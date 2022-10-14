To help you find the best extended warranty for your car, we’ve taken a thorough look at ASC Warranty. In this article, we’ll give you an idea of the level of coverage offered by an ASC Warranty and how it compares to other top competitors.
Our Take On ASC Warranty: 3.5 Stars
We rate ASC Warranty 3.5 stars for its good selection of coverage options and extra benefits. The company offers four generous coverage options with peace-of-mind benefits at an affordable price. However, ASC Warranty plans are available only through dealerships.
There are many independent extended warranty companies and dealership-backed options, and knowing what to look for can be overwhelming. Based on our research, we think that ASC Warranty provides comprehensive coverage that won’t break the bank, and customer satisfaction is high overall.
Our Take
ASC Extended Warranty Coverage
Auto Services Company, Inc. (ASC) is based in Mountain Home, Arkansas and has been in business since 1986. The company offers four coverage plans, including drivetrain warranty coverage and exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. The company’s lowest coverage tier is more generous than your typical powertrain warranty, which only covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.
If you’re trying to shop solely online, it’s not easy to get a full sense of the coverage you’ll get based on the ASC website. There are no sample contracts available online, so you must speak directly with a dealership and request a contract. Here’s what plan info the company does make available on its website:
Drivetrain “Plus” Coverage: This plan provides coverage for powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and axles. It also covers cooling and electrical system parts.
Platinum Drivetrain: This plan covers everything in Drivetrain Plus and adds coverage for the air conditioning.
Deluxe Coverage: Coverage includes all items under the Platinum Drivetrain warranty, as well as some additional systems including front suspension, steering, brakes, and fuel delivery.
Factory Type Coverage: This is ASC Warranty’s highest level of coverage. It includes everything that your manufacturer’s warranty would typically include, with the exception of a few listed items including oil, brake shoes, belts, hoses, tires, tune-up items, etc. The Service Agreement contains more details.
|Part
|Drivetrain "Plus" Coverage
|Platinum Drivetrain
|Deluxe Coverage
|Factory Type Coverage
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Automatic transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Standard transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle assembly (front or rear wheel drive)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle assembly (4x4 and AWD)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Seals and gaskets
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cooling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|24-hour roadside assistance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Rental car allowance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|Fuel Delivery
|✔
|✔
|Exclusionary Coverage
|✔
Additional Benefits
All ASC Warranty plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage and, usually, rental car reimbursement. With these included benefits, you’ll get towing services, emergency fuel delivery, jump-starts, flat tire assistance, key lockout services, and more.
How Long Does Coverage Last?
ASC Warranty plans come in a wide range of terms, from as little as 3 months/3,000 miles to 96 months/100,000 miles. Be aware that for RVs and some other vehicle types, coverage may be based on months rather than miles.
While this adds a lot of flexibility, we know that cars today last longer than 100,000 miles, and some competitors offer much longer terms — up to 250,000 miles in some cases.
If you change your mind, you can cancel within 30 days for a full refund. After that, you’ll get a prorated refund based on how much you’ve used the contract.
ASC Warranty Cost
Unfortunately, there is no direct quote engine on ASC Warranty’s website. To determine costs, you must contact your dealership regarding specific plans. However, you should expect that costs will vary based on the age and model of your vehicle, as well as the level of coverage you choose.
You can lower the cost of your contract by purchasing it early on in your ownership or before your factory warranty expires. Extended warranties usually range from several hundred dollars to over $1,500. Though, ASC Warranty claims to be one of the most cost-effective options in the industry.
One of the highlights of ASC Warranty coverage is the low deductibles. In fact, most plans don’t have one at all. Certain plans, however, may have a $100 deductible per repair visit.
ASC also offers a loan calculator to determine how many months you can take to pay off your contract. Customers can take advantage of the loan calculator to see how the added cost of the service contract will change their monthly vehicle payments.
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
Because ASC Warranty plans are only sold through a dealership, customers can’t go directly through the ASC Warranty website to get a quote. Instead, you must contact your local dealership to ask about coverage. This also means you must speak to the dealership regarding specific coverage questions, as only claims assistance is taken care of on the website.
The claims process is simple. When you arrive at the repair shop of your choosing (any ASE-certified repair facility will work), present your warranty agreement to the service professional. The service professional can then contact the ASC Warranty claims department to authorize the repair. The claims department will pay the repair facility directly over the phone using a credit card.
When communicating with claims assistance using the online chat, we found the service was prompt and friendly. There were no lines or long wait times to speak to a professional, and being transferred to a different department is quick and efficient.
Many customers find the claims process to be fast and helpful. However, customers have reported on BBB that their warranty contracts were not honored when getting repairs. There is a mix of reviews regarding claims, with most customers being satisfied and some customers feeling that coverage was not accurately explained.
ASC Warranty Reviews
With 34 years in the business, ASC has built a strong reputation in the extended warranty industry. ASC Warranty currently has an A+ rating with the BBB with a 4.7-star rating out of 5.0 stars from customers. Customer service is quick and efficient, and customers have reported honest and straightforward service.
Here are a few ASC Warranty reviews from customers on the BBB site:
“They were really good at honoring my warranty. Even when a mistake was made, they worked hard [and] got my truck fixed”
– Donald H.
“The ASC representative was very professional, straightforward, and kind. My claims, this one and one previously, were handled swiftly and completely. My wife and I live on a fixed income. We are so happy to have signed on to an honest warranty company in caring for our used vehicle’s repairs. No squabbling, no hedging, just immediate action. I would recommend them to anyone.”
– Ronald P.
“Local dealership called and submitted a claim. ASC approved the claim and the problem was fixed immediately. ASC is an excellent business and responds exactly as advertised. I would recommend their warranty service to anyone.”
– Bill G.
“Very pleased with this warranty on one of my vehicles. Very displeased with it on the other, as they recanted on what they would cover after repairs were started. Customer service is top notch, however.”
– Megan C.
|ASC Warranty
|Endurance
|Start Date
|Any time
|Any time
|# of Coverage Levels
|4
|6
|Transferable
|✔
|✔
|Deductible
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|Repair Network
|Any ASE certified facility
|Any ASE certified facility
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|Purchase through dealership only
FAQ: ASC Warranty
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.