Just because your dealership offers an Alfa Romeo extended warranty does not necessarily mean you should purchase one. An extended warranty can help save on repair costs while safeguarding your finances against any potentially expensive breakdowns. However, these contracts are not always worth the price tag. Particularly reliable vehicles will benefit less from extended warranty coverage.

Our review team usually looks to RepairPal for an indication of vehicle reliability, but the website has not collected data on Alfa Romeo vehicles and does not offer a reliability score for this niche brand. Online reviews of the car brand are mixed, with some sites claiming that the vehicles are highly unreliable, while others swear by the brand.

Alfa Romeo repairs are typically more expensive due to the use of specialty parts. Additionally, as they are high-performance sports cars, Alfa Romeos are likely to experience more issues than a typical compact vehicle. For example, there have been several noted issues with one of the brand’s latest models, the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Technical service bulletins (TSBs) are issued by a manufacturer when there is a high volume of reports about a specific issue. Some vehicles receive multiple TSBs, and while this doesn’t mean the entire vehicle is unreliable, it doesn’t bode well for the car’s long-term use. Issues mentioned in Alfa Romeo Giuia TSBs included problems with the following components and systems:

Steering

Heating

Brakes

Coolant hose retainer

Because the vehicles have a pattern of problems, it may very well be a good idea to purchase an Alfa Romeo extended warranty. However, it is important to note that most extended warranty contracts specifically exclude repairs that are mentioned in a TSB.

Typically, extended warranty administrators view TSBs as the manufacturer taking responsibility for the issue – which means it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to fix. If your vehicle is still covered by the 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty, any problem mentioned in a TSB should be covered. Along the same lines, if a part of your vehicle is recalled for safety reasons, it will be fixed by the manufacturer even if your new vehicle warranty has expired.