Are you considering purchasing a new sport utility vehicle (SUV)? If so, one thing to consider when comparing leading models is the factory warranty offered by different car manufacturers.
In this guide, we’ll discuss which companies offer the best SUV warranties and whether or not you should consider an extended warranty as well.
Top 10 SUV Warranties
Here’s a closer look at 10 vehicle automakers that provide SUV warranty coverage for longer than the industry standard. It should be noted that the new car warranty coverage expires within a set number of years or mileage limit, whichever comes first.
|Automakers
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|Powertrain
|Corrosion
|Roadside Assistance
|Cadillac
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|6 years/unlimited miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Genesis
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|7 years/unlimited miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Hyundai
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|7 years /unlimited miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Infiniti
|4 years/60,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|7 years/unlimited miles
|4 years/unlimited miles
|Jaguar
|5 years/60,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|6 years/unlimited miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Kia
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|5 years/100,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Lincoln
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Unlimited
|Mitsubishi
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|7 years/100,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Tesla
|4 years/50,000 miles
|8 years/mileage varies by model
|12 years/unlimited miles
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Volkswagen
|6 years/72,000 miles for 2018 and 2019 models, 4 years/50,000 miles for 2020 models
|6 years/72,000 miles
|7 years/100,000 miles
|3 years/36,000 miles
What Manufacturer Has The Best SUV Warranty?
A SUV manufacture warranty, otherwise known as a factory warranty, usually include a bumper-to-bumper warranty, a powertrain warranty, and a corrosion/rust warranty, as well as roadside assistance. Based on the table above, we will take a closer look at who performs the best in each of these warranty categories.
Best Bumper-To-Bumper SUV Warranty
The bumper-to-bumper warranty is one of the most significant parts of a SUV warranty, as it includes comprehensive coverage for all parts and systems of the vehicle. As the name suggests, the bumper-to-bumper warranty covers basically everything between a vehicle’s front and rear bumpers. Exceptions include specific “wear items” such as tires, brake pads, and windshield wipers, and routine maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations.
The best bumper-to-bumper warranty is offered by Volkswagen with 6 years/72,000 miles of coverage, though this is only available for 2018 and 2019 vehicles. If you have a new vehicle, from 2020 or newer, we recommend considering bumper-to-bumper coverage through Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mitsubishi, or Jaguar. These providers all offer 5 years/60,000 miles coverage.
Best Powertrain And Corrosion SUV Warranty
In addition to a company’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, it is also important to consider which companies offer the best powertrain coverage and corrosion coverage.
A powertrain warranty covers a vehicle’s engine, transmission, and drivetrain in the case of costly repairs. A corrosion warranty protects a vehicle from potentially expensive repairs due to rust damage and corrosion of the body panels or frame.
The best powertrain warranties are offered by Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Mitsubishi, each covering 10 year/100,000 miles.
The best corrosion warranty is clearly offered by Tesla with 12 years/unlimited miles of coverage, while Hyundai, Genesis, and Infiniti tied for second place, offering 7 year/unlimited miles.
Best Roadside Assistance SUV Warranty
Roadside assistance is an important aspect of an SUV warranty that can be overlooked by some drivers. While many insurance providers offer roadside assistance as an option add-on to your insurance policy, with the right SUV warranty, you won’t have to pay for the extra coverage.
The best roadside assistance is offered through Lincoln, who offers unlimited roadside assistance, while Cadillac takes the position of runner-up with 6 years/70,000 miles of coverage.
Best Overall SUV Warranty Package
All 10 car manufacturers reviewed in this article have excellent SUV warranty packages. Every driver will value the individual warranties differently, so it is hard to choose a best warranty for SUVs.
Based solely on warranty coverage, Genesis and Hyundai seem to offer the best overall SUV warranty package.
|SUV Warranty
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|Powertrain
|Corrosion
|Roadside Assistance
|Genesis
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|7 years/unlimited miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Hyundai
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|7 years /unlimited miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
Should You Purchase An Extended Warranty?
While the factory warranties discussed in this article give SUV owners exceptional short-term coverage, many car owners will need to obtain long-term coverage for added security and peace of mind. Vehicle repairs can be expensive and occur much more frequently when vehicles exceed their manufacturer warranties.
If you cannot afford an unexpected $2,000 to $4,000 repair, you should consider purchasing an extended warranty to protect your vehicle. If you can easily afford such a repair, then it is probably not worth purchasing an extended warranty since owners frequently pay more for a warranty in the long-term.
If you’ve decided that an extended warranty is worth it for your individual situation, we recommend that you get a quote from the two providers below and compare their extended warranty coverage side-by-side.
Our Recommended SUV Warranty Providers
Among other extended warranty companies, our review team ranked Endurance and CARCHEX highly for the following reasons:
-
- Excellent Reputation: Endurance appeared on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list and received a 2019 Stevie Award as a Great Employer for its outstanding employee benefits. CARCHEX holds an A+ BBB rating, is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree, and was named a Top Workplace by the Baltimore Sun for seven consecutive years.
- Strong industry partnerships: Endurance holds a partnership with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing team. CARCHEX holds partnerships with several industry leaders such as Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX.
- Helpful online resources: Both CARCHEX and Endurance’s websites offer a free quote form, sample contracts, and a variety of helpful content on vehicle warranties.
Deciding Between Endurance, CARCHEX, And Protect My Car
Deciding between Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.
- Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review
- Receive a free quote from each provider and compare the cost
- Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.
The graphic below shows Motor 1’s customer survey results for the best car extended warranty companies.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.