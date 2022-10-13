Are you considering purchasing an Assurant extended warranty? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision. In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Assurant Extended Warranty by reviewing the company and its coverage and sharing user reviews. Then, we’ll compare Assurant to the industry’s leading extended warranty providers.
We read many of Assurant’s customer reviews online and found them to be mixed. We selected the following sample reviews from Yelp and Trustpilot reviews of The Warranty Group, an Assurant-acquired company that covers auto warranties.
Positive Assurant Extended Warranty Reviews:
“Great customer service & fast payout. Thanks!!”
– Assurant.com
“The Assurant team made sure that I got what I needed and were very helpful with anything I had to ask.”
– Assurant.com
“The person that assisted me did a great job. Very informative and efficient.”
– Trustpilot
Assurant Extended Warranty Complaints:
“Their customer service was horrible.”
– Shanta from Trustpilot
“Assurant sucks. I was on the phone for an hour for issues that were not resolved. The company claimed that I would receive an email that never came, and I had to call them again.”
– Tmara from Trustpilot
“This is my first absolutely terrible claim, but over the past few years, they’ve been getting worse and worse. And now increasing their costs? Just absurd if you ask me.”
– Dustin Burich from Trustpilot
What Is An Assurant Extended Warranty?
An Assurant Extended Warranty is an extended automobile warranty issued by Assurant Inc., a global provider of risk management solutions headquartered in New York City, New York.
A Fortune 500 company, Assurant was founded in 1892 and provides insurance products in several industries, including the device, property, and casualty sectors.
In 2018, Assurant acquired The Warranty Group, an insurance and warranty services company that covers automobiles, mobile devices, and electronics, for $2.5 billion. Jointly operating across 21 countries with The Warranty Group, Assurant Inc. is a global insurance services provider that’s been in business since 1892.
What Does An Assurant Extended Warranty Cover?
Assurant coverage ranges from basic powertrain coverage to complete bumper-to-bumper extended warranties that protect most parts and systems after mechanical breakdowns. Coverage extends up to 12 years or 100,000 miles.
Assurant Extended Warranty Plans
Here are the coverage plans you can get with an Assurant extended warranty:
- Platinum: Covers almost every vehicle part with only a short list of exclusions
- Gold: Includes everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, as well as components like the anti-lock brake system, power doors and windows, and fuel sensor
- Silver: Includes everything in the lower-tier Powertrain plan, as well as the steering, front suspension, brakes, seals and gaskets, electrical system, and air conditioning
- Powertrain: Includes the engine, transmission, front-wheel drive, and rear-wheel drive
With each coverage plan, you have access to additional benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. All plans are transferrable. To keep your warranty valid, you are required to retain copies of your maintenance receipts during the contract term.
A customer service representative from Assurant told us that their policies are administered solely through financial institutions and dealerships. The representative was not able to name any specific companies that work with Assurant, and his tone was not friendly.
Assurant Extended Warranty: Conclusion
Due to our negative customer service experience and lack of specific plan information from Assurant, our review team cannot currently recommend an Assurant extended warranty for our readers.
Assurant Extended Warranty Competitors
Below, we discuss two providers who received outstanding reviews from our experts.
Best Coverage: Endurance
Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance. We gave it a 4.6-star rating and named it the provider with the best coverage.
With Endurance, you don’t have to worry about a middleman or underwriting provider, and Endurance is also known for its excellent customer service during the quote and claims process.
Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to complete their covered repairs.
Best For Used Cars: CARCHEX
CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. Our review team gave the company a 4.4-star rating.
CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.
Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.