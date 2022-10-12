A SUV manufacture warranty, otherwise known as a factory warranty, usually include a bumper-to-bumper warranty, a powertrain warranty, and a corrosion/rust warranty, as well as roadside assistance. Based on the table above, we will take a closer look at who performs the best in each of these warranty categories.

Best Bumper-To-Bumper SUV Warranty

The bumper-to-bumper warranty is one of the most significant parts of a SUV warranty, as it includes comprehensive coverage for all parts and systems of the vehicle. As the name suggests, the bumper-to-bumper warranty covers basically everything between a vehicle’s front and rear bumpers. Exceptions include specific “wear items” such as tires, brake pads, and windshield wipers, and routine maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations.

The best bumper-to-bumper warranty is offered by Volkswagen with 6 years/72,000 miles of coverage, though this is only available for 2018 and 2019 vehicles. If you have a new vehicle, from 2020 or newer, we recommend considering bumper-to-bumper coverage through Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mitsubishi, or Jaguar. These providers all offer 5 years/60,000 miles coverage.

Best Powertrain And Corrosion SUV Warranty

In addition to a company’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, it is also important to consider which companies offer the best powertrain coverage and corrosion coverage.

A powertrain warranty covers a vehicle’s engine, transmission, and drivetrain in the case of costly repairs. A corrosion warranty protects a vehicle from potentially expensive repairs due to rust damage and corrosion of the body panels or frame.

The best powertrain warranties are offered by Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Mitsubishi, each covering 10 year/100,000 miles.

The best corrosion warranty is clearly offered by Tesla with 12 years/unlimited miles of coverage, while Hyundai, Genesis, and Infiniti tied for second place, offering 7 year/unlimited miles.

Best Roadside Assistance SUV Warranty

Roadside assistance is an important aspect of an SUV warranty that can be overlooked by some drivers. While many insurance providers offer roadside assistance as an option add-on to your insurance policy, with the right SUV warranty, you won’t have to pay for the extra coverage.

The best roadside assistance is offered through Lincoln, who offers unlimited roadside assistance, while Cadillac takes the position of runner-up with 6 years/70,000 miles of coverage.