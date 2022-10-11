Because Audi warranties are transferable, even if you buy a used Audi from a private seller, it may still be covered under warranty. If you aren’t sure if your Audi is covered by the Audi warranty, check the age and mileage of your vehicle. If it is less than four years old and your odometer reads under 50,000 miles, it is likely still covered under warranty.

The best way to find out for sure what remains of your Audi warranty coverage is to contact an Audi dealership and ask. If you provide your vehicle identification number (VIN), the dealership can look up your coverage history.

If your warranty coverage has expired, you might be interested in purchasing an Audi extended warranty. But does your Audi need the extra coverage?

Audi Reliability

One way to help you decide whether to purchase an extended auto warranty is to research your vehicle’s reliability. To do so, our review team turns to RepairPal, a trusted vehicle reliability comparison site.

Audi has a RepairPal reliability score of 3.0 out of 5.0, which is about average. The chart below outlines further RepairPal reliability data for Audi cars: