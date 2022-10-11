Drivers looking for an Alfa Romeo extended warranty can purchase coverage through Mopar, the parts manufacturer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. This review will explain the extended car warranty coverage you can get for an Alfa Romeo and help you decide if this coverage is worth the investment.
Our review team has taken a close look at the industry’s best extended auto warranty providers. While not all offer coverage for luxury vehicles, one of our top-rated companies, CarShield, does have an Alfa Romeo extended warranty option for certain models. We recommend getting a free, personalized quote from CarShield below, as independent warranties are typically cheaper and more customizable than manufacturers’ extended warranties.
Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Overview
Alfa Romeo extended warranty coverage is available through Mopar. There are two contract levels to choose from: a bumper-to-bumper Alfa Romeo extended warranty that can cover you up to 8 years/125,000 miles or an enhanced powertrain warranty that can last up to 8 years/150,000 miles.
As mentioned, Alfa Romeo is part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group. This includes the auto brands Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. Cars from each of these brands are eligible for Mopar Vehicle Protection plans.
Below is an overview of each Alfa Romeo extended warranty option. Keep in mind that certain details, such as coverage terms, deductible options, and costs, will depend on the dealership from which you purchase coverage.
|Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty
|Type of Warranty
|Covered Components
|Coverage Term
|Maximum Care
|Bumper-to-bumper
|Engine, transmission, fuel system, driveline, steering, air conditioning, electrical components, engine cooling system, suspension, power components, brakes, luxury components, safety and security systems, body mechanisms, instrumentation, and more
|Up to 8 years or 125,000 miles
|Added Care Plus
|Enhanced powertrain
|Engine, transmission, front- and rear-wheel drive, air conditioning, steering, brakes, suspension, electrical components, and more
|Up to 8 years or 150,000 miles
Both plans come with perks including 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and complimentary key fob replacement.
You must purchase your Alfa Romeo extended warranty contract either when you buy your vehicle or before your car’s original 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty expires.
To use your warranty, you must take your vehicle to a participating dealership. You can visit any FCA retailer for repairs, but it’s wise to find a location that sells Alfa Romeos, as there will be a higher likelihood that the brand’s European parts will be in stock. If a dealership has to order specialty parts, it can significantly delay the repair process.
Coverage Exclusions
Every extended warranty has excluded items, and Mopar contracts are no different. Here are examples of items that are not covered under any Alfa Romeo extended warranty:
- Regular maintenance services like oil changes
- Catalytic converter
- Glass like windshields and mirrors
- Paint chips, dents, scratches, and dings
- Snowplows, winches, and trailers
- Wear items such as tires, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums, belts, and wiper blades
These exclusions are typical with most vehicle service contracts.
Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Cost
The cost of an Alfa Romeo extended warranty can vary greatly from dealership to dealership, but you should expect to pay at least $1,000 per year of coverage for a dealership warranty. This means that if you purchase the maximum 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, it will likely cost you upwards of $4,000.
Because Alfa Romeo cars are high-performance vehicles that use specialty parts, warranty coverage may be even more expensive than with other brands.
Do You Need Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Coverage?
Just because your dealership offers an Alfa Romeo extended warranty does not necessarily mean you should purchase one. An extended warranty can help save on repair costs while safeguarding your finances against any potentially expensive breakdowns. However, these contracts are not always worth the price tag. Particularly reliable vehicles will benefit less from extended warranty coverage.
Our review team usually looks to RepairPal for an indication of vehicle reliability, but the website has not collected data on Alfa Romeo vehicles and does not offer a reliability score for this niche brand. Online reviews of the car brand are mixed, with some sites claiming that the vehicles are highly unreliable, while others swear by the brand.
Alfa Romeo repairs are typically more expensive due to the use of specialty parts. Additionally, as they are high-performance sports cars, Alfa Romeos are likely to experience more issues than a typical compact vehicle. For example, there have been several noted issues with one of the brand’s latest models, the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Technical service bulletins (TSBs) are issued by a manufacturer when there is a high volume of reports about a specific issue. Some vehicles receive multiple TSBs, and while this doesn’t mean the entire vehicle is unreliable, it doesn’t bode well for the car’s long-term use. Issues mentioned in Alfa Romeo Giuia TSBs included problems with the following components and systems:
- Steering
- Heating
- Brakes
- Coolant hose retainer
Because the vehicles have a pattern of problems, it may very well be a good idea to purchase an Alfa Romeo extended warranty. However, it is important to note that most extended warranty contracts specifically exclude repairs that are mentioned in a TSB.
Typically, extended warranty administrators view TSBs as the manufacturer taking responsibility for the issue – which means it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to fix. If your vehicle is still covered by the 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty, any problem mentioned in a TSB should be covered. Along the same lines, if a part of your vehicle is recalled for safety reasons, it will be fixed by the manufacturer even if your new vehicle warranty has expired.
What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Warranty?
If you decide that you’d like to purchase an extended warranty for your Alfa Romeo, the dealership warranty is not your only option for coverage. Independent warranty providers can also cover your car – usually at a lower cost. Other benefits to choosing a third-party extended warranty include:
- You can take your vehicle to your choice of repair facilities, from dealerships to specialty mechanics.
- Coverage is available for older vehicles.
- Coverage can be purchased at any time – even after your original Alfa Romeo warranty expires.
- There are more levels of coverage to choose from.
Because Alfa Romeo is a luxury brand, not all extended warranty companies offer vehicle service contracts to cover them. However, there are a number of reputable extended car warranty companies that do.
Endurance Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty
Our top pick for an Alfa Romeo extended warranty is Endurance. In fact, the provider offers a Highline add-on for its Supreme plan that covers a wide range of luxury vehicles. This is an exclusionary warranty, so it covers all parts and systems except for a list of exclusions. The Endurance Highline Supreme plan is available for all Alfa Romeo models including the:
- Stelvio
- Stelvio Quadrifoglio
- Giulia
- Giulia Quadrifoglio
Our Take On Alfa Romeo’s Extended Warranty
Alfa Romeo cars have average long-term reliability, so you may want to consider protecting yourself with an Alfa Romeo extended warranty. However, it may be better to go with an independent warranty company rather than purchase coverage from a dealership.
Although some providers don’t cover Alfa Romeos, CarShield will cover certain models. The table below highlights several contract details to consider when weighing CarShield coverage against a dealership-backed Alfa Romeo extended warranty. You can read our full CarShield review for more information.
|Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty
|CarShield Extended Warranty
|Start Date
|Before factory warranty expires
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|150,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|Number of Plans
|2.0
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|Varies
|$0+
|Trip Interruption Benefit
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo dealerships
|Repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|Cancellation Policy
|Varies
|Refund within 30 days
|Availability
|Get quote from dealership
|Get free online quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.