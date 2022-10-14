The number of choices can be overwhelming when you’re looking for the best extended car warranty. When comparing two top companies, autopom! vs. CARCHEX, both have strengths and weaknesses when it comes to coverage, costs, and customer service.
In this review, we’ll go over all of that and more to help you decide whether autopom! or CARCHEX is a better fit for you. However, since prices are based on your driver profile and vehicle, it’s a good idea to compare free quotes from both providers for yourself to see what’s available to you. You can use the buttons below to get started.
Overview Of Autopom! And CARCHEX
Founded 11 years ago, autopom! is a relative newcomer in the extended warranty industry compared to CARCHEX, which has been around for 22 years. Both companies have strong reputations, holding A+ ratings and accreditations from the BBB.
As far as customer service goes, autopom! is known for helpful staff and smooth claims process. It has a 4.6 out of 5-star customer rating on the BBB, while CARCHEX is rated 2.1 stars. Both providers offer products and services in all 50 states, which is nice because only a few extended warranty companies operate in California.
Autopom! Vs. CARCHEX: Coverage
Looking at coverage offerings from autopom! vs. CARCHEX, both companies offer a good number of options. They allow drivers to choose any licensed repair facility for fixes, and they also pay repair shops directly for the work so you don’t have to wait around for a reimbursement check. However, CARCHEX offers five distinct plans, while autopom! offers four.
Autopom! Coverage
Here’s a look at the plan options offered by autopom!:
|autopom! Plan
|What It Covers
|Exclusionary
|The highest plan from autopom! covers almost any mechanical or electrical component, except for a list of exclusions. It’s similar to the factory warranty that comes with new vehicles.
|High-Level
|This plan covers an extensive amount of parts and is a cost-effective alternative to the exclusionary plan. Coverage includes steering, suspension, braking, cooling, air conditioning, fuel delivery, and more.
|Mid-Level
|The Mid-Level plan from autopom! covers most major systems of the car, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, steering, braking, air conditioning, and electrical systems.
|Powertrain Plus
|Autopom!’s basic and most affordable plan covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, and air conditioning.
Autopom! sells plans from a variety of administrators, including Royal Administration, Omega Auto Care, and Mercury Select Management Company. Plans may have a few variations depending on the administrator, which means drivers can customize coverage to some degree.
Autopom!’s plans can cover vehicles up to 150,000 miles. They also come with a variety of benefits. Depending on the contract, you can find benefits like:
- Roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement during a covered repair
- Trip interruption reimbursement
- Road hazard tire protection
CARCHEX Coverage
These are the plans you can get from CARCHEX:
|CARCHEX Plan
|What It Covers
|Titanium
|This is a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty that covers any mechanical breakdown except for a list of exclusions like brake pads, cosmetic items, and wear-and-tear items.
|Platinum
|The Platinum plan covers hundreds of parts on most systems of the car, including the cooling, suspension, air conditioning, and fuel delivery systems. This plan is the highest level of stated-component coverage, which means every covered part is listed on the contract.
|Gold
|This plan is a good choice for vehicles that have over 60,000 miles on the odometer. It covers the electrical system, steering, air conditioning, suspension, brakes, and more.
|Silver
|Silver coverage includes the engine, transmission, and drive axle, plus a few more systems like cooling and electrical.
|Bronze
|This plan covers the engine, transmission, and drive axle. It’s a basic powertrain warranty and is the most affordable option from CARCHEX.
CARCHEX can cover vehicles for up to 250,000 miles, which is one of the highest limits in the industry. You can also find the following added benefits from CARCHEX:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement
- Trip interruption benefits
What Autopom! And CARCHEX Won’t Cover
Third-party extended warranties can cover thousands of repairs after a factory warranty expires, but they don’t cover everything. Importantly, an extended warranty replaces parts that fail unexpectedly, not ones that wear out naturally over time. Here are a few example exclusions for both autopom! and CARCHEX:
- Normal wear and tear
- Wear items like brake pads and filters
- Regular maintenance services
- Cosmetic items and glass
- Damage from lack of maintenance
- Damage from misuse or environmental factors like flooding
- Parts that are already covered under a manufacturer’s warranty
Looking at autopom! vs. CARCHEX, the companies’ exclusions are very similar. However, exclusions vary from contract to contract, so it’s important to read the fine print.
Autopom! Vs. CARCHEX: Cost
Comparing costs from autopom! vs. CARCHEX, both offer competitive pricing in the industry. But in the quotes our review team gathered, autopom! offered more affordable monthly prices. Below, you’ll see that quotes can vary significantly based on the vehicle, so the best thing to do is get a free quote for your own car.
Autopom! Extended Warranty Cost
First, we’ll look at autopom!’s prices. For these quotes, we used a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with 55,000 miles, and a 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles. All of these quotes included a $100 deductible, and different deductible amounts can affect the price.
|Vehicle
|autopom! Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Total Cost
|Honda CR-V
|Exclusionary
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$174.11 for 18 months
|$295
|$2,782.56
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Exclusionary
|5 years/50,000 miles
|$190.50 for 18 months
|$304
|$2,898.48
|Honda CR-V
|Powertrain Plus
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$183.72 for 18 months
|$289
|$2,666.64
|Toyota Camry
|Powertrain Plus
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$109.17 for 23 months
|$109
|$2,620.08
CARCHEX Extended Warranty Cost
For CARCHEX, we used the same Honda and Toyota vehicle described above, along with a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with 50,000 miles. All of the quotes below are for plans with $100 deductibles.
|Vehicle
|CARCHEX Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Total Cost
|Honda CR-V
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$185.20 for 18 months
|First month’s payment
|$2,520.00
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$215.00 for 18 months
|First month’s payment
|$3,096.00
|Honda CR-V
|Silver
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$188 for 18 months
|First month’s payment
|$2,640.00
|Toyota Camry
|Silver
|5 years/60,000 miles
|$190 for 18 months
|First month’s payment
|$3,420.00
While it appears that CARCHEX is more expensive, the company also offers longer coverage terms than autopom!. For example, autopom!’s Exclusionary plan for the Lexus ES 350 works out to be about $690 per year of coverage. The CARCHEX Titanium plan for that same vehicle costs $483 per year of coverage and lasts longer.
Autopom! Vs. CARCHEX: Customer Service
Comparing autopom! vs. CARCHEX, both companies have high ratings from the BBB. However, autopom! has slightly better customer review scores on the BBB and Trustpilot.
|autopom!
|CARCHEX
|BBB Accreditation
|Yes
|Yes
|BBB Rating
|A+
|A+
|BBB Customer Review Score*
|4.6 out of 5.0
|2.1 out of 5.0
|BBB Complaints in Past Three Years
|1
|111
|Trustpilot Rating
|4.8 out of 5.0
|3.2 out of 5.0
*Rounded to the nearest tenth.
Autopom! reviews on the BBB praise the company for good customer service when purchasing a plan. Reviewers say the sales representatives are knowledgeable and helpful without being pushy. All negative reviews for autopom! are about the claims experience with different contract administrators. That makes sense, since autopom! doesn’t administer its own plans. In some cases, the CEO of autopom! has gotten involved to help resolve an issue with an administrator.
Positive CARCHEX reviews on the BBB tell a similar story. CARCHEX customer representatives answer questions and help people understand what’s included in their contracts. For the most part, people have a positive experience purchasing plans and filing claims. In negative reviews, customers say the refund process can take a long time if you cancel your contract, and the claims service from administrative companies can be substandard.
Our Take On Autopom! And CARCHEX
At the end of the day, comparing autopom! vs CARCHEX reveals that both are reputable extended car warranty companies with affordable coverage and good customer service. That said, CARCHEX offers longer warranty terms and more coverage options, so it can be a better option for high-mileage vehicles or used cars.
|autopom!
|CARCHEX
|Industry Standing
|4.6
|5.0
|Coverage
|4.1
|4.6
|Cost
|4.1
|4.3
|Transparency
|4.3
|5.0
|Customer Service
|4.1
|3.2
|Motor1 Rating
|4.2
|4.4
Vehicle service contract prices are based on your unique vehicle, so it’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes and compare your options. You can get free, personalized quotes from autopom! and CARCHEX below.
Other Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
Autopom! and CARCHEX are solid choices for extended warranty coverage, but they’re not your only options. We recommend getting quotes from at least three companies before deciding on a contract. If you’re looking for a third company to compare, check out Endurance or CarShield.
Endurance: Best Coverage
After comparing multiple extended warranty companies, we found that Endurance offers the best coverage overall. Endurance is a direct warranty provider, which means it administers its own plans. The company has been around for 15 years, and Endurance warranty reviews on the BBB rate it 3.4 out of 5 stars, indicating that it’s stayed in business for a reason. Today, Endurance offers six levels of coverage including a plan that can cover regular maintenance as well as auto repairs.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield is another provider with a solid reputation. The company is known for its affordable prices, and the CarShield quotes we received were among the cheapest overall. CarShield has been in business for 16 years, and it has a 4.0 out of 5.0-star rating from reviewers on Trustpilot. The company offers six plans, which include an option for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.