You can customize each plan up to a limit by choosing the number of years or miles of coverage. For a complete list of all covered parts and exclusions, refer to your service contract or talk to a company representative.

Coverage Limits And Exclusions

According to Allstate, the cost of any single repair covered by the contract can’t exceed the retail value of the vehicle, as given in the latest National Automobile Dealer Association pricing guide just before the breakdown. Also, the total benefits paid over the lifetime of the contract can’t be greater than $50,000.

The vehicle must be less than four years old and should not have more than 50,000 miles on the odometer to be eligible for coverage. Certain conditions like powertrain modifications or an attached snowplow could make a vehicle ineligible for extended warranty coverage. As the vehicle owner, you are responsible for maintaining the vehicle in good condition and may be asked to provide maintenance records in some cases.

Additional Benefits With Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts

All Allstate Vehicle Service Contracts come with these additional benefits for the entire term of the contract: