Some AutoAssure plans have added perks. It depends on the plan level and also the service company. AutoAssure is a broker and assigns contracts out to two direct providers: Endurance and United Car Care. From sample contracts available on the website, it looks like Endurance-backed plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, including tire service, jumpstart, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption services, and gas delivery. Roadside assistance is limited to one occurrence per 72 hours.

Higher-tier plans backed by United Car Care include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, and tire service. Roadside assistance is limited to eight occurrences for the whole contract. Lower-tier plans only come with towing and rental reimbursement. All roadside assistance plans, whether through Endurance or United Car Care, only cover $50 per occurrence.

Compared to other providers, these perks aren’t very amazing. Some other companies provide a number of benefits without setting an allowance per occurrence.

AutoAssure’s Questionable Sales Letter

In the spring of 2018, AutoAssure got some media coverage – but not the good kind. Concerned citizens had reacted to a letter they thought might be a scam. It turns out AutoAssure wasn’t a scam, but the sales tactic could be considered pushy.

The letter named “Vehicle Services Department” as the sender, though AutoAssure’s name was at the bottom. The letter went on to say that the recipient’s car warranty was almost or already expired and that they needed to act now or lose coverage.

There was a box with an approaching date marked “Program Term Deadline,” which many recipients assumed was the deadline of their actual warranty. However, this was a marketing tactic and not based on the recipient’s real car warranty. Bolded phrases like “time-sensitive” and “act immediately” gave the letter an air of urgency. Also, the page was visually organized like an official document, not an advertisement. It didn’t use any colors or pictures.

Attorney General Response

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports that the Minnesota Attorney General has brought allegations against AutoAssure for two reasons. First, AutoAssure falsely warned potential customers that their warranty was ending when it was not. Second, AutoAssure implied that it was related to the manufacturer by noting the “Vehicle Services Department” as the sender. In one case, an elderly woman ended up purchasing two AutoAssure plans on the same car in direct response to the misleading letters she received.

These allegations from the Minnesota Attorney General are not resolved at this time. They could be upheld, or they could be dismissed. However, United Auto Defense, a company started by a former AutoAssure general manager, got banned from doing business in Minnesota in 2016 and agreed to a $270,000 fine. That lawsuit was for similar deceptive marketing practices.