If you invested in a new Acura, you want to ensure it remains in the best possible condition for as long as possible. The original Acura warranty will take care of that the first few years of ownership, but after that, it’s up to you to pay for repairs. Although Acura offers a reasonable set of warranties, they only last for so long. Extended warranty options are available through the dealership and third-party providers. We’ve researched the top brands and recommended the best providers. Keep reading to see what your Acura warranty includes and why you might want to consider extended coverage.
Acura Warranty Overview
Acura offers several limited warranty for new vehicles. The two most important are the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Limited Powertrain Warranty.
|Acura Warranty
|Terms
|Bumper-to-bumper
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Powertrain
|6 years/70,000
|Federal and California emissions
|Varies based on state requirements
|Hybrid powertrain
|Varies
|High-voltage battery capacity (hybrid and electric vehicles)
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Seat belt
|15 years/150,000 miles
|Rust perforation
|5 years
|Accessories
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Replacement/remanufactured parts
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Replacement 12-volt battery
|100 months (8 years and 4 months)
|Replacement exhaust components
|Lifetime
Acura New Vehicle Limited Warranty
The New Vehicle Limited Warranty begins when the vehicle is first put into use and lasts for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Under this warranty, known as bumper-to-bumper coverage, Acura will repair or replace almost any part at no charge. However, the repair must be due to manufacturing defects or faulty workmanship. Normal maintenance or simple wear and tear, such as brake pads, oil changes, adding fluids, or parts of the suspension are not covered.
Acura’s warranty covers these items but for shorter terms:
- Original equipment batteries for key fobs and remotes (for the first 6 months)
- Original equipment wiper blade inserts (for the first 6 months)
- Wheel balancing and wheel alignment (for the first year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first)
- Air conditioner refrigerant (for the first 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first)
Acura Limited Powertrain Warranty
Acura’s powertrain warranty is good for 6 years or 70,000 miles, whichever comes first. Any powertrain part or component that is defective due to manufacturing or workmanship is covered at no cost to the owner. This includes any part related to the engine, transmission, and front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive systems. Here’s a more specific breakdown of coverage.
Engine
- Cylinder block and head and all internal parts
- Timing gears, timing chain, belt, and cover
- Flywheel
- Valve covers
- Oil pump and oil pan
- Intake and exhaust manifolds
- Engine mounts
- Engine and powertrain control module
- Water pump
- Fuel pump
- All seals and gaskets
Transmission And Transaxle
- Case and all internal parts
- Torque converter
- Transfer case and all internal parts
- Transmission and powertrain control module
- Seals and gaskets
Front-Wheel-Drive System
- Final drive housing and all internal parts
- Driveshafts
- Constant velocity joints
- Front hubs and bearings
- Seals and gaskets
Rear-Wheel-Drive System
- Differential housing and all internal parts
- Propeller shafts
- Universal joints
- Driveshafts
- Constant velocity joints
- Rear hubs and bearings
- Seals and gaskets
Additional Acura Warranties
- Federal Emissions Warranties
- California Emissions Warranties
- Hybrid Powertrain
- High Voltage Battery Capacity Warranty
- Seat Belt Limited Warranty
- Rust Perforation Limited Warranty
- Accessory Limited Warranty
- Replacement/Remanufactured Parts Limited Warranty
- Replacement 12-Volt Battery Limited Warranty
- Replacement Exhaust Components Lifetime Limited Warranty
What Isn’t Covered?
As with any warranty plan, there are components that are excluded from coverage. Here are the repairs and parts not covered under the Acura New Vehicle Limited Warranty:
- Normal wear or deterioration of any part
- Cleaning and polishing
- Fluids (unless they are necessary as part of a covered repair)
- Broken, chipped, or scratched window glass
- Regular maintenance items (filters, brake pads, etc.)
- Tires
All in all, any cosmetic imperfection – or issue concerning the vehicle’s general appearance not due to defective manufacturing or workmanship – isn’t covered. In some cases, cosmetic defects, such as minor dings, scratches, and dents may occur during the shipment of the vehicle. If you notice any such issues, then be sure to notify the dealer as soon as possible.
Do Acura Certified Pre-Owned And Hybrid Vehicles Come With A Warranty?
Acura certified pre-owned vehicles are covered for 2 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty kicks in after the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires.
If you decide to purchase a hybrid vehicle, Acura comes with a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty in addition to the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.
Are Tires Covered?
With an Acura warranty, tires are covered by the tire manufacturer, not the vehicle manufacturer or dealership.
What Are The Benefits Of An Extended Acura Warranty?
An extended warranty is a vehicle service contract that helps you manage repair costs after the original warranty expires. Rather than worrying about trying to pay for a huge, expensive repair, an extended warranty allows you to pay a provider an affordable annual or monthly payment. When a covered repair comes up, you just pay your deductible, and the extended warranty provider takes care of the rest.
For example, let’s say your Acura had one or a few of these repairs. Would the cost be a financial burden?
|Model
|Problem or Repair
|Cost to Repair
|2010 Acura TL
|Excessive oil consumption
|$6,550
|Acura MDX
|Fuel tank replacement
|$1,861–$1,962
|Acura CL
|Control arm replacement cost
|$313–$428
|2016 Acura RDX
|Squealing brakes
|$350
As your vehicle ages, the cost of repairs and replacement parts might be enough to keep you up at night. An extended warranty can provide peace of mind that you have a way to quickly afford an important car repair.
As far as dependability goes, Acura has mixed reviews. RepairPal awards Acura second place out of 32 brands in its reliability rankings, while Consumer Reports recently ranked them 28th out of 30, dropping 9 spots over the last year. J.D. Power has Acura toward the end of its 2019 list, as well. However, it’s important to remember that no car is perfect, and even cars with high reliability scores break down and can benefit from extended protection.
Is The Acura Warranty Transferable?
Yes, Acura warranties are transferable to any number of owners as long as the warranty is still valid. The only warranty that is not transferable is the Rust Perforation Limited Warranty.
Acura Extended Warranties
You essentially have two main choices when it comes to extended warranty providers: you can purchase an official Acura Care® from the dealership, or you can buy one from a third party.
Most dealers offer Acura extended warranties. It’s likely they’ll try to sell you a plan the day you buy your new Acura, but you’re not required to purchase one at that time.
Acura Care extended warranties are available in four different coverage levels:
- New Vehicle Coverage
- Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage
- Certified Additional Coverage
- Powertrain Coverage (pre-owned vehicles only)
New Vehicle Coverage, Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, and Certified Additional Coverage can protect systems and components such as the:
- Drivetrain
- Heating/cooling
- Electronics
- Suspension, steering, and brakes
- Acura Genuine Accessories
Powertrain Coverage protects the engine, transmission, front and rear-drive axles, seals, gaskets, and fluids.
Like most extended warranty providers, Acura also includes benefits like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption services, and concierge emergency services. Acura Care coverage is transferable, and you can see the full sample contracts online.
What Are The Benefits Of Third-Party Acura Protection?
We read many contracts, made tons of phone calls, and compared factors like customer service, benefits, coverage options, and online reputation to provide you with our list of the best third-party car warranty providers. While many dealerships and third-party providers offer similar contracts, there are a few key differences that make third-party extended warranty companies worth considering:
- Third-party providers usually have more coverage options, meaning your plan can be customized to your particular vehicle and budget. For example, Endurance has six coverage tiers, ranging from bumper-to-bumper to powertrain protection, with several contract options under each tier.
- Third-party providers are more flexible on warranty terms and repair facilities. Many companies protect high-mileage cars for 10 years or well beyond 100,000 miles. While Acura limits you to using their mechanics and parts, a third-party provider lets you choose any certified repair shop, including the dealership service centers.
- You won’t miss out on perks like roadside assistance and towing or rental reimbursement with a third-party provider. What’s important to know is that the amounts will vary between all providers, so make sure to compare those benefits.
- Since many reliable third-party companies are brokers and provide plans from several administrators, they can offer vehicle service contracts at competitive prices. In addition, some third-party companies like CarShield have monthly contract options, making your extended warranty payment even more manageable.
See our comparison between Acura and third-party providers:
|Acura Care
|Third-Party Warranty
|Coverage Options
|Four coverage options, up to 8 years or 120,000 miles
|Customizable coverage from multiple providers, levels of coverage, and specific plans
|Cost
|One-time or monthly payments (can also be financed with your new Acura)
|Flexible pricing models to fit every budget
|When to Purchase
|When you buy your new, pre-owned, or certified-pre owned Acura
|Anytime, including if the new car warranty has expired or if it has high mileage
|Repair Facility
|Acura dealerships
|Choose from thousands of certified repair facilities
|Repair Parts
|Acura Genuine Parts
|Not limited to a certain brand
Protect Your Acura With An Extended Warranty
All in all, you want to ensure that your Acura remains in the best possible condition for as long as possible. Although you can’t always control the repairs or replacement parts your car needs, you can choose to purchase an extended Acura warranty to help cover those costs.
Based on a survey our team conducted in 2021, nearly half of 1,000 respondents purchased an extended warranty through CarShield, while Endurance and Carchex rounded out the top three.
If you want to learn more about extended car warranties or are interested in seeing what a particular vehicle service contract looks like for you, you have options. We recommend getting quotes from multiple providers to compare your options.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.