Audi vehicles come standard from the factory with an Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which includes joint bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain warranty coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles. The Audi CPO warranty that comes with certified pre-owned vehicles includes any coverage left on a vehicle’s original warranty, as well as an added year of coverage.

If the factory warranty has expired, Audi just offers 1-year/unlimited-mileage bumper-to-bumper protection from the purchase date of the CPO vehicle. Here are some of the parts covered under this Audi CPO warranty:

Fuel system: Fuel tank, fuel pump, intake manifold, mass airflow sensor

Fuel tank, fuel pump, intake manifold, mass airflow sensor Cooling system: Coolant pump and impeller, thermostat, radiator

Coolant pump and impeller, thermostat, radiator Engine: Timing belts, engine block, crankshaft

Timing belts, engine block, crankshaft Transmission (in both automatic and manual cars): Transmission mounts, gearshift lever

Transmission mounts, gearshift lever Suspension: Front axle subframe, rear axle beams, coil springs

Front axle subframe, rear axle beams, coil springs Steering: Power steering pump, steering shafts, steering column

Power steering pump, steering shafts, steering column Climate control: Air conditioning compressor, heater control unit, fresh air blower

A few items not covered under warranty include regular maintenance services and any damage caused by collisions, theft, vandalism, or natural disasters. For a more detailed list of inclusions and exclusions, you can review your Audi CPO warranty booklet.

One highlight of the warranty is that Audi doesn’t charge a transfer fee if you sell your vehicle on the private market before coverage expires. There’s also no deductible, so car owners don’t have to pay any out-of-pocket costs for vehicle repairs. Audi will even provide a loaner vehicle while your car is in the shop after a covered breakdown.

Industry-standard perks like 24-hour roadside assistance and trip interruption reimbursement are also folded into the CPO Audi warranty, so you’ll be covered if you get a flat tire, lock your keys in your car, need a tow, or break down while on vacation.

How Does Audi CPO Warranty Coverage Compare To Other Brands?

Audi CPO warranty coverage is lacking in longevity when compared to some other brands’ offerings. While an added year of protection is a nice boost, Audi owners will have burned through this extra coverage before Genesis and Jaguar owners’ factory warranties expire.

Compared to other luxury brands’ CPO coverage, it’s about average. Many brands, like Lexus, Mercedes, and BMW, offer the same terms.