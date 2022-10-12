We rate Ally 4.0 out of 5.0 stars, largely because of the company’s flexible payment plans and history of working with the auto sector. The company review was conducted using the same methodology our researchers use to deliver unbiased reviews of top providers to consumers.

Is Ally Extended Warranty Worth it?

While the company offers flexible payment plans, one big drawback is an inconvenience, as quotes and customer service assistance can be more difficult to get compared to other providers. Since Ally works through participating dealers, customers are advised to participating dealers for quotes, claims, and service. Because of this, if you are a potential customer researching Ally extended warranty offerings, help is not easily available.

Although Ally has been in the auto industry for a long time, they are relatively new to the auto warranty industry. The company’s poor reputation for customer service is related to the lack of industry experience other extended warranty companies have leveraged to build lasting relationships with customers.