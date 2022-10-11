When it comes to extended car warranties, there are a lot of companies in the market. We have reviewed the best extended car warranty providers and their various levels of coverage, and in this article we will take an in-depth look at one of the leaders: autopom!. Keep reading to learn more about autopom! reviews, coverage available from the provider, and our ultimate verdict on autopom! plans.
In this autopom! review, we discuss the company’s coverage options, cost, customer service, and overall value. If you’ve been debating getting a car warranty, autopom! is a reliable choice.
Autopom Overview
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Lake Forest, California, there is no doubt that Autopom is one of the best values on the market. In fact, autopom! stands for “automotive peace of mind.” You can receive coverage from a multitude of level vehicle service contracts, but some are only available in select states. The quote process is also seamless, unlike with some other companies. What we aren’t fond of is the higher down payment the company tends to ask for and that autopom! only covers vehicles in good condition.
Autopom Extended Warranty Coverage
autopom! offers four coverage levels with several vehicle protection plan options in each tier. The company does not cover some luxury vehicles, such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley. Other car brands are covered among the following four levels.
Exclusionary (Full Coverage)
The Exclusionary plan is the cream of the crop. Exclusionary plans cover most of the mechanical and electrical components on your vehicle. Of course, there is a short list of excluded parts, as with most warranties.
If you want something comparable to a manufacturer’s warranty, this is the closest option you will find from autopom!.
High-Level
With the High-Level named component plans, you receive coverage for specific parts within the major systems. These include:
- Transmission
- Engine
- Transfer case
- Steering
- Drive axle
- Electrical
- Braking
- Air conditioning
- Fuel system
- Cooling
- Seals and gaskets
Among the autopom! plans, you will notice that this option is a cost-effective alternative to choosing the Exclusionary plan. It still provides exceptional coverage but at a lower price.
Mid-Level
The Mid-Level named component plans cover the same components listed in the Powertrain Plus plans, plus several additional parts: These include:
- Suspension
- Steering
- Cooling
- Braking
- Fuel delivery
The Mid-Level named component plans should be less expensive than the High-Level and Exclusionary plans.
Powertrain Plus
With the Powertrain Plus plans, you receive coverage for named components that are a part of the major systems. These include:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Turbo/supercharger
- Transfer case
- Drive axle
- Differential assembly
autopom! also provides some coverage for additional components, such as:
- Air conditioning
- Electrical
- Braking system
These plans are available for vehicles 14 model years old or newer.
Additional Perks With Autopom Car Warranties
In addition to the numerous coverage plans available from autopom!, you must also evaluate the other benefits that this company provides.
First, you have the option to choose any licensed repair facility to have your vehicle fixed. autopom! doesn’t decide what mechanic or shop you use. This flexibility allows you to use your local mechanic that you’ve come to trust.
Secondly, autopom! plans include roadside assistance and rental car assistance. This coverage is helpful if you experience a mechanical breakdown on the road, or if you need a rental while your vehicle is in the shop. This breakdown coverage is nationwide, so you’re not in a bind if the breakdown happens far from home.
How Much Does An Autopom Extended Warranty Cost?
The company will consider the make and model of your vehicle, as well as the year, mileage, deductible amount, and level of coverage you choose. According to autopom!, the average policy costs between $1,500 and $4,000. You can choose to pay this up front, or make monthly payments. What’s interesting is that the company offers lower rates for California residents.
One of the cost aspects that’s different from other companies is autopom! does require a higher down payment than many of the other leading providers. You want to budget out 10 percent of the premium as your initial down payment.
Our review team reached out to autopom! for quotes on powertrain and bumper-to-bumper protection. Here is what we found:
|Vehicle
|autopom! Warranty Plan
|Term
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Exclusionary
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$155.00
|First Month
|$0
|2016 Chevrolet Silverado
|Exclusionary
|5 years/50,000 miles
|$160.00
|First Month
|$0
|2017 Honda CR-V
|High-Level
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$145.00
|First Month
|$0
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Mid-Level
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$145.00
|First Month
|$0
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Powertrain Plus
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$130.00
|First Month
|$0
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
After looking at the extensive options available through the autopom! plans, we agree that the company is customer-focused. During our investigation of the various extended auto warranty companies, we attributed autopom! as having the Best Claims Process.
Getting a quote from autopom! is straightforward. All you have to do is call autopom! at 888-691-2354 or go online. With many other companies, you have to endure sales pitches and continued sales calls. autopom! doesn’t participate in these tactics but prefers to keep things simple.
Like many car warranty companies, autopom! does require that you travel 1,000 miles and wait 30 days before filing your first claim. Once you meet those guidelines, you can visit any licensed repair facility in the country. You will be responsible for turning over the agreed-upon deductible before autopom! will process your claim.
autopom! isn’t a direct provider of protection plans, but rather a broker. By offering services as a broker, autopom! is able to provide some of the lowest prices. All of the autopom! plans are administered by four of the major companies in the industry. These four companies are:
- Mercury Insurance Group
- Enterprise Financial Group
- Royal Administration
- United Car Care
If your claim is approved, autopom! representatives act as your advocate and coordinate with the plan administrator to ensure the claim is quickly processed and resolved.
Autopom Reviews
Looking at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, we see Autopom maintains an A+ and a 4.6-star customer rating. Trustpilot also gives it a 4.7-star rating.
Among the many reviews posted on the Autopom car warranty website, here are a few that stood out to us.
Positive Autopom Reviews
“autopom! is the best thing on the market.”
– Rosa P. via BBB
“I’ve used this company for four cars so far, and they never disappoint. I drive ultra high-end, hand-built cars, and whenever I have an issue the owner Mike always gets the deal done. Their prices are fantastic and easy to deal with.”
– John via Trustpilot
Negative Autopom Reviews
“My mechanic submitted an estimate of $4,800, [and] autopom! said they will only pay $2,800. That means I have to [pay] the other $2,000 even though I have a $100 deductible per the contract. This whole thing has been going on for a month, and I’ve been renting cars to get work. The rentals cars have cost me $2,000.”
– Anthony T. via BBB
Our Verdict On Autopom: 4.3 Stars
In summary, we found autopom! to be a reputable extended warranty company worthy of recommendation. Its prices are reasonable, especially if you are in California. In addition, autopom! provides an exceptional selection of policy choices. With all of the different coverages available, it’s easy for you to find a contract that fits your needs.
You also can’t beat the customer service. From their easy-to-use website to the seamless claims process, working with this warranty company should be a pleasant experience.
The downsides we see to this coverage include the higher down payment and the exclusions to some vehicles. If neither of these bother you, it’s possible you found a winner with the autopom! extended warranty.
You have a lot of options when it comes to finding an extended warranty. If you take your time and shop around, you will find the plan that fits your needs. If you aren’t sure where to start, we recommend getting a free quote from Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX our research team’s top-rated car warranty providers.
FAQ: Autopom Car Warranty
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.