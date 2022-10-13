Few things compare to sitting behind the wheel of a sleek luxury car. But once you’ve purchased a new or used Audi vehicle, it’s time to consider your Audi extended warranty options. After all, anything could happen down the road.
To cut through the noise, we researched the cost and coverage of Audi extended warranties. Below, we’ll compare Audi extended warranties with the industry’s best extended auto warranty providers to determine your best coverage option.
Audi Extended Warranty Coverage
In addition to Audi factory warranties, drivers can also purchase extended warranties from Audi dealerships. Audi offers three plans that extend the factory warranty for 10 years or up to 120,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle, you can extend the contract with Audi’s certified pre-owned extended warranty, which adds two years to your warranty coverage.
Audi Pure Protection
The Audi Pure Protection auto warranty extends the factory warranty for 10 years or 120,000 miles. You can choose between Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain coverage depending on which Audi parts you want to be covered. Platinum is the highest tier of coverage and will ensure protection for both essential components like your engine and advanced systems like navigation and high-tech electronics.
Below is a table that shows Audi’s extended warranty plans and the length of coverage for each one.
|Audi Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Powertrain
|10 years/120,000 miles
|Gold
|10 years/120,000 miles
|Platinum
|10 years/120,000 miles
Audi CPO Extended Warranty
Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Service Protection is available for CPO Audi vehicles. Although your pre-owned vehicle comes with a factory warranty, the expiration date may approach quickly. This plan offers extended protection for CPO vehicles for one or two years with unlimited miles.
Audi Wear And Tear Warranty
The Audi Term Protection plan is unique because it covers the parts and labor on wearable components for 6 years or 72,000 miles. This includes one replacement service for your car’s brake pads, battery, windshield wipers, and other components.
Audi Extended Warranty Cost
The cost of an Audi extended warranty varies considerably from dealership to dealership. Prices may be dependent on your particular model of Audi as well. Some customers online have reported paying around $800 a year for an Audi extended warranty. This price would be competitive with other extended warranty providers if you can get it, especially for bumper-to-bumper extended warranty coverage.
Audi Extended Warranty Quote
To get a customized quote for an Audi extended warranty, you should contact your local dealership. The cost of each plan depends on your vehicle’s model, year, and mileage.
Audi Extended Warranty Reviews
Whether you purchase a vehicle service contract from Audi or an industry-leading aftermarket warranty company, it is always important to thoroughly vet your options before signing any contracts. Either way, it’s worth knowing that an Audi extended warranty protects you from costly future repairs.
Is Audi Extended Warranty Worth It?
As vehicles get older, they are more prone to experience mechanical breakdowns. The RepairPal reliability ranking of the Audi brand is 28th out of 32 car brands, so it’s clear that many owners experience problems.
Audi New Car Warranty
The Audi factory warranty covers new cars and SUVs for the first 4 years or 50,000 miles. Unlike other manufacturers, powertrain components like the engine and transmission are included in the new vehicle limited warranty rather than in a stand-alone plan. This warranty comes with some additional perks, including:
- First scheduled maintenance service (12 months/10,000 miles)
- 24-hour roadside assistance for the duration of your warranty
- 12-year limited Audi corrosion warranty
This basic Audi coverage takes care of most vehicle components but, like most warranties, doesn’t cover wear and tear. Also, this warranty provides a relatively short coverage term. For example, Hyundai and Kia both offer 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranties.
When looking at other luxury automakers, we see again that Audi doesn’t fare well. Cadillac, Acura, and others provide 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage plus 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty protection.
Audi CPO Warranty
Audi owners can benefit from the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty offered by dealers. This plan provides similar protection to the new warranty but with additional timing stipulations. The Audi certified pre-owned warranty provides coverage for five years from the original in-service date as long as the factory warranty still covers your vehicle. There are no mileage restrictions with this coverage.
If you purchase a CPO Audi vehicle that is no longer covered by the factory plan, the CPO limited warranty only covers you for 1 year/unlimited miles from your purchase date.
On the bright side, the CPO limited warranty from Audi is transferable. If you purchase a used Audi from a private party, you can still benefit from the previous owner’s protection plan.
Are Audi Repairs Expensive?
In addition to your existing coverage, consider Audi maintenance costs when deciding if an extended warranty is good for you. The average annual repair cost for Audi owners comes out to $987, according to RepairPal. For comparison, the industry average repair cost is $652 per year. This is a premium cost that comes with a premium vehicle. You will be entirely responsible for those bills when your factory warranty ends.
Audi doesn’t make up for its lack of reliability by offering a better factory warranty. Its length has remained the same over the years, leaving customers with expensive costs.
Audi Repair Costs
Let’s look at the typical costs for Audi repairs, as estimated by RepairPal.
|Audi Vehicle
|Repair
|Estimated Cost
|Audi A6
|Water pump replacement
|$1,226 to $1,526
|Audi A5 Quattro
|Drive belt tensioner replacement
|$307 to $336
|Audi TT Quattro
|Tie rod replacement
|$392 to $448
|Audi A7 Quattro
|Brake hose replacement
|$181 to $243
|Audi S5
|Clutch slave cylinder replacement
|$443 to $518
Audi Aftermarket Warranty
Third-party extended warranties provide peace of mind and convenience, as well as flexibility that dealer warranties can’t offer. For example, you can use your favorite certified repair shop rather than only working with dealers. There are trade-offs with either option, but a warranty service contract is something to consider either way.
Best Extended Warranty For Audi
To ensure that you receive the best protection once your Audi factory warranty expires, we’ve evaluated your options. If you want to dive deeper, see more information about the best extended car warranty companies.
Best Audi Aftermarket Warranty
Here’s a quick comparison of the Audi extended warranty with a few of our recommended third-party extended warranty providers.
|Audi Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|10 years/120,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$100-$250 (unless you bring the car to participating dealer for service)
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓ (except CA & NY)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Audi dealers only
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Anytime, $50 fee
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Audi Extended Car Warranty: Conclusion
In this guide, we reviewed the cost, coverage, and plans of Audi extended warranties. We also compared Audi’s extended warranty with industry-leading aftermarket extended warranty companies. Our analysis shows that an Audi extended warranty could save drivers money in the long run.
Audi Extended Warranty: Recommended Providers
We recommend Endurance for drivers who want to purchase an Audi extended warranty due to its coverage and prices. Make sure to get at least three quotes from extended warranty companies in order to find the plan that best suits your needs. Our research shows that CARCHEX is another one of the best extended warranty companies for Audi owners.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Our top recommendation for an Audi extended warranty is Endurance. The company’s Supreme plan with the Highline add-on is a specialized warranty designed for a variety of luxury models. It’s an exclusionary warranty, so it covers all mechanical breakdowns unless the part or type of damage is explicitly excluded. The Endurance Highline option is available for the following high-performance Audi models:
- RS3
- RS5
- S3
- S4
- S5
- S8
Audi models like the A3, A4, and Q3 are eligible for Endurance’s standard plans. Be aware that the Highline option isn’t available for quad-turbo setups or engines with more than eight cylinders.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
A wonderful customer experience made CARCHEX our pick for the award “Best for Used Cars.” The popular provider is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating and holds a number of awards and industry endorsements.
Among its five plans, the Titanium plan provides the most protection with comprehensive coverage, while the Bronze plan provides basic powertrain protection to cover your vehicle in the event that an essential system fails. All five plans are customizable, and coverage is available for as long as 10 years with higher-level plans.
Along with warranty coverage, a CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and other perks. A 30-day money-back guarantee allows for peace of mind with your warranty purchase.
Audi Extended Warranties: FAQ
Below are common questions asked related to Audi extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.