This car warranties comparison guide will help you size up new car warranties from most major manufacturers that sell vehicles in the United States. Learn which companies offer the longest warranties and how best to compare coverage.
In this guide, we’ll also discuss options for lengthening your car warranty. Our researchers have reviewed the best extended car warranty companies, looking at price, coverage, customer reviews, and industry reputation. We’ll offer some provider recommendations and explain how to recognize good extended coverage. You can start comparing quotes from our highest-rated warranty providers below.
New Car Warranties Comparison
Virtually every car manufacturer includes warranty protection with its new vehicles. A new car warranty is a guarantee that vehicles are free of defects in materials or workmanship. Standard new car coverage is divided into several individual warranties, each covering specific parts for different lengths of time.
The two most important new car warranties are bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the majority of mechanical and electric vehicle components, with a few exceptions. Common exceptions include wear-and-tear parts and routine maintenance services. A powertrain warranty covers components such as the engine, transmission, and transfer case. Powertrain warranty coverage often lasts a few years longer than bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.
Car Warranties by Manufacturer
The following chart provides a current car warranties comparison of major U.S. auto brands. Most manufacturer warranties cover the same or similar parts. The major differences between brands are the length of warranty coverage and the mileage limit.
|Automaker
|Bumper To Bumper Warranty
|Powertrain Warranty
|Hyundai
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|Kia
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|Mitsubishi
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/100,000 miles
|Jaguar
|5 years/60,000 miles
|N/A*
|Acura
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Cadillac
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Lexus
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Lincoln
|4 years/50,000 miles
|6 years/70,000 miles
|Audi
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|BMW
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Fiat
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Land Rover
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Mercedes-Benz
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Mini
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Porsche
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Volkswagen
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Volvo
|4 years/50,000 miles
|N/A*
|Buick
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Chevrolet
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Chrysler
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Dodge
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Ford
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|GMC
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Honda
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Jeep
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Mazda
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Nissan
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Ram
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Subaru
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Toyota
|3 years/36,000 miles
|5 years/60,000 miles
*This manufacturer does not have a separate powertrain warranty. Powertrain components are covered under the bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Hyundai, Kia, and Mitusbishi offer the best new car warranties, giving drivers the longest term limits for both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage.
Extended Car Warranty Comparison
Many drivers choose to purchase an extended warranty to protect their vehicle after its factory warranty expires. Extended warranties (also called vehicle service contracts or vehicle protection plans) can offer coverage similar to a factory warranty, though plan specifics differ from provider to provider.
Most manufacturers offer extended warranty protection when you buy your new vehicle. Drivers also have the option to purchase a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider.
Manufacturer Extended Warranty Vs. Third-Party Extended Warranty
While manufacturer extended warranties typically offer more comprehensive coverage, third-party extended warranties are usually less expensive and do not need to be purchased through a dealership (meaning they’re not subject to dealer markups).
|Car Warranties Comparison
|Manufacturer Extended Warranty
|Third-Party Extended Warranty
|Time Limit for Purchasing
|Must be purchased before your factory bumper-to-bumper warranty expires
|Can be purchased at any time
|Repair Shop Options
|Repairs can only be performed at an authorized dealership
|Repairs can be performed at any certified repair shop or dealership
|Parts and Technicians
|Guarantees that only original manufacturer parts are used and repairs are made by certified brand technicians
|Does not guarantee full reimbursement for original manufacturer parts, but repairs can be performed by certified brand technicians if made at a dealership
|Cost
|Can include a dealer markup
|Often cheaper than manufacturer extended warranties
|Claims Process
|Claims typically handled at the dealership
|Claims process can be more involved
|Coverage Limits
|Typically has coverage limits that top out around 100,000 miles
|Typically offers higher coverage limits, with some companies providing coverage up to 250,000 miles
|Added Benefits
|Typically includes benefits such as roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and rental car reimbursement
|Typically includes benefits such as roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and rental car reimbursement
As you can see, there are pros and cons to each option.
How To Compare Car Warranties
When researching extended car warranties, be sure to shop around and compare prices. Reputable extended car warranty companies provide low-cost, reliable coverage and quick claims servicing. But other extended warranty providers nickel and dime customers and make it difficult to file claims, offering poor servicing at a high price.
If you’re looking for the best car warranty, be sure to consider:
- Coverage: Read sample contracts if available. Make sure you understand exactly what is covered by any warranty before you buy it.
- Cost: Do not overpay for your warranty. Extended car warranty costs are different for every driver, and the only way to find your best price is to compare multiple quotes.
- Customer reviews: Read review sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot to get a sense of how the company treats its customers. Every extended warranty company will have a number of customer complaints, but it is important to see how each company addresses such complaints.
- Industry reputation: Consider providers with well-known brand partners, awards, or high industry remarks. Find out what company administers the warranty you’re considering (some providers administer their own policies while others act as brokers). Then look at the AM Best financial strength rating of the administrator to see whether a company is financially stable enough to pay out claims. You don’t want to invest in a warranty only to have the warranty administrator go bankrupt.
Which Extended Car Warranty Is The Best?
There is no single best extended car warranty provider for every driver. Different people may have different warranty needs, and the only way to find the best provider for you is to compare your options. Our review team has researched every major warranty company, and below, we’ll offer a couple of provider recommendations to help you start your search.
Auto Warranty Comparison: Conclusion
In this article, we outlined major automaker warranties and extended car warranties so you can draw comparisons between offerings. We also highlighted what to look for when comparing auto warranty options. No car warranty is best for everyone so it’s best to weigh your options and make the best decision based on your situation.
Endurance and CARCHEX are two of the highest-rated extended car warranty providers. Both companies offer comprehensive contracts and have strong industry reputations.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance offers a wide range of coverage options. The six levels of Endurance vehicle protection plans are as follows:
- Select Premier: Designed for high-mileage vehicles to cover most powertrain components
- Secure: Basic powertrain plan that covers parts of the engine, transmission, and drive axle
- Secure Plus: Covers powertrain components as well as air conditioning, brake components, and steering
- Superior: Named-component coverage for hundreds of listed parts, including everything in the Secure Plus plan, as well as the cooling system, suspension, and fuel system
- Supreme: Exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes coverage for most mechanical and electrical parts
- EnduranceAdvantage™: Covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance, like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements
In addition to covering specified components in the event of a mechanical breakdown, all Endurance plans include a number of benefits:
- Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses up to $30 per day (up to $150 per occurrence) for alternate transportation while your car is in the shop for a covered repair
- 24/7 roadside assistance: Includes towing, battery services, mechanical first aid, tire services, and fuel delivery
- Trip interruption coverage: Provides reimbursement for meals and lodging at $150 per day (up to $450 per occurrence) if your car breaks down over 100 miles from your home
- One-year Endurance Elite Benefits: Provides customers with two tire repairs or replacements, identity theft services, key fob replacements, $5,000 in repair financing loans, total loss protection, and a collision discount.
Endurance administers its own contracts and received an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. The company scores well with customers, too, and has a Trustpilot score of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars.
To learn more, read our Endurance warranty review. You can also see how much an Endurance warranty would cost for your vehicle by getting a free, personalized quote.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is a leader in the extended auto warranty business. It has operated for over 20 years and partners with companies like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com. CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage:
- Bronze: Basic powertrain coverage for the engine, transmission, and drive axles
- Silver: Includes powertrain coverage plus limited electric, air conditioning, and steering coverage
- Gold: Includes everything in the Silver plan, as well as braking system components and full coverage for steering, electrical, and air conditioning components
- Platinum: Includes everything in the Gold plan, plus covers the suspension, high-tech electronics, and fuel delivery system
- Titanium: Exclusionary coverage that includes emissions components and the navigation system
Like Endurance, CARCHEX plans offer a number of benefits, including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance: Includes emergency tire service, lockout service, battery service, fuel delivery, and winching
- Towing: Reimburses up to $75 per occurrence
- Rental car reimbursement: Reimburses up to $40 per day (up to $160 per occurrence) for alternate transportation while your car is in the shop for a covered repair
- Trip interruption services: Provides meal and lodging reimbursement up to $50 per day (three days maximum) if your vehicle breaks down over 100 miles from your home
CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB and a strong industry reputation. Learn more by reading our CARCHEX review, and get a free, no-obligation quote below.
