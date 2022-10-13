Trying to choose a provider from among the best extended auto warranty companies? This head-to-head autopom! vs. Protect My Car comparison can help narrow your search. Both providers made our top five picks, and this article compares autopom! and Protect My Car directly in terms of coverage, costs, and customer service.
For some drivers, the most important comparison is price. Extended car warranty costs can vary from customer to customer, so the best way to compare prices is to reach out for personalized quotes. Click below to compare free, no-obligation quotes from autopom! and Protect My Car.
Our Take On Autopom! And Protect My Car
Both autopom! and Protect My Car received high marks from our review team for offering comprehensive coverage at a low cost. Protect My Car contracts can be financed for longer terms, but autopom! contracts have a lower overall cost.
Protect My Car also has more extensive options for coverage when you count the Ambassador plans, but autopom! boasts a superior customer service reputation.
|autopom!
|Protect My Car
|Industry Standing
|4.6
|4.0
|Coverage
|4.1
|4.1
|Cost
|4.1
|4.1
|Transparency
|4.3
|5.0
|Customer Service
|4.1
|4.5
|Motor1 Rating
|4.2
|4.3
Our Verdict: In our industry-wide review, we ranked Protect My Car and autopom! the fourth- and fifth-best providers on the market, respectively. Although we rank Protect My Car slightly higher than autopom!, both are excellent options for extended car warranty protection. If you are looking for coverage for older vehicles, Protect My Car may offer better options.
The only way to know for sure which provider is best for you is to compare prices from both companies.
Overview Of Autopom! And Protect My Car
Autopom! and Protect My Car are two well-known extended car warranty providers. Autopom! is five years newer but offers contracts nationwide, whereas Protect My Car contracts are not available in California, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, or Washington.
Autopom!
Autopom! was founded in 2010 in Lake Forest, California. Besides CARCHEX, it is the only major provider to offer extended auto warranty options to drivers in California (in the form of guaranteed asset protection insurance). We like autopom! because it has the best claims process in the industry and is well-regarded for its customer service.
Protect My Car
Protect My Car was established in 2005 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The company offers a wide range of coverage options, including partial coverage for older vehicles and maintenance plans that include free tire rotations and oil changes.
Autopom! Vs. Protect My Car: Coverage
Both autopom! and Protect My Car offer several coverage options that range from basic powertrain protection to full bumper-to-bumper extended warranties. However, how plans are broken down differs between the two companies.
Autopom! divides its coverage options into four categories: exclusionary, high-level, mid-level, and powertrain plus. Within each category, customers can choose from three to six contracts from different administrators. The terms and conditions of each contract may vary slightly, but contracts within the same coverage level are largely the same.
Protect My Car has three primary plans: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. These roughly align with the autopom! exclusionary, high-level, and powertrain plus plan levels. Additionally, Protect My Car has what it calls Ambassador Maintenance Plans. These are available for vehicles that are more than 13 years old and act similarly to extended warranties, though they do not cover the full cost of repairs.
|autopom!
|Protect My Car
|Coverage Levels
|4
|3
|Highest Mileage Limit
|150,000 miles
|125,000 miles
|Coverage Waiting Period
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|Online Sample Contracts
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|Rental Car Reimbursement
|✔
|✔
|Trip Interruption Coverage
|✔
|✔
|Maintenance Plans
|✔
Our Verdict: Autopom! contracts offer slightly longer coverage and more coverage levels. However, Protect My Car has more options for coverage if you include its Ambassador Maintenance Plans for older vehicles. These plans include regular maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations, which is rare for an extended warranty.
Autopom! Vs. Protect My Car: Cost
Our review team reached out for quotes for comparable plans from both autopom! and Protect My Car. We found that autopom! has lower prices overall, but Protect My Car has longer financing terms.
The tables below provide quote details for low-level and high-level coverage from both providers. Keep in mind that prices vary by driver and vehicle, so your own costs may vary. The data provided can give you an idea of how autopom! vs. Protect My Car stack up in terms of cost.
Bumper-To-Bumper Extended Warranty Cost
The two vehicles used for the quotes below were a 2016 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles and a 2016 Lexus ES 350 with 48,000 miles.
|autopom!
|Protect My Car
|Plan Name
|Exclusionary
|Supreme
|Vehicle
|Honda
|Lexus
|Honda
|Lexus
|Term Length
|4 years/100,000 miles
|4 years/48,000 miles
|4 years/100,000 miles
|4 years/100,000 miles
|Deductible
|$100
|$100
|$100
|$100
|Monthly Cost
|$123.00 for 23 months
|$114.94 for 24 months
|$92.00 for 44 months
|$81.00 for 44 months
|Down Payment
|First payment
|First payment
|First payment
|$50
|Total Cost
|$2,829.00
|$2,758.56
|$4,048.00
|$3,614.00
Powertrain Extended Warranty Cost
The two vehicles used to request the following quotes from autopom! and Protect My Car were a 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles and a 2016 Lexus ES 350 with 48,000 miles.
|autopom!
|Protect My Car
|Plan Name
|Powertrain Plus
|Driveline
|Vehicle
|Toyota
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Lexus
|Term Length
|4 years/48,000 miles
|4 years/48,000 miles
|4 years/75,000 miles
|4 years/100,000 miles
|Deductible
|$100
|$100
|$100
|$100
|Monthly Cost
|$109.17 for 23 months
|$102.92 for 24 months
|$65.82 for 48 months
|$81.00 for 48 months
|Down Payment
|$109
|First payment
|$90
|$50
|Total Cost
|$2,620.08
|$2,470.80
|$3,249.36
|$3,938.00
When looking at autopom! vs. Protect My Car in terms of pricing, you can see that, in the long term, Protect My Car contracts are more expensive than autopom! contracts, at least based on the quotes we received. However, Protect My Car has longer financing terms and coverage that lasts for more miles.
Our Verdict: Overall, Protect My Car plans are more expensive than autopom!, but the long financing terms and lower monthly payments may be the right fit for drivers who want to spread out payments. Protect My Car also offered longer warranty terms than autopom! for the Toyota. For drivers who don’t put many miles on their vehicles, autopom! may be the more economical choice.
Autopom! Vs. Protect My Car: Customer Service
Both autopom! and Protect My Car have high customer satisfaction ratings from websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot.
|autopom!
|Protect My Car
|BBB Accredited?
|Yes
|No
|BBB Rating
|A+
|A+
|BBB Customer Review Score
|4.6 / 5.0
|4.5 / 5.0
|Number of BBB Complaints in the Last Three Years
|1
|152
|Trustpilot Rating
|4.8 / 5.0
|4.6 / 5.0
While both companies receive high marks overall, autopom! fares slightly better when it comes to customer reviews. Though neither company has an especially high volume of complaints relative to its size, Protect My Car seems to receive more criticism from unhappy customers than autopom!, at least through the BBB website.
Several Protect My Car customers have complained about the company failing to honor its warranty contracts and provide coverage. These types of complaints are fairly common for any extended warranty provider, though autopom! seems to receive less negative feedback than any other major provider.
Our Verdict: While Protect My Car has a strong customer service reputation, it does not outshine autopom! There is a reason we named autopom! as having the best claims process, and it is because the provider has a superior reputation for treating customers well.
Protect My Car Vs. Autopom!: Conclusion
Both autopom! and Protect My Car are good options for extended car warranty coverage, but they aren’t your only choices. Those serious about finding the best warranty for their vehicle should compare coverage from a number of providers.
Autopom! and Protect My Car Competitors
In addition to autopom! and Protect My Car, our review team recommends warranties from Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. Each of these companies ranked in the top five on our list of the best extended car warranty companies. We think Endurance warranties provide the best overall coverage, CARCHEX is the best for used cars, and CarShield warranties offer the best value on the market.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.