Aftermarket auto warranties come in many different varieties. Like factory warranties, the limits are designated by year and mileage, with the plan expiring when one of the limits is reached. For example, a 5-year/60,000-mile plan would expire for both of these scenarios: the car is 5 years old and has 40,000 miles, or the car is 4 years old but has 60,000 miles.

The best providers allow drivers to choose from a number of different coverage lengths. They also let drivers choose what items the plans cover. Many companies have around five basic coverage options that follow a formula like this:

Exclusionary coverage : The highest level is similar to a factory bumper-to-bumper warranty and lists the things that it doesn’t cover to define the plan. It covers almost all mechanical parts of the car. Like a factory warranty, it won’t cover wear and tear, misuse, or neglect.

High-stated coverage : The next level is the highest level of stated coverage – every covered part is listed out on the contract. This plan level can cover hundreds of separate components.

Medium-stated coverage : This level usually covers most of the main systems of the car and includes things like A/C, steering, and electrical components.

Low-stated coverage : Also known as a “powertrain plus” type plan, this covers the powertrain along with a few important systems.

Basic powertrain : This is the least that an extended warranty covers and is comparable to a powertrain warranty. It covers repair costs of the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. These can be costly repairs, so it’s a good idea to protect them on high-mileage cars .

Aftermarket Automotive Warranty Flexibility

Aftermarket auto warranties also provide more flexibility compared to factory or dealership warranties. For example, factory extended warranties usually have to be purchased before the standard warranty expires. In some cases, you have to get an extended warranty at the time you purchase your new car – how would you know if you need one that early?

In contrast, aftermarket auto warranties can be added on at any point in time. They can also last a lot longer compared to factory extended warranties. For example, Toyota’s longest extended warranty coverage lasts until 125,000 miles, but plans from our top aftermarket picks can last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles.

What Perks Come With Aftermarket Car Warranties?

Now, many drivers like to stick with dealer-backed coverage for the other perks that come along with it. However, you can get many of the same perks with aftermarket options, too. Here are a few perks that you can find from some of the best providers: