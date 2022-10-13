Are you considering purchasing an Assurant extended warranty? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision. In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Assurant Extended Warranty by reviewing the company and its coverage and sharing user reviews. Then, we’ll compare Assurant to the industry’s leading extended warranty providers.

To see how much coverage would cost for your vehicle, get free quotes from our top recommended providers.