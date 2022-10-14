Acura is a subsidiary of Honda that focuses on making luxury vehicles. Like cars from its parent company, Acura’s CPO vehicles come with two main types of Acura certified warranty coverage:

Powertrain coverage: Acura backs the engine, transmission/transfer case, and drive systems on CPO vehicles for a total of 7 years/100,000 miles.

Non-powertrain coverage: This exclusionary warranty covers items like the fuel system, suspension, batteries, climate control, and steering for 2 years after your factory bumper-to-bumper warranty expires, or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first).

Acura’s factory warranty consists of a bumper-to-bumper warranty that lasts 4 years/50,000 miles and a powertrain warranty that covers major engine components for 6 years/70,000 miles.

Included with the Acura certified warranty are things like emergency towing, roadside assistance, lockout assistance, and trip interruption reimbursement. The program also handles the vehicle’s first scheduled maintenance service within 1 year/12,000 miles of purchase. This covers services like:

Tire rotation

Brake fluid replacement

Oil change

Cabin air filter replacement

Rear differential fluid replacement

The main coverage exclusions are items like upholstery, trim, collision damage, and wear-and-tear parts like tires and brake pads.

CPO Acura owners also enjoy a $0 deductible when filing a car warranty claim, and the warranty is transferable if you sell your vehicle on the private market within the warranty period.

Acura outshines some of its competitors by offering a complimentary maintenance service within the first year of the warranty period. And the addition of a healthy trip-interruption reimbursement plan ($300 per day up to $900) easily overshadows what’s offered in other luxury brands’ plans, such as the Audi CPO warranty.

You can also review your car’s currency warranty status by going to Acura.com or visiting your local Acura dealership.