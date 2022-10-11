An extended auto warranty is a service contract that covers auto repairs after the factory car warranty expires. Drivers can purchase aftermarket auto warranty coverage from vehicle manufacturers or third-party warranty providers.
Key Takeaways
- The cost of an extended warranty ranges from about $1,600 to $4,500.
- An auto warranty covers repairs to essential parts and components such as the engine and transmission for a set number of years or miles.
- Endurance is the best extended car warranty provider, closely followed by CARCHEX and Protect My Car.
- An extended used car warranty is worth it for many drivers who want peace of mind on the road.
What Is the Best Extended Car Warranty?
Based on our research, Endurance provides the best extended auto warranty in the industry. We found that the company stands out because of its extensive coverage options, plan benefits, and direct administration of contracts.
Extended Car Warranty Reviews
Our research team compiled key information on all of the most popular extended auto warranty providers. We rated these providers based on industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service.
Compare Auto Extended Warranties
Based on the above criteria, our top picks for the best extended car warranties include:
- #1 Endurance: Best Coverage
- #2 CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
- #3 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
- #4 CarShield: Best Value
- #5 autopom!: Best Claims Process
- #6 Olive: Best Online Warranty
- #7 ForeverCar
- #8 Concord Auto Protect
- #9 Toco
The chart below goes into more detail about the factors that comprised each company’s ranking:
|Best Extended Car Warranty
|Motor1 Award
|Overall Rating
|Cost Rating
|Coverage Levels
|Year Founded
|Customer Service Rating
|#1: Endurance
|Best Coverage
|4.6
|4.5
|6
|2006
|4.5
|#2: CARCHEX
|Best for Used Cars
|4.4
|4.3
|5
|1999
|3.2
|#3: Protect My Car
|Best Maintenance Benefits
|4.3
|4.1
|3
|2005
|4.5
|#4 CarShield
|Best Value
|4.2
|4.5
|6
|2005
|3.6
|#5: autopom!
|Best Claims Process
|4.2
|4.1
|4
|2009
|4.1
|#6: Olive
|Best Online Warranty
|4.2
|4.6
|3
|2000
|3.8
|#7: ForeverCar
|4.1
|4.2
|4
|2011
|3.9
|#8: Concord Auto Protect
|3.9
|4
|3
|2013
|4.3
|#9: Toco
|3.8
|4
|3
|2013
|4.1
Best Extended Car Warranties
The providers we mentioned above are all strong choices for an extended car warranty, but the one that’s right for you will depend on your needs. Endurance car warranties top our list because of the company’s comprehensive coverage options, but you may be able to find more basic or affordable coverage through companies like CARCHEX and Protect My Car.
1. Best Coverage: Endurance
Why we chose it: Widest selection of standard warranties and maintenance plans
A direct provider for vehicle protection, Endurance is an extended car warranty provider with over 10 years of experience backed by an AM Best insurance company with an A rating.
Unlike most car warranty companies, Endurance is a direct administrator of warranty plans, meaning it handles all claims directly, so there’s no go-between involved. You talk with just the Endurance team at every point of the process. Not only can this speed up the claims process, but you also won’t be wondering who you should call for what issue.
Endurance Car Warranty Cost
Our team reached out for Endurance quotes and found plans can range from $2,600 to $4,400. Monthly payments ranged from $86 to $124, making Endurance an affordable option.
Endurance Extended Warranty Coverage
Endurance offers six levels of auto protection that can last up to 8 years/200,000 miles, according to our secret shopper analysis. Below is a summary of each Endurance warranty plan.
Endurance Warranty Car Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Recommended For
|Details
|Supreme
|Exclusionary coverage
|The most extensive plan with bumper-to-bumper protection
|Superior
|Most stated-component coverage
|Covers hundreds of components
|Secure Plus
|Fast coverage
|Covers steering, electrical, and brakes with a shorter waiting period (30 days and 1,000 miles) than the Select Premier plan
|Secure
|Most affordable coverage option
|Covers the most vital car components
|Select Premier
|Older vehicles
|Covers basic powertrain components
|EnduranceAdvantage™
|Aftermarket auto warranty and maintenance coverage
|Combines mechanical breakdown coverage with maintenance services like oil changes
Additionally, the EnduranceAdvantage plan is unique in the industry because it offers both extended warranty coverage and vehicle maintenance. There are three levels of coverage within the plan – Prime, Plus, and Preferred – all of which include high-level, stated-component coverage and many maintenance services.
Endurance Roadside Assistance (And Other Perks)
Each Endurance plan comes with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage. Plans also come with one year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which include tire repairs and replacements, key fob replacements, and more. These benefits are some of the best you will find in the extended auto warranty industry.
Is Endurance Car Warranty Worth It?
Yes, an Endurance car warranty can be worth purchasing for several reasons. The company provides extensive coverage options and other features, which include:
- Quick and easy claims process: Customers can make claims online or by phone.
- Collision discount: Endurance Elite Benefits include a reimbursement of $500 per covered collision to help with your car insurance deductible (up to $1,000 total).
- Endurance mobile app: This app connects you with Endurance staff and makes it easy to access benefits like roadside assistance.
- Highline add-on: The Supreme Highline add-on can cover performance luxury vehicles like many of the Mercedes AMG vehicles and BMW M Series models.
For more information on this extended car warranty provider, check out our complete Endurance warranty review.
Best For Used Cars: CARCHEX
Why we chose it: High mileage limits and strong industry reputation
CARCHEX has been in business for more than 20 years and offers five coverage tiers with several plan options under each tier for a total of 16 warranty plans. Sample contracts are available on the company’s website, and though the contracts are long (14 to 34 pages), CARCHEX representatives will walk you through them to help you understand what is and isn’t covered.
CARCHEX Warranty Cost
According to quotes our team received from CARCHEX, plans cost between $2,500 and $3,100. Payments range from $110 to $215 per month. You may find different prices based on your vehicle and desired coverage.
CARCHEX Warranty Coverage
CARCHEX works with multiple contract administrators, including Royal Administration, so each contract has customization opportunities. Let’s take a closer look at what a CARCHEX extended car warranty covers under each tier:
CARCHEX Coverage Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Years of Coverage
|Recommended For
|Details
|Titanium
|Up to 10
|Owners looking for the most protection available
|Exclusionary coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
|Platinum
|Up to 10
|Long-term coverage of stated components
|Hundreds of specific components covered
|Gold
|Up to 10
|Vehicles over 60,000 miles
|Comprehensive coverage of most major vehicle systems, with flexible terms
|Silver
|Up to 7
|High-mileage vehicles
|Provides essential coverage for many major systems
|Bronze
|Up to 6
|Drivers looking for basic protection
|Protects you against the most common and expensive repairs
Is CARCHEX Worth It?
Based on our research, CARCHEX is one of our top choices for the best extended car warranty. Here’s what makes the company stand out from others in the industry:
- Added perks: CARCHEX protection plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, lost key or lockout services, and more.
- Choice of your favorite auto shop: You won’t be limited to a dealership or a certain repair shop with CARCHEX. You can go to your favorite licensed repair facility, including your local dealer, an independent repair shop, or a national chain such as Firestone or Pep Boys.
- Claims paid to repair shops: Instead of having you pay for your car’s repairs and then endure a lengthy claims process to get reimbursed, CARCHEX pays your repair shop directly.
For more information on this extended car warranty provider, check out our CARCHEX review.
Best Maintenance Benefits: Protect My Car
Why we chose it: Flexible plans that cover scheduled maintenance
Established in 2005 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Protect My Car is a popular choice for vehicle service contracts. Protect My Car offers three warranty plans — Supreme, Select, and Driveline. With Protect My Car’s two highest levels of protection, you will have a $100 deductible. Its lowest level of protection has a $200 deductible. A $0 deductible option isn’t available.
Protect My Car Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Recommended For
|Details
|Supreme
|Owners looking for something similar to the manufacturer's warranty
|Designed for customers who need additional coverage because they plan to keep their new vehicles beyond the manufacturer’s factory warranty term
|Select
|Vehicles over 50,000 miles
|Comprehensive extended warranty for cars
|Driveline
|Vehicles that are 4 to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles
|Covers many of the same components as the Supreme and Select plans, but excludes the front and rear suspension, turbocharger, and navigation system
Protect My Car Coverage
Protect My Car also offers Ambassador Maintenance Plans that apply to most vehicles, even ones older than 13 years. These car maintenance contracts offer guaranteed discounts of 50 percent on vehicle repairs, plus rental car coverage and more for older cars. However, they don’t provide protection on the same level as a standard extended warranty for cars.
Is Protect My Car Worth It?
If you are looking for solid coverage at an affordable price, Protect My Car is worth considering. The company provides several benefits for drivers including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance is included with all warranty plans.
- Protect My Car customers have access to PMC Rewards, a shopping and dining discounts reward program.
- Protect My Car has flexible payment terms, with monthly payment plans that last between 36 and 48 months and allow you to finance your coverage over many years.
For more information on this extended car warranty provider, check out our Protect My Car review.
Best Value: CarShield
Why we chose it: Affordable monthly costs and most popular provider
CarShield started in 2005 and has since protected over one million vehicles. Our team recognized it for having the Best Value because of its low rates and positive online reviews. CarShield boasts an average rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars across more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews and gets 4.2 out of 5.0 stars averaged from more than 11,000 Google reviews.
CarShield sells plans from multiple providers, including American Auto Shield, and operates as the liaison between the customer and a warranty company. It has several levels of coverage for new and used cars, but we especially like its protection for specialty vehicles and high-tech systems and components.
How Expensive Is CarShield?
In the quotes we received, CarShield plans ranged from $89 to $129 per month. These prices are affordable compared to many other providers.
CarShield Protection Plans
CarShield can cover vehicles up to 300,000 miles. As with Endurance, the maximum number of coverage years isn’t listed on the company website.
CarShield Aftermarket Car Warranty Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Recommended For
|Details
|Diamond
|Owners looking to maintain factory-level coverage
|Bumper-to-bumper coverage designed to be similar to a manufacturer’s warranty for new cars
|Platinum
|High-mileage vehicles
|Comprehensive coverage
|Gold
|Coverage for both minor and major vehicle parts
|Powertrain-plus coverage for the engine, transmission, water pump, air conditioning, starter, and more
|Silver
|The most basic coverage
|Powertrain coverage for the most important parts of your vehicle
|Aluminum
|Vehicles with advanced electrical systems
|Protects the engine control module, alternator, navigation/GPS, electrical system, starter, and more
|Motorcycle & ATV
|Motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles
|Variety of coverage levels and contracts for specialty vehicles
To make coverage as flexible as possible, many of the company’s plans are month-to-month contracts, so you’re not locked in for any number of years. Since your vehicle’s age and mileage help determine eligibility, the best way to find out how long you can cover your vehicle is to call CarShield.
Is CarShield Worth It?
We found CarShield to be a popular choice because of its many perks, including:
- Low or $0 deductibles
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Courtesy towing
- Claims paid directly to the auto repair facility
- Rental car reimbursement included in most plans
For more information on this vehicle service contract provider, check out our CarShield review.
Best Claims Process: Autopom!
Why we chose it: Strong customer service record for shopping and claims experience
The name for autopom! comes from the company’s mission: to provide automotive peace of mind. The warranty company prides itself on its consultative approach to customer service and a low-pressure quotes process, which we like.
Autopom! Warranty Cost
Based on our research, autopom! tends to cost between $174 to $209 per month depending on the coverage level you choose. The total cost of an extended warranty from autopom! ranges from $2,666 to $3,767, which is within the range of what most people pay for an extended warranty.
Autopom! Plans
There are three levels of autopom! extended warranties for cars, though some plans are only available in California.
Autopom! Car Warranty Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Years of Coverage
|Recommended For
|Details
|Exclusionary
|Up to 8
|The most comprehensive coverage
|Protects virtually all mechanical and electrical components unless the component is specifically listed as not covered
|Mid-Level
|Up to 7
|High-mileage vehicles
|Protects the systems included in the lower-tier Powertrain-Plus plan, as well as named additional components within the steering, suspension, fuel delivery, cooling, and braking systems
|Powertrain-Plus
|Up to 6
|Powertrain coverage with optional add-ons
|Protects named components for the essential powertrain systems, with the option to add electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems
Is An Autopom! Warranty Worth It?
An autopom! warranty can be worth it for drivers who want peace of mind when driving their vehicle. We found that the provider offers several perks to drivers with most plans, including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Rental car coverage
- Trip interruption coverage
- Concierge services
- Tire repair or replacement
For more information on this extended vehicle warranty provider, check out our autopom! review.
6. Best Online Warranty: Olive
Why we chose it: Innovative online warranty company with easy-to-understand plans
Olive warranty is a digitally focused extended warranty provider. The company was founded in 2000, though only recently began focusing efforts on selling its warranty products online. The relatively young company has an A- rating and accreditation from the BBB.
Olive Car Warranty Cost
We found that Olive plans cost as little as $18 per month to $153 per month. Total costs can range from $659 to $5,506. The quotes we received from Olive were for a variety of different coverage plans lasting up to 36 months.
Olive Warranty Coverage
With Olive, you have access to three plans with varying levels of coverage, ranging from bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic powertrain protection.
Olive Car Warranty Plans
|Warranty Plan
|Years of Coverage
|Recommended For
|Details
|Exclusionary
|Up to 8
|The most comprehensive coverage
|Protects virtually all mechanical and electrical components unless the component is specifically listed as not covered
|Mid-Level
|Up to 7
|High-mileage vehicles
|Protects the systems included in the lower-tier Powertrain-Plus plan, as well as named additional components within the steering, suspension, fuel delivery, cooling, and braking systems
|Powertrain-Plus
|Up to 6
|Powertrain coverage with optional add-ons
|Protects named components for the essential powertrain systems, with the option to add electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems
Is An Olive Car Warranty Worth It?
With each of the plans, you can get benefits such as towing and rental car reimbursement. As for pricing, Olive is cheaper than many other top providers of vehicle service contracts. Our team reached out for quotes for different vehicles and received extended warranty rates that were consistently lower than other leading companies.
Extended Car Warranty
The sections below serve as a guide to help drivers who are looking for an extended car warranty find the best coverage to fit their needs and budget.
What Is An Extended Warranty?
An extended car warranty, also called a vehicle service contract or aftermarket car warranty, is an optional service plan that helps cover the cost of certain car repairs or part replacements. An extended service plan usually takes effect after your manufacturer’s factory warranty has expired, though the two warranties sometimes overlap.
The main difference between a manufacturer’s warranty and an extended auto warranty is that a manufacturer’s warranty is included at the time of a vehicle’s sale. Extended car warranties, on the other hand, cost an additional fee.
Extended Warranty Coverage
Extended car warranties cover repairs and replacements for breakdowns that come from normal use. Depending on your plan, it may cover your powertrain, electrical system, air conditioning, and other systems.
Most extended warranties don’t cover routine maintenance for your vehicle. Things such as oil changes, brake pads, and tires are usually the owner’s responsibility. The best extended car warranty providers have several coverage options, so you can select a plan that fits the needs of your vehicle.
Types of Extended Warranty Coverage for Cars
Similar to manufacturers’ warranties, aftermarket car warranties generally fall under three main types: powertrain, bumper-to-bumper, and named component. We’ve outlined some of the basics for each type of warranty below:
- Powertrain: Powertrain warranties cover the drivetrain of your vehicle. This includes most of the internal parts of the engine and transmission. Extended powertrain warranties are usually recommended for high-mileage or older vehicles.
- Bumper-to-bumper: Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually offer the most comprehensive coverage. Most include the car’s major mechanical systems, except for certain excluded items. The excluded components of a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty should be listed in the warranty details.
- Named component: You might consider a named-component contract the opposite of a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Instead of a list of excluded parts or services, a named-component service contract gives you a list of included parts. Everything else is considered not covered.
Read the fine print of your warranty or look at a sample contract to make sure you know what type of service contract your aftermarket car warranty falls under.
Extended Car Warranty Benefits
Extended car warranties keep your car covered in the case of a mechanical or technological failure. Based on what type of car you have and how much it costs to own over its lifetime, this could save you money.
Besides protecting your vehicle after the manufacturer’s warranty expires, the best extended car warranties provide benefits such as:
- Convenience: If you have an issue covered by your service contract, you’ll know exactly who to call to get it fixed. Most warranty providers let you choose your own mechanic or repair facility. The best companies will even pay your repair shop directly.
- Risk mitigation: While some vehicles cost less than others to repair, recurring issues – or even just one costly repair – can quickly add up to a hefty repair bill. An aftermarket car warranty alleviates the cost of repairs as your vehicle ages.
- Added perks: Many of the best extended car warranty companies include benefits with their protection plans, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, or towing services.
Extended Car Warranty Exclusions
Extended car warranties only cover components that break down as a result of normal use. Damage resulting from an accident, misuse, or improper maintenance won’t be covered. Certain items aren’t covered under any circumstance. These typically include non-mechanical parts such as bumpers, glass, trim, and upholstery. Wear and tear items such as tires, brake pads, wiper blades, and shock absorbers are also typically excluded from coverage.
Extended Auto Warranty Vs. Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
Some car insurance providers offer mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI). This is an add-on that covers mechanical issues similar to an extended auto warranty. However, MBI often requires you to visit a small network of dealerships, and it usually doesn’t last as long as plans from the best car warranty providers.
Extended Car Warranty Cost
Based on our research, extended warranties lasting between three and six years cost anywhere from $1,600 to $4,500 on average. Bumper-to-bumper warranties tend to be more expensive, as they cover more components. Longer-lasting coverage also increases the contract price. Other factors that affect car warranty costs include:
- Deductible
- Vehicle age, make, model, and mileage
- Existing coverage
- Location
- Provider
What Is A Good Price For An Extended Car Warranty?
A good price for a comprehensive extended car warranty is between $2,000 and $3,500 in total. Prices vary depending on the coverage and limitations you select. Many companies offer monthly payments that range from $80 to $125.
Can You Buy An Extended Car Warranty After Purchase?
You can buy an extended warranty from a reputable third-party provider at almost any time after purchase. Manufacturers, on the other hand, usually require you to buy an extended warranty before the factory warranty expires. Some only allow you to buy one when you purchase the vehicle.
How Do Extended Warranties Work?
An extended warranty helps protect you by covering the cost of certain repairs if a mechanical or electrical component breaks down. Exactly which parts are covered depends on your contract. Typically, there are two types of coverage plan options: exclusionary coverage and named-component coverage.
- Exclusionary coverage: This type of car warranty plan covers all parts of your vehicle in the case of a mechanical breakdown, except for a short list of excluded parts and components.
- Named-component coverage: This type of auto warranty, also known as inclusionary coverage, is essentially the opposite of exclusionary coverage. Your contract will specifically list the covered parts and systems. Any parts not listed aren’t covered.
Car Warranty Plans
Within named component coverage, you can find various plan levels, such as:
- High-stated coverage: This is the highest level of stated coverage – every covered part is listed on the contract. This type of plan can cover hundreds of separate components.
- Medium-stated coverage: This level usually covers most of the main systems of the car and includes things such as air conditioning, steering, and electrical components.
- Low-stated coverage: Also known as a “powertrain plus” plan, this covers the powertrain and a few important systems.
- Basic powertrain: This is typically the lowest protection level an extended warranty company offers and is comparable to a powertrain warranty. It covers repair costs for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. These can be costly repairs, so it’s a good idea to protect them on high-mileage cars.
Extended Car Warranty Waiting Period
After purchasing your contract, most warranty providers require you to go through a waiting period until you can use your coverage. This helps protect the provider from someone purchasing a warranty right after discovering an issue with their car. Most extended warranties require you to wait 30 days and 1,000 miles before making a claim for car repairs.
If you experience a covered breakdown after your waiting period is up, you’ll file a claim with your warranty provider. Depending on your contract, you may have to use a network of dealerships, or you might be able to use your favorite repair facility. Most plans require you to pay a deductible, and the extended warranty covers the rest of the repair cost.
How To Cancel An Extended Car Warranty
Reputable extended car warranty companies will allow you to cancel a warranty for a full refund within 30 days. They will also provide pro-rated refunds after that. You will need to contact the contract administrator and provide a written odometer statement to cancel the extended car warranty.
How To Avoid Car Warranty Scams
Unfortunately, some providers take their business practices to new lows and are outright scams. Here are a couple of ways to avoid these companies:
Disregard Spam Calls
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports that there are a number of car warranty scams in which a car owner will receive a sales call that states their warranty is about to expire. During these calls, the scammer may pose as an employee from a legitimate company and may even be able to provide specific information about the receiver’s car, further deceiving the receiver into believing the call is from a reputable business.
However, the caller is generally phishing for personal information, so do not provide any sensitive information. If you believe you have been contacted by one of these scammers, you can report it to the FCC.
Recognize Unreliable Companies
Outside of these phishing scams, there are vehicle warranty companies that will simply make getting any of the coverage you’re paying for either impossible or an absolute nightmare. Red flags you should look out for when vetting an extended warranty company are a lack of industry endorsements, major limitations in coverage, and poor ratings on popular review sites.
The BBB lists consumer complaints on its site, so that’s a great place to look. Ideally, you’ll want to look for a company with a relatively low volume of complaints that’s also BBB accredited, although there are plenty of legitimate companies out there that don’t have BBB accreditation.
Are Auto Extended Warranties Worth It?
You may have never been in an accident, but you still need car insurance. The reasoning for an extended car warranty follows the same principle. You may not need it today, but if you ever do need it, you’ll be glad the protection was available.
According to AAA, 64 million Americans don’t have the funds to cover unexpected car repair costs. Instead, they would go into debt to cover the bill. An average repair bill costs between $500 and $600, but when a major component breaks, you could be looking at far more.
Here are a few average prices for expensive car components according to data from RepairPal.
|Component
|Average Price
|Engine control unit
|$925 to $1,002
|Turbocharger assembly replacement
|$1,840 to $2,117
|Suspension assembly replacement
|$852 to $928
|Catalytic converter
|$1,695 to $1,733
What Matters To Warranty Consumers About Extended Car Warranties
Our team of experts polled 1,000 consumers who have purchased or considered purchasing an extended car warranty to learn what matters to consumers. When asked which factors are most important when purchasing an extended warranty, 645 out of 1,000 drivers responded that cost is the most significant consideration.
Here’s a closer look at the top six most important factors according to vehicle owners:
- #1 Cost: The most significant factor that impacts consumers’ decisions to buy an extended car warranty is cost. The cost of an extended warranty depends on several factors, such as vehicle type, provider, length of coverage, level of coverage, and more.
- #2 Term length: The length of a warranty is a major consideration for many consumers. Extended warranty companies that offer flexible term lengths or month-to-month subscription plans are sought out most among car owners.
- #3 Covered components: The number of plans a company offers can be telling, but more than that consumers look for the parts and components that are covered under the warranty. Access to comprehensive coverage at an affordable price matters to many drivers.
- #4 Company reputation: When buying an extended warranty, consumers feel more comfortable purchasing from companies with high industry ratings. It can be smart to look for providers that have positive scores from organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a low complaint index based on size.
- #5 Customer service: Consumers want to experience stress-free coverage and great customer service. Many car owners will opt for companies that hold high customer service ratings from Google Reviews, the BBB, Trustpilot, and more.
- #6 Ease of claims process: No one wants to deal with being reimbursed for car repairs months after they’re completed or battling with a warranty company over what’s covered. Especially if you’re a first-time buyer, we recommend choosing a company that pays repair costs directly to the shop or mechanic.
If you are ready to get the best extended car warranty for your car, we recommend comparing free quotes from some of the industry’s top warranty providers. You can purchase an extended warranty online or over the phone from leading companies.
Best New Car Warranties
If you’re searching for new car warranties, our team has highlighted the top four brands that offer the best coverage and factory warranty plans.
Hyundai: 5 Years/60,000 Miles
With its great bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection, Hyundai’s factory warranty tops our list for the best new car warranty in 2022. Hyundai’s warranties offer some of the longest coverage terms, with bumper-to-bumper coverage lasting 5 years or 60,000 miles, and a powertrain warranty that lasts 10 years or 100,000 miles.
Hyundai includes roadside assistance (5 years) and a corrosion warranty (7 years), both with no mileage limit, which sets its warranty plans apart. The provider is also known for its high reliability ratings, making it a top choice for factory warranties.
Kia: 5 Years/60,000 Miles
With its affordable vehicles and quality warranty coverage options, Kia stands out as one of the top brands. It offers car owners the same impressive coverage terms as its sister brand, Hyundai, with bumper-to-bumper protection lasting 5 years or 60,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 10 years or 100,000 miles.
The main difference between the Kia and Hyundai factory warranties is Kia’s shorter term lengths for roadside assistance and corrosion. Roadside assistance is capped at 60,000 miles, while the corrosion protection ends with 100,000 miles. This still sets Kia’s factory warranty apart with some of the longest coverage terms available.
Genesis: 5 Years/60,000 Miles
As the luxury brand associated with Hyundai, Genesis offers one of the best new vehicle warranties. The automaker has a positive industry reputation and offers factory warranties with long coverage terms. It also matches Hyundai’s 5 years or 60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection and 10 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain protection.
What Car Manufacturer Has The Best Warranty?
Honda Care is one of the best manufacturer-backed extended warranty options available. Plans can cover up to 120,000 miles. We found Honda Care to be affordable compared to other manufacturer extended warranties.
Best Extended Auto Warranty: Conclusion
While there are many providers in the industry, we think Endurance has the best extended car warranty overall. The company offers a wide range of coverage options that last for several years and many miles. Plus, Endurance is a direct warranty provider, so you’ll never need to worry about dealing with any other company.
Getting an extended warranty quote online and comparing prices from several extended warranty providers can help you find the best fit for your car and budget.
Best Extended Car Warranty: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
Our goal is to present a range of reputable extended car warranty providers for shoppers to compare. There is no one-size-fits-all answer. However, there are a number of extended car warranty companies that rise above the rest. We combine scores from the BBB, our own secret shopper analysis, and independent surveys to find these providers.
*Data accurate at time of publication.