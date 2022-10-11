autopom! offers four coverage levels with several vehicle protection plan options in each tier. The company does not cover some luxury vehicles, such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley. Other car brands are covered among the following four levels.

Exclusionary (Full Coverage)

The Exclusionary plan is the cream of the crop. Exclusionary plans cover most of the mechanical and electrical components on your vehicle. Of course, there is a short list of excluded parts, as with most warranties.

If you want something comparable to a manufacturer’s warranty, this is the closest option you will find from autopom!.

High-Level

With the High-Level named component plans, you receive coverage for specific parts within the major systems. These include:

Transmission

Engine

Transfer case

Steering

Drive axle

Electrical

Braking

Air conditioning

Fuel system

Cooling

Seals and gaskets

Among the autopom! plans, you will notice that this option is a cost-effective alternative to choosing the Exclusionary plan. It still provides exceptional coverage but at a lower price.

Mid-Level

The Mid-Level named component plans cover the same components listed in the Powertrain Plus plans, plus several additional parts: These include:

Suspension

Steering

Cooling

Braking

Fuel delivery

The Mid-Level named component plans should be less expensive than the High-Level and Exclusionary plans.

Powertrain Plus

With the Powertrain Plus plans, you receive coverage for named components that are a part of the major systems. These include:

Engine

Transmission

Turbo/supercharger

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

autopom! also provides some coverage for additional components, such as:

Air conditioning

Electrical

Braking system

These plans are available for vehicles 14 model years old or newer.

Additional Perks With Autopom Car Warranties

In addition to the numerous coverage plans available from autopom!, you must also evaluate the other benefits that this company provides.

First, you have the option to choose any licensed repair facility to have your vehicle fixed. autopom! doesn’t decide what mechanic or shop you use. This flexibility allows you to use your local mechanic that you’ve come to trust.

Secondly, autopom! plans include roadside assistance and rental car assistance. This coverage is helpful if you experience a mechanical breakdown on the road, or if you need a rental while your vehicle is in the shop. This breakdown coverage is nationwide, so you’re not in a bind if the breakdown happens far from home.