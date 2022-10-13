Cost

Autoplex Extended Services doesn’t display costs on its website. In general, different factors such as the vehicle’s make, model, year, and mileage, and the type of coverage you want will affect your contract cost. The older the car, the more you will have to pay for an extended warranty for the same coverage.

Quotes

As part of our research, we tried using Autoplex Extended Services’ online quoting feature to get a sample cost. However, the tool appears to be broken, doesn’t allow you to select cars with a model year after 2010, and in short, did not work despite multiple attempts.

You should have better luck if you call, as Autoplex also offers free quotes over the phone. You can talk to a customer service representative who can help you understand the different coverage options and choose one that is right for your needs.

Claims

If you have coverage from Autoplex Extended Services, you can take your vehicle for repairs to your dealer or any licensed repair center in the U.S. and Canada. You will have to provide a copy of your contract to the repair shop and ask them to contact your plan administrator to obtain prior authorization for the repairs.

Approved claims will be paid directly by the administrator to the repair shop. You pay your deductible when you pick up the car after the repairs are done. If the total covered repair cost is $2,000 and you have a $100 deductible, the administrator will pay $1,900 and you will pay the remaining $100.

Payment

If you purchase a vehicle service contract from Autoplex Extended Services, you can either pay your premium in full up front or choose its no-added fee monthly payment option with an initial down payment.

Cancellation

Vehicle service contracts from Autoplex Extended Services can be cancelled at any time for a prorated refund. You would need to return the contract to the company and also provide an odometer statement with the odometer reading on the date of request for cancellation.

Customer reviews appear to indicate that Autoplex Extended Services will give a full refund if you cancel within 30 days of buying the contract. However, this policy is not mentioned anywhere on its website.

Transfer

Autoplex Extended Services plans can be transferred to the new owner of your car if you decide to sell your vehicle. Autoplex doesn’t mention a transfer fee on its website, but in general, most companies charge a $25-$50 fee for the process.

Renewal

You can renew your vehicle service contract from Autoplex Extended Services if you contact the company before your current contract has expired.