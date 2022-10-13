Audi recommends that all Audi vehicles receive minor maintenance service every 10,000 miles and standard maintenance service every 20,000 miles. According to RepairPal, the Audi maintenance cost for a 10,000-mile service is between $112 and $113, and a 20,000-mile service is a bit more expensive: between $460 and $612. As Audi is a European luxury brand, parts and labor tend to cost more.
Of course, more than the factory-recommended maintenance goes into keeping your Audi on the road. The average annual maintenance and repair cost for Audi vehicles (again, according to RepairPal) is $987. One way to anticipate and avoid the cost of mechanical breakdowns is to purchase one of the best extended car warranties.
Audi Maintenance Cost And Schedule
The Audi maintenance schedule may differ from model to model, but is largely the same for each type of Audi. The chart below describes the factory-recommended maintenance schedule for an Audi Q5.
|Service Interval
|Recommended Audi Services
|Every 10,000 miles
|Minor maintenance service: brake pad check, engine oil and oil filter replacement, multi-point inspection, reset service reminder displace, check and record completeness of tire repair kit
|Every 20,000 miles
|Standard maintenance service: chassis inspection, brake system inspection, lubricate door hinge, check fluid levels, change oil and oil filter, engine inspection, lighting inspection, front and rear axle suspension, headlights adjustment, multi-point inspection, tire inspection, check underbody, replace wiper blades (if necessary)
|Every 2 years or 20,000 miles
|Dust and pollen filter replacement
|Every 2 years
|Brake fluid change
|Every 40,000 miles
|Replace spark plugs
|Every 6 years or 40,000 miles
|Change S tronic transmission fluid
|Every 60,000 miles
|Replace air filter
The likely cost for these maintenance services, according to RepairPal, is detailed below:
|Maintenance Service
|Audi Maintenance Cost
|10,000-mile service
|$118 to $139
|20,000-mile service
|$456 to $606
|30,000-mile service
|$118 to $139
|40,000-mile service
|$707 to $909
|50,000-mile service
|$118 to $139
|60,000-mile service
|$504 to $677
Audi Maintenance Cost: Should You Prepay?
One way to help finance your Audi maintenance cost is to purchase a prepaid maintenance plan. The Audi dealership offers Audi Care, which guarantees the use of trained technicians using only genuine Audi parts for necessary replacements.
A prepaid maintenance plan protects against the cost of inflation and may be slightly cheaper in the long run. Plans are available to provide Audi servicing for the following intervals:
- 10,000 miles/20,000 miles/30,000 miles/40,000 miles
- 30,000 miles/40,000 miles
- 40,000 miles/50,000 miles
- 50,000 miles/60,000 miles
- 60,000 miles/70,000 miles
- 70,000 miles/80,000 miles
Note that available maintenance intervals may depend on your vehicle model year.
The cost of these contracts may vary by the dealership, but a plan is likely to cost between $800 and $1,300 depending on your Audi model and which maintenance intervals you select. These contracts are not transferable and cannot be canceled.
Are Audis Reliable?
Apart from routine maintenance, you should also factor in unexpected breakdowns when budgeting for Audi maintenance costs. Although it’s impossible to predict when certain parts will break down on your vehicle, to understand the full cost of Audi ownership, you should at least consider common Audi issues as well as Audi reliability. Whether you go to a dealer or another repair shop, repairs tend to cost a bit more on an Audi since it’s a luxury car.
To assess reliability, our review team turns to RepairPal, a well-regarded cost-estimation site. RepairPal ranks car brands for reliability based on the average annual repair cost, the frequency of unexpected repairs, and the probability that a needed repair is considered “severe.” A severe repair is any repair that costs more than three times the average annual repair cost across all models.
Audi vehicles have a RepairPal reliability rating of 3.0 out of 5.0, which ranks the automaker 28th out of the 32 brands surveyed. A detailed breakdown of Audi reliability can be seen below:
|Audi Average
|Industry Average
|Average Annual Repair Cost*
|$987
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.8 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Probability of Needed Repair Being Severe
|13 percent
|12 percent
*Includes regular maintenance services and mechanical breakdown repairs.
The average annual Audi repair cost is relatively high, largely because Audis experience unexpected issues at a rate roughly double that of the average vehicle. While needed repairs aren’t much more likely than average to be severe, even common Audi repairs can be costly. The following chart shows some typical Audi issues and estimated costs.
|Model
|Issue
|Audi Repair Cost
|Audi A4 Quattro
|Catalytic converter replacement
|$1,775 to $1,850
|Audi A6 Quattro
|Thermostat replacement
|$527 to $654
|Audi A6 Quattro
|Anti-lock braking system (ABS) control module replacement
|$1,271 to $1,343
|Audi A4
|Valve cover gasket replacement
|$187 to $272
|Audi A4
|Fuel pump replacement
|$867 to $1,461
Audi Extended Warranty Protection
A prepaid maintenance plan helps cover scheduled Audi maintenance costs, but it will not cover unexpected breakdowns. If you want to prepay for part repairs, one way to do so is with a warranty. All new Audi vehicles come with a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty expires, customers must purchase an extended warranty if they want to continue protection.
An Audi extended warranty can be purchased from the dealership, which lengthens bumper-to-bumper coverage up to 10 years and 120,000 miles. Drivers might also consider purchasing an extended warranty from an independent auto warranty company.
Third-party extended warranties offer a number of benefits over a manufacturer’s extended warranty. Plans from warranty companies are often less expensive, can be purchased at any time, come with benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, and offer contract lengths much higher than 120,000 miles. Some extended warranty companies also have maintenance plans to cover regularly scheduled maintenance.
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
If you’re looking to plan for Audi maintenance costs and repair costs with an extended car warranty, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare providers. Below we recommend two of the most reputable extended car warranty companies in the industry.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Based on our research, Endurance has the best coverage options of any provider in the industry. Customers can choose from six plans that range from simple powertrain coverage to full bumper-to-bumper warranty protection — and the provider offers maintenance coverage. The EnduranceAdvantage™ plan pays for mechanical repairs as well as services like oil changes and brake pad replacements, so you can handle all of your Audi maintenance costs and repairs under one contract.
Endurance has competitive prices for extended warranty contracts, and term lengths can extend as high as 8 years or 200,000+ miles. We received the following terms for an Endurance bumper-to-bumper warranty on a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles:
|Plan Name
|Supreme
|Term Length
|5 years / 100,000 miles
|Monthly Cost
|$114.00 for 30 months
|Down Payment
|$300.00
|Total Cost
|$3,420.00
|Deductible
|$100.00
For more information, read our Endurance warranty review.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is known for its exceptional customer service and coverage offerings for high-mileage vehicles. In addition to a high number of positive CARCHEX reviews, the company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has a host of industry partnerships. CARCHEX is endorsed by Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and RepairPal, among others.
CARCHEX contracts are also competitively priced. We received the terms below for bumper-to-bumper coverage on a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles:
|Plan Name
|Titanium
|Term Length
|6 years / 125,000 miles
|Monthly Cost
|$182.28 for 18 months
|Down Payment
|First month’s payment
|Total Cost
|$3,281.04
|Deductible
|$100.00
FAQ: Audi Maintenance Cost
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.