Audi New Car Warranty

The Audi factory warranty covers new cars and SUVs for the first 4 years or 50,000 miles. Unlike other manufacturers, powertrain components like the engine and transmission are included in the new vehicle limited warranty rather than in a stand-alone plan. This warranty comes with some additional perks, including:

First scheduled maintenance service (12 months/10,000 miles)

24-hour roadside assistance for the duration of your warranty

12-year limited Audi corrosion warranty

This basic Audi coverage takes care of most vehicle components but, like most warranties, doesn’t cover wear and tear. Also, this warranty provides a relatively short coverage term. For example, Hyundai and Kia both offer 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranties.

When looking at other luxury automakers, we see again that Audi doesn’t fare well. Cadillac, Acura, and others provide 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain coverage plus 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty protection.

Audi CPO Warranty

Audi owners can benefit from the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty offered by dealers. This plan provides similar protection to the new warranty but with additional timing stipulations. The Audi certified pre-owned warranty provides coverage for five years from the original in-service date as long as the factory warranty still covers your vehicle. There are no mileage restrictions with this coverage.

If you purchase a CPO Audi vehicle that is no longer covered by the factory plan, the CPO limited warranty only covers you for 1 year/unlimited miles from your purchase date.

On the bright side, the CPO limited warranty from Audi is transferable. If you purchase a used Audi from a private party, you can still benefit from the previous owner’s protection plan.