If you’re shopping around for an extended warranty, you’ve probably heard about CarShield and autopom!, two of the auto protection industry’s top providers. But you’ll likely want to compare autopom! vs. CarShield side by side to decide which provider is right for you.
Both companies have pros and cons, and there are reasons some drivers choose one over the other. In this comparison, we’ll cover each provider’s plans, costs, and customer service reviews in detail so you can choose the best extended auto warranty for your needs and budget.
Overview Of Autopom! And CarShield
Looking at autopom! vs. CarShield, both are reputable extended car warranty companies with years of experience and loyal customer bases.
Autopom! has been in business for 12 years. It offers extended warranty plans in every state except California, where it offers a similar program known as mechanical breakdown insurance. Autopom! has an A+ rating from the BBB with accreditation, and it has high customer ratings on both the BBB (4.6 stars) and Trustpilot (4.7 stars), which praise the company’s smooth claims process.
CarShield has been in business for 17 years. Drivers in every state except California can get warranty plans from the provider. CarShield has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot based on over 32,000 customer reviews. The company does have an F rating from the BBB, however, which is related to previous marketing tactics and some customer service issues.
Autopom! Vs. CarShield: Coverage
How do autopom! and CarShield stack up in terms of coverage? Both providers offer a good range of plans that can satisfy many drivers. The companies allow drivers to go to any licensed repair facility for coverage, and they both pay the repair shop directly after work is completed. CarShield offers six plans in total, while autopom! offers four.
CarShield also stands out because it has an option for ATVs and motorcycles. Additionally, CarShield can cover vehicles for up to 300,000 odometer miles, while autopom! only covers up to 150,000.
Autopom! Coverage
Autopom! offers four levels of coverage:
|autopom! Plan
|What It Covers
|Exclusionary
|Autopom!’s highest level of coverage is similar to a factory warranty. It covers almost any mechanical or electrical component, except for a list of exclusions.
|High-Level
|High-Level coverage includes the engine, transmission, drive axle, suspension, braking, steering, air conditioning, cooling, fuel, and electrical systems.
|Mid-Level
|This plan covers most major systems of the car. It includes the engine, transmission, drive axle, steering, braking, air conditioning, and electrical systems.
|Powertrain Plus
|This plan is the best option for high-mileage vehicles, and it’s the most affordable. It covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, and air conditioning.
Autopom! works with a number of contract administrators, so each of the plans outlined above can have different variations and additional options. This lets drivers customize their coverage, but it also means you should take extra precautions to fully understand exactly what is and is not covered in your contract.
Drivers can get a few added benefits with autopom!. Depending on the plan, autopom! gives customers:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement
- Trip interruption reimbursement
- Road hazard tire repair
CarShield Coverage
CarShield offers six main vehicle service contracts:
|CarShield Plan
|What It Covers
|Diamond
|The highest level of coverage, this plan is similar to a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty and covers most parts, except for a list of exclusions.
|Platinum
|Platinum coverage is a good choice for vehicles that have already racked up a few miles. The plan covers most systems of the car, including the electrical system, engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, and more.
|Gold
|This plan covers most major systems, including the engine, transmission, drivetrain, electrical system, fuel system, and air conditioning.
|Silver
|This is CarShield’s powertrain warranty, its most affordable option. It covers major components like the engine, transmission, and drive axles.
|Aluminum
|This plan covers electrical and high-tech components, along with a few other systems like steering and fuel delivery. It works well when paired with an existing powertrain warranty.
|Motorcycle & ATV
|This plan is designed to cover specialty vehicles like motorcycles, ATVs, and other non-standard vehicles.
To help drivers customize coverage, CarShield offers a couple of plan add-ons. For example, a luxury electronics package or an emissions parts package can be added to the Platinum plan.
The following benefits also come standard with CarShield:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Towing services
- Rental car coverage
- Trip interruption reimbursement
- Low commitment, month-to-month plans
- CarShield rewards and discounts
What Autopom! And CarShield Won’t Cover
An extended warranty covers mechanical breakdowns after your manufacturer’s warranty expires. These occur when a part fails or wears out beyond manufacturer tolerances. In other words, normal wear and tear isn’t covered. Many complaints about extended vehicle protection plans come from a misunderstanding of what is and is not covered.
Here are a few exclusions that are common to both autopom! and CarShield:
- Routine maintenance services like oil changes
- Any damage that results from a lack of maintenance
- Any damage that results from misuse or environmental events
- Cosmetic items like paint and upholstery
- Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and wiper blades
- Pre-existing conditions
Autopom! Vs. CarShield: Cost
For many people, staying under budget is the most important thing when shopping for an extended warranty. When looking at autopom! vs. CarShield, the latter generally offers lower prices overall. However, they can both be affordable options for different drivers, as extended warranty costs are determined based on a number of factors.
Below, we’ll list a few sample quotes we received from both autopom! and CarShield, but you’ll need to reach out to both companies directly to see what kind of deals they offer for your vehicle and driver profile.
Autopom! Extended Warranty Cost
We received a number of quotes from autopom! for different vehicles. The prices shown below are for a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with 55,000 miles, and a 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles. Each plan came with a $100 deductible.
|Vehicle
|autopom! Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Total Cost
|Honda CR-V
|Exclusionary
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$174.11 for 18 months
|$295
|$2,782.56
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Exclusionary
|5 years/50,000 miles
|$190.50 for 18 months
|$304
|$2,898.48
|Honda CR-V
|Powertrain Plus
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$183.72 for 18 months
|$289
|$2,666.64
|Toyota Camry
|Powertrain Plus
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$109.17 for 23 months
|$109
|$2,620.08
CarShield Extended Warranty Cost
When researching CarShield prices, we used the same vehicles mentioned above. Each plan came with a $100 deductible, though drivers can also pick extended warranty options where they’ll pay $0.
|Vehicle
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Total Cost
|Honda CR-V
|Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99 monthly
|First month's payment
|Varies
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99 monthly
|First month’s payment
|Varies
|Honda CR-V
|Platinum
|Unlimited
|$119.00 monthly
|First month’s payment
|Varies
|Toyota Camry
|Gold
|Unlimited
|$119.00 monthly
|First month's payment
|Varies
Autopom! Vs. CarShield: Customer Service
While it’s nice to find cheap coverage, it’s also important to find a company with good customer service. Comparing autopom! vs. CarShield, autopom! has better customer reviews overall. Below is a summary of each company’s standing on the BBB and Trustpilot.
|autopom!
|CarShield
|BBB Accreditation
|Yes
|No
|BBB Rating
|A+
|F
|BBB Customer Review Score*
|4.6 out of 5.0
|1.4 out of 5.0
|BBB Complaints in Past Three Years
|1.0
|2202.0
|Trustpilot Rating
|4.8 out of 5.0
|4.0 out of 5.0
*Rounded to the nearest tenth.
Autopom! Customer Service
On autopom!’s BBB page, positive reviews say the company’s customer service agents are knowledgeable and professional. Reviewers also say the prices are affordable. On the other hand, negative reviews point out issues with autopom!’s administrators. For example, one reviewer said that purchasing a plan was pleasant and easy, but filing a claim was a hassle. Autopom! is always available to help resolve issues with administrators.
CarShield Customer Service
At first glance, it looks like CarShield has a huge number of complaints. It’s important to know, however, that CarShield is also the most popular extended warranty provider we’ve reviewed. The company has covered over 1 million vehicles since its inception, so those complaints account for less than 1 percent of CarShield’s customers.
On CarShield’s BBB page, positive reviews mention great sales representatives and prompt service. Many reviews talk about a smooth claims process and say CarShield pays out what is expected for repairs.
On the other hand, negative reviews say some customer service representatives are hard to get in touch with when claims don’t go according to plan. Some drivers have said they expected certain car repairs to be covered when they were excluded instead. This issue isn’t unique to CarShield, and it shows how important it is to read your entire contract thoroughly before signing on the dotted line.
Our Take On Autopom! And CarShield
After comparing autopom! vs. CarShield, both providers offer reliable coverage and affordable prices. We named autopom! the provider with the Best Claims Process and CarShield as the Best Value provider. CarShield can be a good choice for its higher mileage limit and lower prices, and autopom! can be a good option for customer service.
|autopom!
|CarShield
|Industry Standing
|4.6
|3.7
|Coverage
|4.1
|4.6
|Cost
|4.1
|4.5
|Transparency
|4.3
|5.0
|Customer Service
|4.1
|3.6
|Motor1 Rating
|4.2
|4.2
The only way to know for sure which provider is best for you is to compare prices from both companies.
Other Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
No two extended warranty quotes are exactly the same – prices depend on your unique vehicle and its mileage. That’s why it’s a good idea to get multiple quotes whenever you shop for coverage. If you don’t find the price you’re looking for with autopom! or CarShield, check out two of our other top providers: Endurance and CARCHEX.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance has been in business for 15 years. What sets it apart is that it’s a direct warranty provider, which means you work with Endurance when you file a claim, not a third-party administrator.
Endurance also offers a very wide selection of coverage options. Drivers can choose from six plans, including one option that covers both routine maintenance and auto repairs. Endurance warranty reviews on Trustpilot give the company 4.4 out of 5.0 stars.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is another great provider to consider. It has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB, and it’s known for reliable customer service. With CARCHEX, drivers can pick from five levels of coverage. The company can cover vehicles up to 250,000 miles, which makes it a smart choice for older vehicles, too.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.