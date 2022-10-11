Acura New Vehicle Limited Warranty

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty begins when the vehicle is first put into use and lasts for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Under this warranty, known as bumper-to-bumper coverage, Acura will repair or replace almost any part at no charge. However, the repair must be due to manufacturing defects or faulty workmanship. Normal maintenance or simple wear and tear, such as brake pads, oil changes, adding fluids, or parts of the suspension are not covered.

Acura’s warranty covers these items but for shorter terms:

Original equipment batteries for key fobs and remotes (for the first 6 months)

Original equipment wiper blade inserts (for the first 6 months)

Wheel balancing and wheel alignment (for the first year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first)

Air conditioner refrigerant (for the first 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first)

Acura Limited Powertrain Warranty

Acura’s powertrain warranty is good for 6 years or 70,000 miles, whichever comes first. Any powertrain part or component that is defective due to manufacturing or workmanship is covered at no cost to the owner. This includes any part related to the engine, transmission, and front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive systems. Here’s a more specific breakdown of coverage.

Engine

Cylinder block and head and all internal parts

Timing gears, timing chain, belt, and cover

Flywheel

Valve covers

Oil pump and oil pan

Intake and exhaust manifolds

Engine mounts

Engine and powertrain control module

Water pump

Fuel pump

All seals and gaskets

Transmission And Transaxle

Case and all internal parts

Torque converter

Transfer case and all internal parts

Transmission and powertrain control module

Seals and gaskets

Front-Wheel-Drive System

Final drive housing and all internal parts

Driveshafts

Constant velocity joints

Front hubs and bearings

Seals and gaskets

Rear-Wheel-Drive System