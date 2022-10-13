What’s the typical warranty on a used car?

Most factory warranties last 3 years/36,000 miles or a bit longer. A used car may have some of the original warranty remaining, or it may not. Used cars don’t come with extra warranties unless they are certified pre-owned models.

Should I get a warranty for my used car?

Consider your used car’s value, mileage, and condition to see if buying a warranty is a good idea. A used vehicle warranty can be a good idea if you want to own the car for a long time and want peace of mind for covered repairs.

Who has the best used car warranty?

Endurance is our choice for Best Coverage. Besides offering comprehensive vehicle service contracts at several affordable price points, Endurance has a reputation for excellent customer service.

Are used car dealership warranties worth it?

A used car dealership warranty typically requires you to visit the selling dealership for repairs, which limits your repair options. It may also only cover a few systems. Large companies like Carvana may work with a wider network of repair shops, which can make a used car dealership warranty more worth it.

Can you get a warranty on a used car after purchase?

While some dealerships may try to sell you extended coverage when you buy a new car, you can usually purchase coverage from the manufacturer until the factory warranty expires. Independent warranty companies allow you to purchase vehicle service contracts for cars at any mileage. That said, older vehicles may not qualify for all service plans.

How long are most used car warranties?

Used cars don’t come with extra warranty coverage. However, manufacturer certified pre-owned warranties usually last one or two years after the factory warranty expires. Extended used car warranties can last anywhere from one to five years or more depending on the provider.

What does a used car warranty cover?

Used car warranties cover the repair and replacement costs of major vehicle parts up to a certain time or mileage. Covered components vary from plan to plan, but common items backed by warranties include the engine, the transmission, the cooling system, and various electrical parts.

Is there a 30-day warranty on a used car?

Your state may require some dealerships to offer a 30-day warranty on used cars, but this is not guaranteed. If you are having issues with your used car, contact the dealer right away to see if there is a warranty.

Are there any good used car warranties?

The independent warranty industry’s reputation has suffered due to some companies’ shady business tactics, but there are reputable providers on the market. Companies such as Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX consistently top industry reviews for customer service and quality of coverage.

Can you take a car under warranty to any dealership?

If your car is under a manufacturer warranty, you can take it to any other dealership location run by that manufacturer. If you have a third-party warranty, you can usually take the car to any certified mechanic, which includes dealership mechanics.

Do car warranties transfer?