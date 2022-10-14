As Honda’s luxury division, Acura vehicles are known for good performance, quality, and reliability. Even the best cars require upkeep, and it’s worth looking into Acura maintenance costs before you buy.
According to the auto repair and maintenance information website RepairPal, Acura repair costs across all models are around $501 per year. If your Acura factory warranty is about to expire, buying an extended auto warranty could save you from the stress and uncertainty of paying for your repairs out of pocket.
We recently did a deep dive into the best auto warranty companies and rated them on factors such as trustworthiness, coverage, customer service, and affordability to help you understand what to expect from each provider. If you are in the market for an extended car warranty for your Acura, this would be a good place to start.
What Is Acura’s Scheduled Maintenance Plan?
It’s important to stay up-to-date on your routine maintenance if you want to keep your Acura in good condition. Your owner’s manual should contain detailed information about the recommended maintenance schedule.
All new Acura models come with the inbuilt Maintenance Minder™, which informs you when it’s time for routine maintenance check-ups and tasks like oil changes. Acura service information will be displayed on the multi-information display screen.
Find the Acura maintenance code chart in your owner’s manual to know which part needs your attention. Main codes (Code A and Code B) indicate the main maintenance items and are triggered based on your driving habits and the vehicle’s operating conditions. Items that need maintenance on a time/mileage schedule are indicated by Code 1 through Code 6.
While your specific maintenance schedule will depend on different factors like make, model, type of engine, transmission, and driving habits, the general schedule for a 2018 Acura TLX is as follows.
|Acura Mileage
|Service
|Every 7,500 miles
|Oil change, tire rotation
|Every 30,000 miles
|Cabin air filter replacement, air filter replacement
|Every 45,000 miles
|Brake fluid flush and refill
|Every 60,000 miles
|Transmission fluid change (auto), coolant flush and refill
|Every 105,000 miles
|Spark plugs replacement, timing belt replacement
How Much Does An Acura Maintenance Plan Cost?
According to RepairPal, the average annual cost of an Acura maintenance plan is $501. With that said, your cost can vary depending on location, vehicle make and model, and the type of car engine.
General Acura Maintenance Cost
Despite being a luxury vehicle, Acura maintenance costs are not as high as Audi maintenance costs, which average about $987 per year, according to RepairPal.
Acura ILX maintenance costs around $435 per year, which is on the lower end of the scale for luxury compact cars. Still, planning for annual repair costs in your budget will help you stay on track. Without proper maintenance, your car may develop bigger problems down the line, leading to even more expensive repairs.
If you are a new Acura owner, here are a few common Acura maintenance costs to use as guidelines.
|Service
|Cost Estimate
|Engine oil and filter change
|$112 to $124
|Cabin filter replacement
|$54 to $70
|Engine air filter replacement
|$53 to $70
|Brake fluid replacement
|$70 to $140
|Engine coolant replacement
|$138 to $168
|Tire rotation
|$35 to $45
|Brake fluid flush and refill
|$100 to $160
Some Acura dealerships offer online coupons, deals, and specials on routine services to help owners bring down their maintenance costs. You can talk to your local Acura dealer or check online for more information.
Acura Repair Costs
Though Acura cars are known as reliable, repairs are inevitable at some point during the car’s lifetime. On average, an Acura owner takes their car for repairs 0.4 times per year with an eight percent chance that the repair could be severe. While Acura repair and maintenance costs may not be as high as BMW maintenance costs or Lexus maintenance costs, they aren’t dirt-cheap, either.
Here are a few general Acura repairs and costs as reported on RepairPal.
|Replacement
|Cost Estimate
|Air injection system line replacement
|$309 to $345
|AC condenser replacement
|$570 to $825
|Heater hose replacement
|$132 to $184
|Engine control module replacement
|$904 to $991
|Oil pan gasket replacement
|$473 to $577
Are you guilty of putting off car repairs for later? Even minor repairs – if ignored and allowed to fester – can grow into a major problem needing more time and money if you aren’t careful. Your warranty coverage may also be voided if you don’t perform routine maintenance.
How Does An Extended Warranty Help With Repair Costs?
An extended car warranty is a smart choice for owners with a long-lasting car like an Acura. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty that came with your Acura will last only for 4 years/50,000 miles. If you drive more, you may reach your mileage limit even before the four years are up. If your car breaks down suddenly after the factory warranty expires, do you have an emergency fund to help you pay for the repairs? Would you have to take out a loan or borrow money from a friend or a relative?
If it’s important to you to have the peace of mind and assurance that comes with knowing you’re covered for any unexpected breakdowns, you may want to look into getting an extended car warranty. With an extended warranty, or a vehicle service contract, you can stop worrying about how you will pay for a repair or a mechanical breakdown.
Depending on your plan, your warranty will pay for all covered repairs, including parts, labor, and taxes, and you will only have to pay the deductible if any. You may even recover the cost of your extended car warranty in one repair bill in some cases. Also, with the cost of labor and parts going up every day, it is nice to have an extended warranty that can act as a hedge from inflation.
Many extended auto warranties come with extra perks such as roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption benefits, and rental reimbursement. Most extended warranties are also transferrable and can give your resale price a small boost, which puts more money in your pocket.
Our Recommendations For Extended Warranties
You can buy an extended warranty from your dealer or a third-party company, but the latter will give you a few additional advantages such as more affordable rates, convenient payment options, and the flexibility to choose your repair shop from over 30,000 licensed repair shops.
Many third-party warranty companies offer more than 15 contract options, while dealer plans are mostly limited to the standard exclusionary coverage, stated component coverage, and powertrain coverage.
With a third-party warranty, you will also get the freedom to buy your coverage at almost any time, unlike many dealer warranties that have to be purchased before your factory warranty expires.
All car warranty companies are not the same, and you need to make sure that your provider will have your back when there is a need. Trustworthiness, reputation, and a track record for good customer service are as important as coverage options and affordability. We recommend starting your warranty shopping with our recent review of the best extended car warranty companies in the market to understand what you can expect in terms of coverage and customer service.
Three of our top providers – Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car – offer many benefits such as direct claims payment to the repair shop, 24/7 roadside assistance, and more. Always read your service contract carefully to know what is and isn’t covered before you sign on the dotted line.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.