We have looked at all of the brands to determine which one provides the best coverage. Here are the top four companies, plus the warranties offered.

Hyundai: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

With Volkswagen dropping down the ranks with its 2020 new car warranty, Hyundai is at the top of the list for the best new car warranty in 2020. Its factory warranty provides great bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection. Combine that with high-reliability ratings, and Hyundai gives the competition a run for its money.

The bumper-to-bumper coverage lasts offers 5 years or 60,000 miles of coverage and is now one of the longest on the market. Then, the automaker adds in a powertrain warranty lasting 10 years or 100,000 miles. That’s twice as long as some other companies will protect the engine and drivetrain. What put this organization above the rest is the inclusion of roadside assistance (5 years) and a corrosion warranty (7 years), both with no mileage limit.

Kia: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

Kia was once known as a budget manufacturer, but it has quickly become one of the top brands in the industry. Not only are Kia vehicles affordable, but the warranty rivals that of its sister brand, Hyundai. It also features the same bumper-to-bumper coverage lasting 5 years or 60,000 miles. Plus, it provides powertrain protection for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

The only difference is that Kia has shorter term lengths for roadside assistance and corrosion. Roadside assistance is capped at 60,000 miles, while the corrosion protection ends with 100,000 miles. Still, neither of these is worth complaining about, since it is longer than most warranty coverage from other automakers.

Genesis: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

Genesis is the luxury offshoot of Hyundai, so its reputation runs high. The automaker ties with Hyundai for term lengths with 5 years or 60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection and 10 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain protection. In our book, that makes Genesis one of the best new vehicle warranty providers in the market.

Mitsubishi: 5 Years/60,000 miles

Mitsubishi is another automaker that offers a long bumper-to-bumper warranty on 2022 vehicles. Coverage lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. It also offers a 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which gets cut short to 5 years/60,000 miles for secondary owners.

Volkswagen: 6 Years/72,000 Miles For 2018 And 2019 Models

Volkswagen continues to stand on its strong German reputation of quality and precise engineering. Because the automaker offers reliable vehicles, it is a no-brainer for the company to provide a long warranty term.

While Volkswagen’s current 2022 new car warranty doesn’t top our list – although it still makes it into our top 10 with 4 years or 50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection – we can’t ignore the fact that Volkswagen offered the best new car warranty around on its 2018 and 2019 models. If your vehicle falls into that category, you are protected with 6 years or 72,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. There’s no beating that.

Best Luxury Warranties

Jaguar stands out as having the best bumper-to-bumper warranty for a luxury brand, which lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. Tesla offers an 8-year warranty on its battery and drive unit system (mileage expires between 100,000 and 150,000 depending on the model). Acura and Lexus also offer a longer powertrain warranty of 6 years/70,000 miles.