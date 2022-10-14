If your Alfa Romeo is less than 4 years old and has less than 50,000 miles on the odometer, it is still covered by the factory warranty. If you’re unsure about your car’s warranty eligibility, you can call any Alfa Romeo dealership to ask. Providing your vehicle identification number (VIN) should allow any dealership to search your vehicle in their database and tell you the status of your Alfa Romeo warranty.

As your factory warranty nears the expiration date (or if it has already passed), you might consider an extended auto warranty. An extended warranty can help guard against the cost of unexpected repairs and help you plan for long-term maintenance costs.

When trying to determine if an extended warranty is worth it, consider your vehicle’s reliability. Especially reliable vehicles are less likely to break down and may not benefit as much from extended warranty coverage. So how reliable are Alfa Romeo vehicles?

Typically, our team turns to RepairPal for vehicle reliability data. The site uses driver-reported data to estimate things like average annual repair costs, frequency of repairs, and the probability of needing a major repair. However, because Alfa Romeo is such a small-scale manufacturer, RepairPal does not have enough information about the Alfa Romeo brand to make these estimations.

Most sports cars have expensive maintenance costs, as they tend to break down more often. Repairs can also be more costly, especially because of the high-quality replacement parts and specialized mechanics needed to perform them.

Alfa Romeo vehicles seem to have had some issues in the past, as 11 technical service bulletins (TSBs) have been released regarding the Alfa Romeo Giulia. A TSB is issued by the manufacturer when there are recurring reports of a similar problem for the same model vehicle. TSBs about the Alfa Romeo Giulia regarded issues with the:

Steering

Heating

Brakes

Coolant hose retainer

Electrical systems

It is important to note that many extended warranty providers specifically exclude any issues that are mentioned in TSBs. However, your manufacturer should cover any TSB issues for the duration of your car’s life.