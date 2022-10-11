The sections below serve as a guide to help drivers who are looking for an extended car warranty find the best coverage to fit their needs and budget.

What Is An Extended Warranty?

An extended car warranty, also called a vehicle service contract or aftermarket car warranty, is an optional service plan that helps cover the cost of certain car repairs or part replacements. An extended service plan usually takes effect after your manufacturer’s factory warranty has expired, though the two warranties sometimes overlap.

The main difference between a manufacturer’s warranty and an extended auto warranty is that a manufacturer’s warranty is included at the time of a vehicle’s sale. Extended car warranties, on the other hand, cost an additional fee.

Extended Warranty Coverage

Extended car warranties cover repairs and replacements for breakdowns that come from normal use. Depending on your plan, it may cover your powertrain, electrical system, air conditioning, and other systems.

Most extended warranties don’t cover routine maintenance for your vehicle. Things such as oil changes, brake pads, and tires are usually the owner’s responsibility. The best extended car warranty providers have several coverage options, so you can select a plan that fits the needs of your vehicle.

Types of Extended Warranty Coverage for Cars

Similar to manufacturers’ warranties, aftermarket car warranties generally fall under three main types: powertrain, bumper-to-bumper, and named component. We’ve outlined some of the basics for each type of warranty below:

Powertrain : Powertrain warranties cover the drivetrain of your vehicle. This includes most of the internal parts of the engine and transmission. Extended powertrain warranties are usually recommended for high-mileage or older vehicles.

: Powertrain warranties cover the drivetrain of your vehicle. This includes most of the internal parts of the engine and transmission. Extended powertrain warranties are usually recommended for high-mileage or older vehicles. Bumper-to-bumper : Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually offer the most comprehensive coverage. Most include the car’s major mechanical systems, except for certain excluded items. The excluded components of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty should be listed in the warranty details.

: Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually offer the most comprehensive coverage. Most include the car’s major mechanical systems, except for certain excluded items. The excluded components of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty should be listed in the warranty details. Named component: You might consider a named-component contract the opposite of a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Instead of a list of excluded parts or services, a named-component service contract gives you a list of included parts. Everything else is considered not covered.

Read the fine print of your warranty or look at a sample contract to make sure you know what type of service contract your aftermarket car warranty falls under.

Extended Car Warranty Benefits

Extended car warranties keep your car covered in the case of a mechanical or technological failure. Based on what type of car you have and how much it costs to own over its lifetime, this could save you money.

Besides protecting your vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty expires, the best extended car warranties provide benefits such as:

Convenience : If you have an issue covered by your service contract, you’ll know exactly who to call to get it fixed. Most warranty providers let you choose your own mechanic or repair facility. The best companies will even pay your repair shop directly.

: If you have an issue covered by your service contract, you’ll know exactly who to call to get it fixed. Most warranty providers let you choose your own mechanic or repair facility. The best companies will even pay your repair shop directly. Risk mitigation : While some vehicles cost less than others to repair, recurring issues – or even just one costly repair – can quickly add up to a hefty repair bill. An aftermarket car warranty alleviates the cost of repairs as your vehicle ages.

: While some vehicles cost less than others to repair, recurring issues – or even just one costly repair – can quickly add up to a hefty repair bill. An aftermarket car warranty alleviates the cost of repairs as your vehicle ages. Added perks: Many of the best extended car warranty companies include benefits with their protection plans, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, or towing services.

Extended Car Warranty Exclusions

Extended car warranties only cover components that break down as a result of normal use. Damage resulting from an accident, misuse, or improper maintenance won’t be covered. Certain items aren’t covered under any circumstance. These typically include non-mechanical parts such as bumpers, glass, trim, and upholstery. Wear and tear items such as tires, brake pads, wiper blades, and shock absorbers are also typically excluded from coverage.

Extended Auto Warranty Vs. Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Some car insurance providers offer mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI). This is an add-on that covers mechanical issues similar to an extended auto warranty. However, MBI often requires you to visit a small network of dealerships, and it usually doesn’t last as long as plans from the best car warranty providers.

Extended Car Warranty Cost

Based on our research, extended warranties lasting between three and six years cost anywhere from $1,600 to $4,500 on average. Bumper-to-bumper warranties tend to be more expensive, as they cover more components. Longer-lasting coverage also increases the contract price. Other factors that affect car warranty costs include:

Deductible

Vehicle age, make, model, and mileage

Existing coverage

Location

Provider

What Is A Good Price For An Extended Car Warranty?

A good price for a comprehensive extended car warranty is between $2,000 and $3,500 in total. Prices vary depending on the coverage and limitations you select. Many companies offer monthly payments that range from $80 to $125.

Can You Buy An Extended Car Warranty After Purchase?

You can buy an extended warranty from a reputable third-party provider at almost any time after purchase. Manufacturers, on the other hand, usually require you to buy an extended warranty before the factory warranty expires. Some only allow you to buy one when you purchase the vehicle.

How Do Extended Warranties Work?

An extended warranty helps protect you by covering the cost of certain repairs if a mechanical or electrical component breaks down. Exactly which parts are covered depends on your contract. Typically, there are two types of coverage plan options: exclusionary coverage and named-component coverage.

Exclusionary coverage : This type of car warranty plan covers all parts of your vehicle in the case of a mechanical breakdown, except for a short list of excluded parts and components.

: This type of car warranty plan covers all parts of your vehicle in the case of a mechanical breakdown, except for a short list of excluded parts and components. Named-component coverage: This type of auto warranty, also known as inclusionary coverage, is essentially the opposite of exclusionary coverage. Your contract will specifically list the covered parts and systems. Any parts not listed aren’t covered.

Car Warranty Plans

Within named component coverage, you can find various plan levels, such as:

High-stated coverage : This is the highest level of stated coverage – every covered part is listed on the contract. This type of plan can cover hundreds of separate components.

: This is the highest level of stated coverage – every covered part is listed on the contract. This type of plan can cover hundreds of separate components. Medium-stated coverage : This level usually covers most of the main systems of the car and includes things such as air conditioning, steering, and electrical components.

: This level usually covers most of the main systems of the car and includes things such as air conditioning, steering, and electrical components. Low-stated coverage : Also known as a “powertrain plus” plan, this covers the powertrain and a few important systems.

: Also known as a “powertrain plus” plan, this covers the powertrain and a few important systems. Basic powertrain: This is typically the lowest protection level an extended warranty company offers and is comparable to a powertrain warranty. It covers repair costs for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. These can be costly repairs, so it’s a good idea to protect them on high-mileage cars.

Extended Car Warranty Waiting Period

After purchasing your contract, most warranty providers require you to go through a waiting period until you can use your coverage. This helps protect the provider from someone purchasing a warranty right after discovering an issue with their car. Most extended warranties require you to wait 30 days and 1,000 miles before making a claim for car repairs.

If you experience a covered breakdown after your waiting period is up, you’ll file a claim with your warranty provider. Depending on your contract, you may have to use a network of dealerships, or you might be able to use your favorite repair facility. Most plans require you to pay a deductible, and the extended warranty covers the rest of the repair cost.

How To Cancel An Extended Car Warranty

Reputable extended car warranty companies will allow you to cancel a warranty for a full refund within 30 days. They will also provide pro-rated refunds after that. You will need to contact the contract administrator and provide a written odometer statement to cancel the extended car warranty.

How To Avoid Car Warranty Scams

Unfortunately, some providers take their business practices to new lows and are outright scams. Here are a couple of ways to avoid these companies:

Disregard Spam Calls

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports that there are a number of car warranty scams in which a car owner will receive a sales call that states their warranty is about to expire. During these calls, the scammer may pose as an employee from a legitimate company and may even be able to provide specific information about the receiver’s car, further deceiving the receiver into believing the call is from a reputable business.

However, the caller is generally phishing for personal information, so do not provide any sensitive information. If you believe you have been contacted by one of these scammers, you can report it to the FCC.

Recognize Unreliable Companies

Outside of these phishing scams, there are vehicle warranty companies that will simply make getting any of the coverage you’re paying for either impossible or an absolute nightmare. Red flags you should look out for when vetting an extended warranty company are a lack of industry endorsements, major limitations in coverage, and poor ratings on popular review sites.

The BBB lists consumer complaints on its site, so that’s a great place to look. Ideally, you’ll want to look for a company with a relatively low volume of complaints that’s also BBB accredited, although there are plenty of legitimate companies out there that don’t have BBB accreditation.

Are Auto Extended Warranties Worth It?

You may have never been in an accident, but you still need car insurance. The reasoning for an extended car warranty follows the same principle. You may not need it today, but if you ever do need it, you’ll be glad the protection was available.

According to AAA, 64 million Americans don’t have the funds to cover unexpected car repair costs. Instead, they would go into debt to cover the bill. An average repair bill costs between $500 and $600, but when a major component breaks, you could be looking at far more.

Here are a few average prices for expensive car components according to data from RepairPal.