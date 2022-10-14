Auto Services Company, Inc. (ASC) is based in Mountain Home, Arkansas and has been in business since 1986. The company offers four coverage plans, including drivetrain warranty coverage and exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. The company’s lowest coverage tier is more generous than your typical powertrain warranty, which only covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

If you’re trying to shop solely online, it’s not easy to get a full sense of the coverage you’ll get based on the ASC website. There are no sample contracts available online, so you must speak directly with a dealership and request a contract. Here’s what plan info the company does make available on its website:

Drivetrain “Plus” Coverage: This plan provides coverage for powertrain components such as the engine, transmission, and axles. It also covers cooling and electrical system parts.

Platinum Drivetrain: This plan covers everything in Drivetrain Plus and adds coverage for the air conditioning.

Deluxe Coverage: Coverage includes all items under the Platinum Drivetrain warranty, as well as some additional systems including front suspension, steering, brakes, and fuel delivery.

Factory Type Coverage: This is ASC Warranty’s highest level of coverage. It includes everything that your manufacturer’s warranty would typically include, with the exception of a few listed items including oil, brake shoes, belts, hoses, tires, tune-up items, etc. The Service Agreement contains more details.