can you file claims on the weekend?
- How many years has the company been in business?
- Do the customer service representatives seem more eager to make a sale than meet your needs?
- Are warranty plans transferable?
- Are there restrictions, limitations, or inconveniences outlined in the fine print of the provider’s contracts?
Used Car Warranty Companies
From warranty plans to what customers have to say, there’s a lot to consider when comparing used car warranty companies.The best extended car warranty companies for used car owners are known for reliably paying out claims on repairs and parts that are under contract. For this reason, buying from the most dependable used car warranty companies can help you get the best value out of a plan and avoid.
If you are thinking about purchasing a used car warranty, here are some tips that can help you identify the right provider:
- Reputation: The used car warranty company’s reputation is key. Much of your satisfaction with the warranty plan will depend on how helpful customer service representatives are throughout the entire process, from choosing your plan to submitting a claim.
- Industry reviews: Trusted review websites, such as the BBB and Trustpilot, can provide insight into customers’ experiences and help you find the best used car warranty.
- Coverage terms: Consider how much longer you plan to keep the vehicle, what parts you need covered, and what it would cost to cancel or transfer coverage.
- Price: The used car warranty company should be able to provide a coverage level at a price you’re comfortable with, and the plan should be as flexible as possible, with $0 deductible options and your choice of repair shop.
Best Extended Warranty For Used Cars: Conclusion
In this piece we rated the top 9 used car warranty companies based on the following criteria: coverage options, claim payout rate, industry reputation, cost, transparency, customer service, and customer reviews.
Based on that criteria, we determined CarChex is the best used car warranty company.
Best Used Car Warranty: FAQ
Below are several common frequently asked questions regarding used car warranty companies:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.