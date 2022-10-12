A CPO warranty can be viewed as the manufacturer’s guarantee that there are no defects in your CPO vehicle. These warranties promise to replace or repair any defective components free of charge.

Most CPO warranties offer the same or similar coverage. The best CPO warranty plans separate powertrain and bumper-to-bumper CPO warranties, while others bundle both together. Because most CPO bumper-to-bumper warranties cover the same parts, one way to distinguish between the worst and best CPO warranty programs is by length. The following vehicle manufacturers offer the best CPO warranty programs based on length and depth of coverage.

#1 Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi has one of the best new car warranty programs, and this coverage extends to CPO vehicles. The Mitsubishi CPO warranty covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles and all other parts for 5 years/60,000 miles from the in-service date.

If you buy an older Mitsubishi, there may be little warranty coverage remaining. Even so, the Mitsubishi CPO warranty is likely to be the longest protection you can find. It also does not include a deductible, which some CPO warranties do.

#2 Hyundai

Like Mitsubishi, Hyundai has one of the longest new vehicle warranties. This warranty protection is also extended to CPO Hyundai cars. The Hyundai CPO warranty is similar to the Mitsubishi CPO warranty in that it covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles and all other parts for 5 years/60,000 miles from the in-service date. The Hyundai CPO warranty, however, comes with a $50 deductible.

#3 Kia

The Kia CPO warranty covers powertrain components for 10 years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. Other components are protected for 1 year or 12,000 miles from the car purchase date.

Depending on the age of the CPO vehicle, this could be a better deal than the Hyundai warranty, which only covers powertrain components starting at the in-service date. The Kia warranty also includes a $50 deductible.

#4 Lexus

Many CPO warranties increase the remainder of the new vehicle limited warranty by one year, but the Lexus CPO warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for two years after the purchase date (or six years from the in-service date, whichever occurs later). The Lexus CPO program also includes two complimentary maintenance visits, which is a rare perk. It’s the best CPO warranty among luxury brands.

#5 Land Rover

Land Rover offers an impressive CPO warranty term of 7 years/100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage from the vehicle’s in-service date. Most CPO warranties offer five or fewer years of bumper-to-bumper coverage.