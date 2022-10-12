In this article, we give an in-depth analysis of Ally extended car warranties – including coverage options, quotes, the claims process, customer reviews, and ratings – as well as compare Ally with some of the industry’s best extended car warranty companies.
Ally Extended Warranty Reviews
We rate Ally 4.0 out of 5.0 stars, largely because of the company’s flexible payment plans and history of working with the auto sector. The company review was conducted using the same methodology our researchers use to deliver unbiased reviews of top providers to consumers.
Is Ally Extended Warranty Worth it?
While the company offers flexible payment plans, one big drawback is an inconvenience, as quotes and customer service assistance can be more difficult to get compared to other providers. Since Ally works through participating dealers, customers are advised to participating dealers for quotes, claims, and service. Because of this, if you are a potential customer researching Ally extended warranty offerings, help is not easily available.
Although Ally has been in the auto industry for a long time, they are relatively new to the auto warranty industry. The company’s poor reputation for customer service is related to the lack of industry experience other extended warranty companies have leveraged to build lasting relationships with customers.
All-in-all, there are better options out there for customers looking for an extended car warranty. In order to find the best extended warranty to fit your needs, we recommend getting quotes from at least three of the top-rated providers in the industry.
Below is a table that discusses the pros and cons of an Ally auto warranty in more detail:
Ally Extended Warranty Pros and Cons
Is Ally Legit?
Yes, Ally is a legit company. Ally is FDIC insured (FDIC No. 57803). Because the Federal government insures Ally’s banking products from up to $250,000 per depositor for each account ownership category, your money is protected in the event that the bank fails. While Ally Financial enjoys an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company is not accredited with the BBB.
Ally was established in 1919 as a division of General Motors to help dealers finance new car inventories. Ally has a full suite of digital financial services, including banking, home, real estate, auto, and trading. Today, the company is one of the largest auto finance operations in the United States and offers both Ally extended warranty plans and flexible coverage.
What Does Ally Extended Warranty Cover?
Featuring four coverage levels and standard benefits including roadside assistance benefits, the extended warranty program offered by the provider is called Ally Premier Protection. If you have an Ally extended warranty for your car, the company will reimburse you for the repairs and replacements of covered parts. Ally Premier Protection vehicle service contracts are available for new and eligible used vehicles up to 12 years/150,000 miles with a cap coverage of 200,000 miles.
Ally Extended Warranty Coverage
The Ally website has sample contracts and detailed descriptions of the coverage offered under each plan. The parts used for the repairs may be new, used, or remanufactured. The table below provides a comprehensive list of all components covered in every Ally warranty plan:
|Component Parts
|Major Guard
|Major Guard EV
|Essential Guard*
|Feature Guard
|Engine
|✓
|✓
|Electric Engine
|✓
|Transmission
|✓
|✓
|FWD, RWD, and AWD
|✓
|✓
|Suspension
|✓
|✓
|Climate Control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Braking System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fuel Delivery
|✓
|✓
|Electrical
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Steering
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Safety
|✓
|✓
|Engine Cooling System
|✓
|✓
|GPS/Navigation Hardware
|✓
|✓
|Power Sun and Moon Roof
|✓
|✓
|Radio and Satellite Radio
|✓
|✓
|Airbags and Crash Sensors
|✓
|✓
|Lane departure warning
|✓
|✓
|Front and Back Camera Systems and Sensors
|✓
|✓
|Propulsion Battery Pack
|✓
|Electric Drive unit
|✓
|Liquid Thermal Batter Management System
|✓
|Accessory DC Power and Battery Energy Control Modules
|✓
|✓
|Auxiliary Radiator
|✓
|Drivers Instrument Display
|✓
|✓
|Keyless Entry
|✓
|✓
|Heads-up Display
|✓
|✓
*While Major Guard and Major Guard EV cover all component parts of the following systems: Fuel Deliver, Electrical, Steering, and Climate Control, Essential Guard only covers some of those systems’ components.
Ally Premier Protection Plans
The Ally Premier Protection program offers four levels of extended warranties or vehicle protection plans: Major Guard®, Major Guard EV, Essential Guard, and Feature Guard. Also, all plans are transferable to a new owner (within 30 days of the transfer of ownership) for a $50 fee.
The sections below provide more specific details about each of the warranty plans offered by Ally:
Ally Major Guard
Major Guard is the most comprehensive plan offered by Ally, it covers non-EV engines, as well as all of the component parts covered by Essential Guard and Feature Guard. Below is a complete list of components covered in the Ally Major Guard warranty:
- Engine
- Suspension
- Transmission
- Climate Control
- FWD, RWD, and AWD
- Braking System
- Electrical
- Fuel Delivery
- Engine Cooling System
- Steering
- Safety
- GPS / Navigation Hardware
- AM/FM Radio and Satellite Radio
- Power Sun and Moon Roof
- Lane Departure Warning
- Airbags and Crash Sensors
- Front and Back Up Camera Systems and Sensors
- Drivers Instrument Display
- Keyless Entry
- Heads-up Display
Ally Major Guard EV
Major Guard EV was designed with Electrical Vehicle owners in mind. In addition to covering most of the same important components as the Major Guard plan, the Major Guard EV plan also includes coverage for parts that are specific to Electric Vehicles:
- Engine Engine
- Eclectic Drive Unit
- Propulsion Battery Pack
- Liquid Thermal Battery Management System
- Accessory DC Power and Battery Energy Control Modules
- Auxiliary Radiator
- Steering
- Safety
- Suspension
- Braking Systems
- Climate Control
- Electrical
Ally Feature Guard
Feature Guard is a car warranty protection plan designed to cover advanced electronics and computer-related parts including advanced safety features, driver assist systems, and comfort features. Below is a list of all of the systems covered by an Ally Feature Guard warranty.
- GPS / Navigation Hardware
- AM / FM Radio and Satalite Radio
- Airbags and Crash Sensors
- Power Sun and Moon Roof
- Lane Departure Warning
- Driver Instrument Display
- Front and Back Camera Systems and Sensors
- Heads-up Display
- Keyless Entry
Ally Essential Guard
Essential Guard is the most basic coverage option. It only covers the most critical parts of your vehicle’s critical operating systems. Below is a list of the parts this extended warranty plan covers:
- Engine (Non EV or Hybrid)
- Engine Cooling System
- Transmission
- FWD, RWD, and AWD
- Braking System
- *Fuel Delivery
- *Steering
- *Climate Control
- *Electrical
*Unlike Major Guard and Major Guard EV, Essential Guard only covers a limited number of parts in the fuel, steering, climate control and electrical systems.
Ally Roadside Assistance (And Other Benefits)
With the exception of rental car reimbursements, all three Ally extended warranties and flex coverage plans come with the following additional benefits:
- Roadside assistance: This includes flat tire changes, towing, battery jump, lock-out services, and fuel delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada.
- Trip interruption: If a covered breakdown occurs 100 miles away from home and your vehicle has to be kept overnight for repairs, Ally will reimburse you to at least partially cover travel and lodging expenses. This benefit is not available in Kansas.
- Rental reimbursement benefits: The Major Guard, Value Guard, and all three Flex plans offer rental car reimbursement benefits.
*If the vehicle is under a factory warranty or powertrain warranty, all of the above benefits will apply only for the amount not covered by the warranty.
Ally Coverage Exclusions
As is common practice in the industry, none of Ally’s protection plans offer coverage for rust damage or parts like bumpers, catalytic converters, wheels, lenses, lamp assemblies, charging units for electric/hybrid vehicles, and wear-and-tear items like brake pads. Damage due to misuse, abuse, negligence, natural calamities, improper maintenance, or accidents is also not covered.
In order to best understand what is and isn’t covered in your warranty, make sure you fully understand all of the terms and conditions of the contract.
Ally Auto Care
Ally Auto Care is a maintenance plan that allows customers to purchase prepaid coverage that protects them from the constant rising costs of vehicle maintenance. In addition to coming with no deductible, Auto Care maintenance plans are transferable to new owners if you decide to sell your covered vehicle.
What Does Ally Auto Car Cover?
Eligible for gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicles up to 20 years old, Ally Auto Care plans cover the following maintenance services:
- Oil Changes
- Filter Replacements
- Tire Rotations
- Fluid Top-Offs
- Chassis Lubricant Application
*All services must be performed at the dealership you purchased your Auto Care Warranty from.
Ally Extended Warranty Cost
While the provider’s website doesn’t include pricing information, our industry research shows that the average cost of an extended car warranty is about $2,862. To determine what you will pay for an extended warranty from Ally or any other provider, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can also compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service.
Ally Auto Warranty Prices
Depending on the plan your choose, your vehicle’s make, model, and age, and the dealership your purchase the plan from, you can expect the price of your Ally extended warranty to be at similar levels as extended car warranty costs from major providers. In addition to your down payment (for some plans) and regular monthly payments, you can expect your deductible could be $0, $50, $100, or $200 (options may vary by sales channel).
Since Ally is also an auto lender that works closely with dealerships during the sales process, the cost of the plan can be included in your auto loan if you purchase an Ally warranty from a dealer. While this may sound convenient, if you are purchasing an Ally Protection Plan with a new or used vehicle, don’t forget that your prices may be higher because you will likely end up paying interest on it.
Ally Warranty Customer Service
Ally warranty has specific customer service channels to handle sales, claims, roadside assistance, cancellations, and other issues. Unlike most third-party providers, Ally works in partnership with dealerships during the sales process and doesn’t provide free online quotes.
If you want to get a quote for an Ally extended warranty, you can contact Ally directly at 800-631-5590 or visit a participating dealership. You can also get a free quote from our top three providers below:
Ally Extended Warranty Claims
According to our research, Ally’s extended warranty claims process works similarly to most other auto warranty providers. The Ally website clearly states that you can take your vehicle for covered repairs to any licensed repair facility or mobile mechanic in the U.S. or Canada.
As with all extended warranty plans, Ally requires that you obtain prior authorization before performing any repair to be eligible for coverage. Per the sample contract on the Ally website, the company may request to inspect the vehicle or ask you to provide more information, including maintenance records, before the repairs are done.
Ally Extended Warranty Refund
If you cancel the contract within 60 days of purchase, you will be eligible for a full refund as long as you have not made a claim. If you cancel after 60 days or have filed a claim, you will be refunded a prorated amount minus a $50 cancellation fee.
Ally Extended Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Ally Premier Protection plan options, coverage, cost, and customer service. Since this service is just one of many Ally provides, you might not be able to get the expertise you’d expect from a provider. While the company offers affordable prices, Ally auto warranties may not be the best choice for customers looking for excellent customer service.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on the types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.