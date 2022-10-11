If you’re buying a new Acura, chances are the last thing on your mind is the cost of repairs down the line. However, sooner or later, every car breaks down and needs repairs, which is when an Acura extended warranty can come in handy.

The dealer takes most of your repair woes for the first few years of ownership, thanks to Acura’s factory warranty. However, once that expires, you’re on your own and need to find a way to deal with the bills. Your options are to pay out of pocket, purchase an extended warranty from Acura, or purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.

After researching the best extended warranty providers, we’ve reviewed and compared these options with the Acura extended warranty.

When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing is to call and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top four providers below: