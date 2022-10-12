Auto Protection Club’s free online quotes process requires you to submit your contact information and vehicle details online on the website. A coverage specialist from the company will then reach out to you with a quote. You can also get a quote by calling the Auto Protection Club customer service number at 800-264-2712.

Filing A Claim With The Auto Protection Club

In the event of a breakdown, an Auto Protection Club service contract allows you to take your vehicle for repairs to any ASE-certified mechanic or repair facility of your choice. If you need roadside assistance, you can contact Quest Towing Services for approval and assistance. You will have to give the repair facility a copy of your service contract and the service contract number. The repair facility should obtain prior authorization from the contract administrator before performing any repairs.

Repairs without prior authorization will not be eligible for coverage or reimbursement. In some cases, if prior authorization cannot be obtained during normal business hours, the administrator may waive the requirement for repairs less than $350. However, you should still inform the administrator on the first business day after the repair.

As the vehicle owner, you will have to authorize the repair facility to diagnose the cause of the breakdown and the cost of the repairs. If an inspection or teardown is determined necessary to determine the cause of the breakdown and its eligibility for coverage, the administrator will pay for the teardown only if the claim is approved.

The next step in the claims process involves contacting the contract administrator to verify your coverage and obtaining a claim authorization number. This is also an opportunity to discuss what repairs will be covered under the contract and what will not be covered. When you pick up the vehicle after the repairs are done, you will have to pay the deductible and the cost of repairs not covered by the contract.

Auto Protection Club may choose to pay the repair shop directly for the covered repairs or reimburse you later on the submission of a paid invoice. Its online sample contract defines its limit of liability for anyone authorized repair or for all authorized repairs as to not exceed the lesser of $15,000 or the actual cash value of the vehicle. If your repair costs meet or exceed this maximum limit, the company will deem the contract expired and will not offer further coverage.