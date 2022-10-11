Vehicle protection plans kick in after the factory warranty has expired and help pay for expensive repairs to give you peace of mind in a stressful situation. You can buy these “extended warranties” from the dealership at the time of vehicle purchase or later from a reputable third-party provider.

Here, we will explore vehicle protection plans from AutoNation, America’s largest dealership chain, and how it compares with other providers like Endurance in terms of coverage, customer service, and additional benefits. We reviewed several of the best extended car warranty companies in the market today. Call or submit free quote forms from your top choices and compare prices to get the best protection plan for your vehicle.