An extended car warranty is a smart choice for owners with a long-lasting car like an Acura. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty that came with your Acura will last only for 4 years/50,000 miles. If you drive more, you may reach your mileage limit even before the four years are up. If your car breaks down suddenly after the factory warranty expires, do you have an emergency fund to help you pay for the repairs? Would you have to take out a loan or borrow money from a friend or a relative?

If it’s important to you to have the peace of mind and assurance that comes with knowing you’re covered for any unexpected breakdowns, you may want to look into getting an extended car warranty. With an extended warranty, or a vehicle service contract, you can stop worrying about how you will pay for a repair or a mechanical breakdown.

Depending on your plan, your warranty will pay for all covered repairs, including parts, labor, and taxes, and you will only have to pay the deductible if any. You may even recover the cost of your extended car warranty in one repair bill in some cases. Also, with the cost of labor and parts going up every day, it is nice to have an extended warranty that can act as a hedge from inflation.

Many extended auto warranties come with extra perks such as roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption benefits, and rental reimbursement. Most extended warranties are also transferrable and can give your resale price a small boost, which puts more money in your pocket.