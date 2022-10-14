*Rounded to the nearest tenth.

Autopom! Customer Service

On autopom!’s BBB page, positive reviews say the company’s customer service agents are knowledgeable and professional. Reviewers also say the prices are affordable. On the other hand, negative reviews point out issues with autopom!’s administrators. For example, one reviewer said that purchasing a plan was pleasant and easy, but filing a claim was a hassle. Autopom! is always available to help resolve issues with administrators.

CarShield Customer Service

At first glance, it looks like CarShield has a huge number of complaints. It’s important to know, however, that CarShield is also the most popular extended warranty provider we’ve reviewed. The company has covered over 1 million vehicles since its inception, so those complaints account for less than 1 percent of CarShield’s customers.

On CarShield’s BBB page, positive reviews mention great sales representatives and prompt service. Many reviews talk about a smooth claims process and say CarShield pays out what is expected for repairs.

On the other hand, negative reviews say some customer service representatives are hard to get in touch with when claims don’t go according to plan. Some drivers have said they expected certain car repairs to be covered when they were excluded instead. This issue isn’t unique to CarShield, and it shows how important it is to read your entire contract thoroughly before signing on the dotted line.