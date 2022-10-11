If you’re buying a new Acura, chances are the last thing on your mind is the cost of repairs down the line. However, sooner or later, every car breaks down and needs repairs, which is when an Acura extended warranty can come in handy.
The dealer takes most of your repair woes for the first few years of ownership, thanks to Acura’s factory warranty. However, once that expires, you’re on your own and need to find a way to deal with the bills. Your options are to pay out of pocket, purchase an extended warranty from Acura, or purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.
After researching the best extended warranty providers, we’ve reviewed and compared these options with the Acura extended warranty.
Acura Extended Warranty Coverage
Acura’s extended warranty is called Acura Care. Unlike most other brands, there are no preset plans, and owners must work with their dealers to construct a plan that fits their needs.
Acura Care
That said, a few features come standard with all Acura Care plans. These include::
- Rental car reimbursement: Up to $45 per day for up to 6 days
- Transferability: Extended warranties can be transferred to subsequent owners
- Roadside assistance: Towing, lockout assistance, battery jump-start, tire change, and fuel delivery
- Trip interruption: Up to $100 per day for up to 3 days
- 24/7 concierge emergency services: Connects you with a concierge who can help you in emergencies
Since Acura Care plans are all personalized, there are no standard exclusions or limitations. You’ll need to carefully craft a plan with your dealer and discuss what it will and won’t cover.
You can cancel Acura Care at any time. You will receive a full refund if you cancel within the first 60 days. If you cancel after 60 days, your refund will be prorated based on the time left in your contract.
|Acura Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Acura Care Vehicle Service Contract
|up to 8 years/120,000 miles
Is Acura Extended Warranty Worth It?
Acura is Honda’s luxury brand, and just like its parent company, Acura has a reputation for reliability. Acura was rated the second most reliable car brand by RepairPal.
Given Acura’s great track record, do you need an Acura extended warranty?
If your vehicle is brand new, the answer is: Probably not right now. As soon as you drive your new Acura off the lot, you’re covered under its 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty, which offers bumper-to-bumper protection, plus a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.
However, once you hit the time or mileage limit, you’ll need to say goodbye to your factory warranty. You’ll want to consider extended warranty coverage when you’re approaching your warranty expiration.
Another time someone might want to look into Acura’s extended warranty coverage is when purchasing a used vehicle. If your car is new enough, it may still be covered under the original manufacturer warranty, as Acura warranties are fully transferable.
Furthermore, purchasing an extended warranty to protect your new purchase may be a good idea if you still need to buy a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle and can’t benefit from Acura’s CPO warranty.
Of course, deciding whether to pull the trigger on an extended car warranty is personal and depends primarily on your risk tolerance. Extended warranties can provide peace of mind: You pay a fee upfront, and if your car breaks down, all you pay is the deductible.
In the end, an extended warranty makes budgeting easier and prevents an unpleasant financial surprise.
Acura Maintenance Cost
Despite Acura’s reliability, Acura vehicles are still subject to breakdowns and will need repairs like any other car. When that happens, here’s what you can expect to pay (all estimates from RepairPal):
|Vehicle
|Replacement
|Estimated Repair Cost
|2017 Acura MDX
|Brake pad replacement
|$264 to $333
|2015 Acura MDX
|Water pump replacement
|$664 to $904
|2019 Acura TLX
|Timing belt replacement
|$889 to $993
|2018 Acura ILX
|Spark plug replacement
|$294 to $327
Based on these numbers, repairing an Acura is significantly cheaper than most vehicles, which is good news for owners. RepairPal listed the average Acura repair cost at $502 a year, while the average across all brands is $652.
Acura Factory Warranty
When comparing quotes and coverage, it’s important to understand what protection you may already have under your Acura warranty.
Acura has a good manufacturer warranty that gives new car owners 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 6 years/70,000 miles of powertrain coverage. That’s not the longest warranty we’ve seen, but it’s better than average.
The factory warranty also covers the following:
- Original batteries for key fobs and remotes for six months
- Original wiper blade inserts for six months
- Wheel balancing and alignment for 1 year/12,000 miles
- Air conditioner refrigerant for 2 years/24,000 miles
Acura does not cover cosmetic issues or the cost of regular maintenance.
If you have a certified pre-owned Acura, your warranty is extended by 2 years and up to 100,000 miles.
Acura Extended Warranty Reviews
Acura’s extended warranty has its perks, but owners may enjoy a few benefits if they purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider. Most importantly, third-party providers offer more freedom of choice and greater flexibility.
When you have an extended warranty from Acura, you’ll need to service your vehicle at authorized Acura dealerships if you want to benefit from your contract. However, while this has some benefits, like being sure you’ll have original manufacturer parts, it also means you will likely need help bringing your vehicle to your favorite local repair shop. If you’ve always owned Acuras and exclusively used Acura repair shops, this might be fine, but it is for many Acura owners.
Most third-party providers have a more extensive network of authorized service centers, so chances are you’ll be able to find one even if you’re far from home.
Acura Extended Warranties: Conclusion
This article reviewed the Acura extended warranty and looked into the cost and coverage of the contract. While this extended warranty will give you peace of mind and save you money, we recommend checking out some third-party providers.
Acura Extended Warranty Vs. Endurance
Endurance is one of the best extended warranty companies we’ve researched. We gave it a “Best Coverage” award for its wide range of coverage options and additional perks. See the table below to see how Endurance and Acura extended warranties compare.
|Acura Extended Warranty
|Endurance Extended Warranty
|Start Date
|Limited
|Any time
|Maximum Miles of Coverage
|120,000
|200,000+
|# of Plan Options
|Acura Care
|6 levels of coverage
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|Varies
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|~250
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Cancellation Policy
|Full refund in 60 days, prorated afterward
|Refund if within 30 days, prorated refund afterward
|Availability
|Must purchase from local dealer
|Free, instant quote online
