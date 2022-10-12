Virtually every car manufacturer includes warranty protection with its new vehicles. A new car warranty is a guarantee that vehicles are free of defects in materials or workmanship. Standard new car coverage is divided into several individual warranties, each covering specific parts for different lengths of time.

The two most important new car warranties are bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the majority of mechanical and electric vehicle components, with a few exceptions. Common exceptions include wear-and-tear parts and routine maintenance services. A powertrain warranty covers components such as the engine, transmission, and transfer case. Powertrain warranty coverage often lasts a few years longer than bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

Car Warranties by Manufacturer

The following chart provides a current car warranties comparison of major U.S. auto brands. Most manufacturer warranties cover the same or similar parts. The major differences between brands are the length of warranty coverage and the mileage limit.