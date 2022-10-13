Are you looking to extend your warranty coverage after your manufacturer’s coverage has expired? You may consider investing in an extended warranty from one of the industry’s top car warranty companies. In this guide, we’ll give a short overview of the car warranty companies worth considering, focusing on industry reputation, customer service ratings, cost, and coverage plans.
Compare Car Warranty Companies
Extended new and used car warranties can help you avoid draining your savings account or relying on credit cards to cover repairs. But, without properly vetting companies, you could end up wasting your hard-earned money on an extended warranty that has bad coverage or customer service.
With extended car warranties, you can choose a provider that keeps the process in-house to ensure customers receive a higher standard of service, as the same team that hands the quotes and sales process also handles your claims. Or you can select an extended warranty company that uses third-party administrators to handle claims and contract details. There are few vehicle service contract providers that handle policies directly, such as industry leaders Endurance, Protect My Car, and Infinite Auto Protection.
The sections below look at the best car warranty companies, including direct warranty providers and car warranty brokers.
Car Warranty Ratings
To find the best car warranty companies, we looked at the results of our consumer surveys and quotes from hundreds of providers. We also looked into customer review scores, industry reputation, prices, and services offered to deliver an unbiased rating methodology to determine the best car warranty companies.
Our team of experts considers these five factors to be the most important when ranking extended car warranty companies – and this is comparable to what consumers look for when making a decision about buying an extended service plan.
- Industry standing: Look for a reputable warranty provider with a history in the industry and strong ratings from automotive experts.
- Cost: You want to ensure that your extended warranty plan offers a good value for the coverage you receive.
- Coverage: Many providers offer a range of comprehensive coverage plans. Read through the details of each plan to ensure you get the coverage that’s best for your needs.
- Transparency: Search for a company that offers a money-back guarantee for greater peace of mind.
- Customer service: Take a close look at a provider’s reviews to learn about the customer experience and ensure it will handle claims efficiently.
Best Auto Warranty Companies
Here are the five best extended car warranty companies:
- Endurance: Best Coverage
- CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
- Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
- Autopom!: Best Claims Process
- CarShield: Best Value
Each of these providers scored highly for industry standing and transparency in our in-depth market review. Here’s a closer look:
Top Car Warranty Providers
|Warranty Provider
|Our Award
|Motor1 Rating
|Best For
|Maximum Term
|1. Endurance
|Best Coverage
|4.6 / 5.0
|Motorists looking for a direct warranty administrator
|8 years
|2. CARCHEX
|Best For Used Cars
|4.4 / 5.0
|Motorists who want to buy from a well-established brand
|10 years
|3. Protect My Car
|Best Maintenance Benefits
|4.3 / 5.0
|Owners looking for long and flexible monthly payment plans
|Not stated
|4. Autopom!
|Best Claims Process
|4.2 / 5.0
|Motorists looking for support during the claims process
|7 years
|5. CarShield
|Best Value
|4.2 / 5.0
|Owners of specialty or used vehicles
|Not stated
Customer Satisfaction With Extended Warranty Companies
Our team polled 1,000 consumers who have purchased or thought about purchasing an extended warranty. Of those who had extended warranties, 65 percent were satisfied with the provider (whether they had used coverage or not).
However, 7.3 percent felt disappointed the warranty didn’t cover certain repairs, and 5.3 percent believed their company had tried to avoid paying for covered repairs.
Best Extended Car Warranty Companies
In the sections below, we provide an in-depth look at the best car warranty companies. Along with providing the specific information we used to determine scores, we provide sample quotes and specific areas where each car warranty company stands out.
1. Endurance: Best Coverage
Formed in 2006 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, Endurance has grown into one of the large competitors in the extended warranty market. It’s a well-known direct provider backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company and holds a place on the 2020 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, and sponsors Jarett Andretti of Andretti Autosport.
Endurance Pros & Cons
Endurance Car Warranty Reviews
Overall, we rate the provider 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it for having the Best Coverage of 2022. Along with comprehensive coverage, Endurance has affordable rates and strong customer reviews.
The extended warranty company has a 4.1-star “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot based on over 5,000 customer Endurance warranty reviews. It has a 3.4-star rating from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) based on more than 1,400 reviews. The BBB itself rates Endurance a C- due to promotional mailers sent out in the Chicago area that were confusing to consumers.
Endurance Warranty Claims
Endurance is a direct administrator of warranty plans, so there is no middleman when filing claims. You’ll always deal with Endurance directly, which can simplify the filing process. It’s one of the reasons we think Endurance is one of the best extended car warranty companies.
Endurance Warranty Cost
According to the quotes we received, Endurance plans range from $85 to $125 per month, which is affordable compared to the industry average. What you pay depends on the type of coverage you want, your deductible, and your vehicle.
Endurance Warranty Coverage
Endurance offers plenty of options when it comes to warranty plans, providing six tiers of coverage that range from basic powertrain warranty coverage to factory-level coverage.
However, the term lengths are not specified for each tier. That said, we were able to find that coverage is offered up to 8 years/200,000+ miles.
With six tiers of protection, you can choose the coverage that best suits your needs and wallet. Let’s take a look at the different tiers and what each car warranty plan covers:
Endurance Warranty Plans
|Car Warranty Coverage
|Vehicle Warranty Plans
|Car Warranty Plan Details
|Supreme
|Exclusionary coverage
|Endurance’s most comprehensive choice for protection, this plan covers your vehicle with bumper-to-bumper protection. This exclusionary warranty covers most mechanical and electrical car parts, except for a short list of exclusions.
|Superior
|Highest stated-component coverage
|This stated-component warranty covers hundreds of specified components, including parts of the engine, transmission, steering, air conditioning, fuel system, and more.
|Secure Plus
|Fast coverage
|This plan offers mid-level coverage by protecting the steering, electrical, and brakes. It has the shortest waiting period out of the bunch (including the lower-tiered Select Premier plan) at 30 days and 1,000 miles.
|Secure
|Budget-friendly
|This is Endurance’s most barebones option, which only covers your car’s most vital components – the engine, drive axles, and transmission.
|Select Premier
|Best for aging vehicles
|This plan is geared toward high-mileage vehicles and covers mostly basic powertrain components (the engine, transmission, and drivetrain/drive axle), air conditioning, and select electrical parts.
|EnduranceAdvantageTM
|Extended warranty and routine maintenance coverage
|Three are three sub-tiers of EnduranceAdvantage coverage to choose from, all of which cover certain mechanical breakdowns as well as routine maintenance services like oil changes.
Endurance now offers a Highline add-on to its Supreme plan to cover a wide variety of luxury models from BMW and Land Rover to Maserati and Porsche.
Each Endurance plan comes with trip interruption protection, rental car reimbursement, courtesy towing, and 24/7 roadside assistance (up to $30 per day and $150 per incident).
Is Endurance A Good Warranty Company?
Endurance is great for motorists who want a quick and easy claims process. Customers can file claims through an online portal or by phone, making the process pain-free. Plus, you’ll always get personalized assistance from an online concierge who will assist you anytime you need it.
With a free year of Endurance Elite Benefits, Endurance offers two free tire repairs or replacements per year, which is uncommon among extended warranty companies. It also offers other benefits like $1,000 of total loss protection and $500 for key fob replacement.
Like all extended warranties, Endurance doesn’t cover everything. Plans exclude damage from the environment and lack of maintenance. They also exclude wear items like filters and brake pads (unless covered under the EnduranceAdvantage maintenance plan).
Check out our Endurance warranty review for more information.
2. CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is one of the most well-known and reputable extended car warranty companies around. Established in 1999, CARCHEX has an A+ BBB rating, BBB accreditation, and numerous endorsements from trusted brands like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, RepairPal, and Edmunds.com.
CARCHEX Pros & Cons
CARCHEX Warranty Reviews
CARCHEX has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and accreditation, and it’s endorsed by several industry leaders such as Kelley Blue Book and the Vehicle Protection Association. The company has also received numerous awards for outstanding customer service, including:
- 2017 Top Pick by ThoroughlyReviewed
- TopConsumerReviews.com 5-star rating for 6 consecutive years
- BestReviewsHub.com Best Choice Award for 4 consecutive years
- Golden Bridge Awards® “Silver Status” for 3 consecutive years for customer service
When it comes to customer service, the provider’s No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™ differentiates CARCHEX from competitors. The company aims to provide the best possible experience in which coverage and pricing details are clear, you aren’t pressured to buy, and your questions are fully answered. It’s an experience that can be hard to find in the car warranty industry.
CARCHEX Customer Service
CARCHEX has a no-pressure signup process and generally low prices. You can call the company anytime and be sure that you’ll get a clear explanation of pricing and coverage terms, without a pushy salesperson on the other end.
The contracts and plans for the different levels of coverage that CARCHEX offers are long and rather confusing, but a representative can walk you through them, which is a major help. If you’re not satisfied with your warranty plan within the first 30 days, you can cancel it and receive a full refund as part of CARCHEX’s 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.
CARCHEX Warranty Cost
On average, CARCHEX extended warranties cost between $105 and $215 per month depending on the plan and payment schedule you choose. Total car warranty costs range from about $2,600 to $3,100 for the quotes we received. You can also pay for your entire plan up front and save a small amount of money.
CARCHEX Warranty Coverage
CARCHEX has five tiers of coverage:
|Car Warranty Coverage
|Years of Coverage
|Who It's For
|Car Warranty Plan Details
|Titanium
|Up to 10
|Owners looking for the highest level of auto protection
|CARCHEX’s exclusionary, comprehensive coverage comes with a short list of exclusions.
|Platinum
|Up to 10
|Owners who want long-term coverage of stated components
|This long-term warranty for stated components covers hundreds of specific parts.
|Gold
|Up to 10
|Owners of vehicles over 60,000 miles
|This extended car warranty for older vehicles covers most major vehicle systems.
|Silver
|Up to 7
|Owners of high-mileage vehicles
|This plan protects high-mileage vehicles by providing essential coverage for many major systems.
|Bronze
|Up to 6
|Those looking for basic coverage
|This warranty plan protects against the most common and expensive repairs.
Is CARCHEX A Good Warranty Company?
CARCHEX is a good option for vehicle owners who already have a preferred mechanic or auto repair facility, as the company has a large, nationwide network of approved service providers. Vehicle owners don’t have to go through lengthy claims proceedings. Instead, the auto shop can file the claim directly with CARCHEX, saving you a lot of time and stress.
As an added bonus, CARCHEX offers 24/7 roadside assistance as a perk with all its coverage plans. Most plans also come with rental car reimbursement and trip interruption coverage.
Check out our CARCHEX review for more information.
3. Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
Established in 2005 and based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Protect My Car is a popular choice among car owners for vehicle service contracts. The provider is one of the only extended warranty companies that administers many of its plans.
Protect My Car offers direct service for its Ambassador Maintenance Plans, which are contracts that cover routine maintenance and give mechanical repair discounts between 50 and 75 percent. These plans are designed for vehicles with over 125,000 miles on the odometer. In addition, the company offers flexible and lengthy payment terms of 36 to 60 months for its extended warranty plans, which are significantly longer than the terms provided by other third-party auto warranty companies.
Like other warranty companies, Protect My Car offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its extended car warranty plans.
Protect My Car Pros & Cons
Protect My Car Pros And Cons
Protect My Car Warranty Reviews
Protect My Car stands out among extended car warranty companies with an A+ rating from the BBB and our research gives it an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5.0. The company has hundreds of 5.0-star customer reviews on the BBB and an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5.0. Its complaints, though, highlight instances of Protect My Car failing to provide the services it has been contracted for. This is why it’s important to clearly understand what is and isn’t included in your contract.
Protect My Car Cost
Based on our research, Protect My Car costs between $83 and $102 depending on the plan that you choose. Total costs range from $3,019 to $4,013. Each of the plans we received quotes for comes with a $100 deductible.
But keep in mind that your car warranty costs will depend on your vehicle’s mileage and the level of protection you choose.
Protect My Car Warranty Plans
Protect My Car offers three levels of coverage:
|Car Warranty Coverage
|Who It's For
|Car Warranty Plan Details
|Supreme
|Owners looking for something similar to the warranty from their car's manufacturer
|This plan is designed for customers who need additional coverage because they plan to keep the new vehicle beyond the manufacturer’s factory warranty term.
|Select
|Vehicles over 50,000 miles
|This plan targets older vehicles and provides comprehensive coverage.
|Driveline
|Vehicles that are 4 to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles
|This vehicle service contract covers many of the same components as the Supreme and Select plans, but excludes the front and rear suspension, turbocharger, and navigation system.
Protect My Car Ambassador Plans
Although vehicles over 13 years old can’t take advantage of an extended warranty with Protect My Car, the company does offer Ambassador Maintenance Plans. Ambassador plans come in three levels of protection — Platinum, Pro, and Elite — which cover the same general vehicle components but give customers different perks and deductible limits. Each plan comes with complimentary oil changes, tire rotations, and rental car reimbursement, and two of three tiers also include 24/7 roadside assistance.
Is Protect My Car Legit?
It’s definitely worth getting a quote from Protect My Car, especially if you are budget-conscious or looking to protect an older vehicle. The company has some of the lowest monthly payments on the market and a dedicated plan for older vehicles, giving many drivers peace of mind. Protect My Car reviews are largely positive and commend the company’s reliable service.
For more information, read our full Protect My Car review.
4. Autopom!: Best Claims Process
Autopom! was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. The company, the name of which stands for “automotive peace of mind,” is known for its customer service and offers four levels of coverage throughout most states, including California.
Autopom! Pros & Cons
Autopom! Customer Reviews
The warranty provider has earned an A+ rating from the BBB, with very few customer complaints, especially compared with other companies of similar size. Autopom! receives 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from BBB customer reviews and a 4.7-star customer score on Trustpilot.
Autopom! Car Warranty Quotes
Of the companies we’ve reviewed, Autopom! had the fastest and most convenient quotes process. Within just a few minutes of submitting a quote request on Autopom!’s website, we received an email with the recommended plan, term, waiting period, deductible, down payment, and total price, in addition to a sample contract. The quote also included the email address and direct phone number to a coverage consultant for questions and to complete the warranty purchase.
The company promises never to leave customers to fend for themselves through the claims process, and Autopom! agents will investigate on behalf of the customer when a claim is taking too long to process. The company works with the claims administrator to understand why a claim was denied if you feel you were entitled to coverage.
Autopom! Warranty Cost
According to our research, Autopom! costs between $174 and $209 per month for most drivers. But the total cost of an Autopom! warranty ranges from $2,666 to $3,767. The price you pay for an auto warranty will depend on your vehicle and the coverage level that you choose.
Autopom! Auto Warranty Coverage
Autopom! offers three levels of coverage, though exact coverage details and availability can differ between states.
|Car Warranty Coverage
|Overview
|Car Warranty Plan Details
|Exclusionary
|The most comprehensive coverage
|This warranty plan covers all mechanical and electrical components, unless the component is specifically listed as an exclusion.
|Mid-Level
|Plan with high mileage limits
|This vehicle service contract protects everything included in the lower-tier Powertrain Plus plan, as well as named additional components that are part of the steering, suspension, fuel delivery, cooling, and braking systems.
|Powertrain Plus
|Powertrain coverage with optional add-ons
|This extended warranty covers components essential to the powertrain systems, with the option to add electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems.
In addition to extended warranty coverage plans, Autopom! offers a few mechanical breakdown insurance plans in select states.
Is An Autopom! Warranty Worth It?
Like all of our other picks for top reputable extended car warranty companies, Autopom! lets you choose any licensed repair shop to fix your car. In case of a breakdown, the company also offers 24-hour roadside assistance, rental car insurance, and trip interruption reimbursement with all of its coverage plans. Some plans even include tire protection.
To discover more about the company, read our Autopom! review.
5. CarShield: Best Value
CarShield has been in business since 2005 and has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot based on over 32,000 reviews. The company has the largest market share as far as used cars are concerned. Because of its huge number of reviews and large market presence, CarShield is one of the most popular extended warranty providers.
CarShield Pros & Cons
CarShield Reviews and Complaints
CarShield has an average rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars across more than 32,000 Trustpilot reviews and 4.2 out of 5.0 stars averaged from more than 11,000 Google reviews.
Unfortunately, a look at the company’s BBB page shows over 3,000 complaints filed in the last 3 years. But, considering it sold over 1,000,000 vehicle protection plans in the same time period, the rate of complaints is relatively low.
There is also a BBB alert against CarShield, so make sure you understand that you are not talking to a dealer or manufacturer when you speak with a CarShield representative, and always read the fine print before signing any type of contract. Like all extended warranties, CarShield plans come with a number of exclusions, so it’s important to make sure you fully understand what’s covered and what isn’t.
How Expensive Is CarShield?
According to the rates we received, CarShield is not expensive for monthly payments. Depending on the plan, you may pay between $89 and $129 per month. This price applies to a $100 deductible.
CarShield Plans
CarShield plans can cover up to 300,000 miles, which is the highest limit in the industry. The company offers six levels of coverage:
|Car Warranty Coverage
|Overview
|Car Warranty Plan Details
|Diamond
|Closest to factory-level coverage
|This plan offers bumper-to-bumper coverage designed to be similar to a manufacturer’s warranty for new cars.
|Platinum
|Comprehensive coverage
|This comprehensive plan is perfect for high-mileage vehicles.
|Gold
|Coverage for both minor and major vehicle parts
|This plan offers powertrain-plus coverage for the engine, transmission, water pump, air conditioning, starter, and more.
|Silver
|Basic coverage
|This provides basic powertrain coverage for the most important parts of your vehicle.
|Aluminum
|High-tech electrical coverage
|This vehicle service contract protects the engine control module, alternator, navigation/GPS, electrical system, starter, and more.
|Motorcycle & ATV
|Motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle, or other off-road vehicle coverage
|This plan comes with a variety of coverage levels and contracts for specialty vehicles.
Is CarShield A Good Company?
CarShield can be a solid option for any driver looking for affordable coverage. Some of the bonuses that come with many CarShield plans include:
- Low deductibles
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Complimentary towing services
- Claims paid directly to the repair shop
- Rental car reimbursement with some plans
- Top-rated warranty distributors like American Auto Shield
Learn more about the company in our CarShield review.
Extended Car Warranty Companies
An extended car warranty company sells vehicle service contracts. It acts as an extension to the original manufacturer’s warranty, albeit from a third-party provider. In a nutshell, it will cover your vehicle after your original warranty runs out, and depending on the provider and plan you choose, it can sometimes offer even better coverage than your original warranty.
Remember, car insurance generally doesn’t cover repairs due to mechanical breakdowns. It covers damages caused by collisions and environmental factors, so don’t think that you’re in the clear just because you have auto insurance.
If you want full financial peace of mind, an extended warranty is worth looking into. Considering car repairs become more likely and more frequent as cars age, it’s generally worthwhile to invest in an extended warranty that will cover your vehicle in its later years when the repair bills typically start to pile up.
Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?
Drivers who are planning to keep their vehicles for a long time should consider investing in an extended warranty. In fact, the opposite is also true. If you plan to sell your vehicle on the private market after a few years, a transferable service contract could make your car more appealing to potential buyers.
The typical manufacturer offers bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage for 3 years/36,000 miles. While some manufacturer warranties, like the Hyundai warranty, cover you for longer (5 years/60,000 miles), they still fall short of the more than 150,000 miles the average car owner can expect to put on their vehicle over the course of its lifetime.
Do You Need an Extended Warranty?
If unexpected costly repairs are something you’re worried about, you should look into third-party warranty coverage. With independent providers, you have the ability to purchase an extended service plan for new and used vehicles at any mileage. Third-party providers also typically have more coverage options than manufacturers, so you can purchase a plan that better suits your vehicle and budget.
Just like with auto insurance, car owners should read the fine print of a vehicle service contract to see what’s excluded and what can potentially void a warranty. You should also make sure that you’re signing up for a monthly payment that fits within your finances. To be sure the extra coverage is a good decision for you, it’s important to consider the pros and cons of extended car warranties.
Weighing coverage options from brands like Endurance vs. CARCHEX can provide a better sense of what you’re getting from each company, and comparing free quotes from multiple providers is a great way to find the best price for car protection.
Do Consumers Trust Extended Warranty Companies?
In our review team’s survey, we asked consumers about their level of trust in extended warranties from both third-party providers and car dealerships. We found that 63 percent of respondents trust an extended warranty from a third-party car warranty company, with 4.4 percent having complete trust. On the other hand, 15 percent of respondents do not trust purchasing an extended warranty from a third-party car warranty provider, with 2.7 percent who say they don’t trust it at all.
When it comes to purchasing an extended warranty from a car dealership, 65 percent of consumers we polled trust this process, and 7.6 percent specified that they completely trust in a dealership extended warranty. However, 16 percent of respondents don’t trust purchasing an extended warranty from a car dealership, with only 0.6 percent who don’t trust it at all.
From this data, we can generalize that slightly more consumers have absolute trust in purchasing an extended warranty from a car dealership than from a third-party car warranty company.
It’s important to note that 55.8 percent of respondents polled said that they have never purchased an extended warranty from a third-party extended warranty company. This means that they either chose to purchase from a dealership or chose not to purchase a vehicle service contract.
Where Can I Get An Extended Warranty For My Car?
When it comes to buying vehicle warranties from reputable extended car warranty companies, you have three options for protection: getting coverage from your car manufacturer or opting for an independent auto warranty provider or third-party broker. Now, let’s take a look at the differences between your two options.
Manufactured-Backed Extended Warranties (Dealers)
All new cars leave the dealership with a factory warranty. If you enjoyed the level of vehicle protection that you got from your manufacturer’s warranty, there is the option of buying an extended warranty directly from the carmaker.
Most car dealers and manufacturers offer their own extended warranty options. But typically, extended manufacturer warranties are only available for purchase before a car’s original warranty expires. They are typically less extensive than the bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain coverage you get during the first few years of a car’s life, but they do cover many parts. One upside is that repairs are guaranteed to be made by factory-trained technicians using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and accessories.
That said, extended warranties from the dealer tend to come with a higher price tag than a third-party option, so it’s a good idea to try to negotiate the price. You also don’t have as much room to customize your coverage plans. Always be sure of what will and won’t be covered before purchasing an extended warranty from your dealer. Many manufacturers drop coverage soon after your car reaches 100,000 miles.
When you purchase a contract from a dealer, you’re also limited with where you can carry out repairs, which usually means taking your vehicle to dealership repair shops. This comes with ups and downs. On the one hand, you’re guaranteed to get exact replacements for any faulty parts, but on the other hand, you’ll typically have fewer service location choices.
Direct Service Providers
Car warranty companies that handle their own protection plans are called direct service providers. Being a direct service provider means handling everything from selling the warranty to approving car warranty claims to paying the repair shop after your car is fixed.
The idea is that a customer will always know who they’re dealing with. There’s no confusion about going through a middleman to file a service request, and you ideally avoid extra administrative fees or slowdowns during the claims process.
Third-Party Car Warranty Brokers
Although warranty companies that administer their own plans have a number of advantages, vehicle service agreements brokers are still a viable option. They are, in many ways, the reverse of dealer warranties. While you generally won’t be guaranteed to receive exact factory replacement parts, many third-party warranty companies have much larger networks, meaning there’s a higher chance you can get your car repaired at your favorite local auto body shop and still be covered by your warranty.
The coverage options and additional perks are similar to what you’ll get from the dealership – and sometimes even better. For example, most manufacturer extended warranties don’t have six levels of coverage like Endurance. You’re more likely to find one to three levels of coverage with a dealer.
You’ll want to make sure you’re looking at reputable extended car warranty companies in order to avoid potential scams. A car warranty provider like Toco could be a great place to start. Toco is a third-party warranty company with an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it offers low rates without a down payment. If you’re curious or want a free quote, check out TocoWarranty.com.
5 Things To Look For In The Best Aftermarket Warranty Companies
If you’d like aftermarket car warranty coverage, shopping for quality options and determining the best warranty provider for your needs can be difficult. While reputable extended car warranty companies can offer decent coverage at good rates, some extended car warranties are little better than warranty scams, taking customers’ money and failing to provide adequate service.
If you know what to look for in a service contract, you have plenty of excellent options for coverage. We typically consider the following five categories when evaluating the best extended car warranty providers.
Industry Standing
Why it’s important: Industry standing is a good way to check whether a company is a fraud or legitimate. Look for extended warranty companies that have partnered with other trusted companies and that regularly win industry awards.
How to check: One place to start is the BBB. The BBB rates a provider based on how it resolves customer complaints, the transparency of its business practices, and any known licensing or advertising issues.
Coverage
Why it’s important: If you are going to spend upwards of $1,000 on an extended warranty, it’s important that your most essential vehicle parts and components are covered.
How to check: Any reputable extended car warranty provider will allow potential customers to review sample service contracts to verify what the warranties cover. These contracts list exactly what is or isn’t covered by the warranty. Carefully read the full list of coverage and exclusions of any extended car warranty before you purchase it.
Cost
Why it’s important: If you want your extended warranty to help you save on repair costs, you need to find the best coverage plan at the lowest possible cost.
How to check: Most extended warranty providers offer easy-to-use quote tools online. In some cases, you may have to call to request pricing. Most providers also offer payment plans, though some may require upfront payment in full.
Transparency
Why it’s important: Any provider that tries to make coverage details obscure should raise eyebrows. Providers should be up front about contract information, and it’s a bad sign when a provider tries to hide important coverage details from its customers.
How to check: Companies that have a good BBB standing and post sample contracts demonstrate a high level of transparency. If you have difficulty finding contract details or even receiving a quote from a provider, this should be a red flag
Customer Service
Why it’s important: Any extended warranty is only as good as the service it provides when it comes time to file a claim. The worst extended car warranty companies have slow claims processes and regularly look for excuses to deny claims.
How to check: Look at a company’s BBB page, which lists customer reviews and complaints. You can also check websites such as Trustpilot to see what customers are saying. Keep in mind that even the best extended warranty provider is bound to have its fair share of complaints. However, providers with an especially high volume of complaints and few positive comments should be greeted with skepticism.
Extended Auto Warranty Companies: Conclusion
All the reputable extended auto warranty companies we’ve discussed will likely serve you well and provide you with peace of mind. However, each company offers plans that appeal to different types of vehicle owners, so the final decision comes down to your needs and preferences. We recommend comparing free quotes from multiple providers to find the best plan options.
Best Car Warranty Companies: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
