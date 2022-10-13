One way to help finance your Audi maintenance cost is to purchase a prepaid maintenance plan. The Audi dealership offers Audi Care, which guarantees the use of trained technicians using only genuine Audi parts for necessary replacements.

A prepaid maintenance plan protects against the cost of inflation and may be slightly cheaper in the long run. Plans are available to provide Audi servicing for the following intervals:

10,000 miles/20,000 miles/30,000 miles/40,000 miles

30,000 miles/40,000 miles

40,000 miles/50,000 miles

50,000 miles/60,000 miles

60,000 miles/70,000 miles

70,000 miles/80,000 miles

Note that available maintenance intervals may depend on your vehicle model year.

The cost of these contracts may vary by the dealership, but a plan is likely to cost between $800 and $1,300 depending on your Audi model and which maintenance intervals you select. These contracts are not transferable and cannot be canceled.