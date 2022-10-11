All new and certified pre-owned Audi vehicles come with an Audi warranty that covers you in the case of an unexpected breakdown. The Audi warranty acts as a guarantee that all manufacturer-installed parts are free from defects in materials or workmanship.
Virtually every manufacturer includes a warranty with its new vehicles, but how does the Audi warranty compare? This article will explain what is and isn’t covered by the Audi warranty and how long Audi’s factory coverage lasts. We’ll also take a look at the brand’s reliability and help you decide whether you could benefit from an extended Audi warranty.
Audi Warranty Overview
When you purchase a new Audi from the dealership, it’s protected by the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a bumper-to-bumper warranty that lasts for 4 years or 50,000 miles. The Audi warranty also comes with a 12-year corrosion warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance.
Audi’s warranty covers nearly every mechanical and electrical component. If you experience a mechanical breakdown, the issue is likely to be covered by the manufacturer. One nice perk of Audi’s coverage is that if you purchase a 2017 to 2019 model, your first scheduled maintenance service at 10,000 miles or 12 months will also be covered at no charge.
Audi warranty coverage is transferable to new owners if you sell your vehicle before the coverage period expires.
|Audi Warranty
|Terms
|Limited Warranty
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Corrosion Perforation
|12 years, unlimited miles
|Roadside Assistance
|4 years
|First Scheduled Maintenance Service
|1 year/10,000 miles
|Audi Accessories
|Varies
What’s Not Covered Under The Audi Warranty
While the Audi warranty is comprehensive, like any car warranty, there are a few exclusions. Audi’s factory warranty does not cover:
- Misuse, negligence, alterations, or modifications
- Environmental damage, accidents, or vandalism
- Damage from improper repairs or infrequent maintenance
- Parts or accessories in vehicles used for a competitive purpose
- Wear-and-tear items such as the clutch linings, brake pads, brake linings, windshield wiper blades, fuses, seat covers, trim, and appearance items
How does the Audi warranty compare to other manufacturers? It is about average. The typical manufacturer warranty is divided into at least two separate warranties: a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Audi warranty combines these two into one warranty that lasts for 4 years or 50,000 miles.
This means that Audi warranty protection does not cover the engine as long as the typical manufacturer warranty does, though it protects other components for longer. As engine issues can be most expensive to repair, Audi’s coverage is slightly less beneficial than the average warranty. However, for luxury cars like Audis, a single 4-year/50,000-mile warranty is somewhat standard.
Certified Pre-Owned Audi Warranty
Certified pre-owned (CPO) Audis must pass a comprehensive 300-point inspection before being put on the market, which guarantees the vehicle will meet Audi’s strict quality standards. To back up this guarantee, Audi provides all CPO vehicles with an Audi certified pre-owned warranty.
The Audi CPO warranty includes any remainder of the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty as well as one additional year of coverage. If the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has already expired when a CPO Audi is purchased, the Audi CPO warranty provides 1 year/unlimited miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage starting from the CPO purchase date.
Like the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, the CPO Audi warranty is transferable to subsequent vehicle owners.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
Because Audi warranties are transferable, even if you buy a used Audi from a private seller, it may still be covered under warranty. If you aren’t sure if your Audi is covered by the Audi warranty, check the age and mileage of your vehicle. If it is less than four years old and your odometer reads under 50,000 miles, it is likely still covered under warranty.
The best way to find out for sure what remains of your Audi warranty coverage is to contact an Audi dealership and ask. If you provide your vehicle identification number (VIN), the dealership can look up your coverage history.
If your warranty coverage has expired, you might be interested in purchasing an Audi extended warranty. But does your Audi need the extra coverage?
Audi Reliability
One way to help you decide whether to purchase an extended auto warranty is to research your vehicle’s reliability. To do so, our review team turns to RepairPal, a trusted vehicle reliability comparison site.
Audi has a RepairPal reliability score of 3.0 out of 5.0, which is about average. The chart below outlines further RepairPal reliability data for Audi cars:
|Audi Average
|Industry Average
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$987
|$652
|Frequency of Repair Shop Visits
|0.8 visits per year
|0.4 visits per year
|Probability a Needed Repair Is Severe*
|13 percent
|12 percent
*A severe repair is defined as costing at least three times the average annual repair cost for all models, or more than $1,956.
Because Audis are luxury vehicles, parts are more expensive and maintenance costs tend to be higher than average. This makes an Audi extended warranty a more practical investment.
Another thing to consider is the issues your Audi may encounter. Some common Audi repairs as reported by RepairPal users are detailed below. As you go down the list, think about whether you would comfortably be able to pay these Audi repairs out of pocket unexpectedly or if you would prefer to finance repairs over time with a vehicle protection plan.
While there is no guarantee that your Audi will need any of the repairs mentioned above, it is always a good idea to plan for the possibility of hefty vehicle costs. Audi owners should either purchase an extended warranty or set aside money in a dedicated savings account to pay for mechanical issues as they occur.
What Does An Audi Extended Warranty Cover?
Audi offers several extended warranty options for new and CPO vehicles. New Audis are eligible for Audi Vehicle Service Protection. This is purchased when you buy your new car at the dealership and covers mechanical repairs up to 10 years or 120,000 miles – a significant expansion of the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty.
There are three extended Audi warranty plans available from the manufacturer:
- Powertrain: Covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, and hybrid/electric battery
- Gold: Covers everything in the Powertrain plan, plus climate control, shocks, front suspension, rear suspension, fuel system, and electrical system
- Platinum: Covers everything in the Gold plan, as well as steering, brakes, constant-velocity (CV) boots, navigation systems, audio systems, and high-tech components
The Platinum plan is most similar to the Audi factory warranty. All plans also include roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.
The Audi CPO warranty can be extended up to two years and unlimited miles. The Audi CPO extended warranty is similar to the Audi Vehicle Service Protection plans described above. It is available at the same coverage levels and offers the same benefits.
Other Choices For Extended Audi Warranty Coverage
An extended warranty from the manufacturer is one way to keep your Audi warranty coverage after your factory warranty expires. You can also purchase a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider. Third-party extended warranties have some advantages over manufacturer extended warranties. Often, these plans are less expensive, cover longer terms, and can be purchased at any time.
If your Audi factory warranty has already expired, chances are it is not eligible for extended warranty coverage from the manufacturer. However, it is still possible to purchase a warranty for your Audi from a reputable extended car warranty company.
Our review team has taken a look at the best extended auto warranty companies in the industry, comparing factors such as coverage, cost, customer reputation, and more. Based on this research, three of our top recommended providers are Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car.
You can learn more about these companies in our Endurance warranty review, CARCHEX review, and Protect My Car review. To get free, personalized quotes from each provider, click below.
Audi Warranty: FAQ
