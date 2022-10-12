A vehicle manufacturer’s warranty covers repairs to a limited number of components, but in most cases, it expires after 3 years/36,000 miles. After that, the owner is responsible for repairs.

As cars, trucks, and SUVs have become more reliant on electronics, repairs have become more complicated and expensive. An extended car warranty, or vehicle service contract, can protect you from large, unexpected repair bills and provide peace of mind. A plan can supplement the manufacturer’s warranty or provide coverage once the original contract has expired.

Many companies offer extended warranties with a variety of covered items and exclusions. Sorting through it all and choosing a plan can be confusing. We’ve researched several of the best extended car warranty providers in the U.S. and compared their coverage, pricing, customer service, and other characteristics to compile a list of our top picks.