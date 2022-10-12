AAA of the Carolinas Vehicle Extended Service Plan contracts are underwritten by Wesco Insurance Company. Plans cover 100 percent of all parts and labor associated with the repair of a covered part or component as described in the details of the service contract.

Added Perks to AAA Coverage

All AAA Carolinas coverage plan levels carry additional benefits:

Customizable term lengths : Choose your coverage length in intervals of 1 month and 1,000 miles. Rental car reimbursement : Automatic car rental is available for approved claims, up to $35 a day for 5 days. Trip interruption coverage : You’re reimbursed up to $75 a day for 3 days for meals and lodging if the breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home. Zero-interest payment plans : Enjoy long a long payment term of up to 24 months. Self-authorization of Emergency Claims: Members can approve their own claims of up to $500 after hours. $0 deductible at AAA shops : The $100 deductible goes down to $50 at AAA authorized repair shops and disappears completely at Club-Owned repair shops. Battery replacement : AAA offers a one-time replacement of an AAA-brand battery.



Some of the perks listed above are pretty standard fare for extended warranty and service contract options from both direct and third-party providers. It’s normal to see benefits like battery replacement, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage included in a service contract. What’s a bit unusual and appealing for card-carrying AAA members are things like the customizable coverage terms, the ability to “self” authorize your own repairs on nights and weekends, and that oh-so-nice disappearing deductible based on membership and repair facility accreditation.

How To File A Claim

Filing a claim with the Carolinas AAA Vehicle Protection Plan seems pretty straightforward: just take your vehicle to an approved shop, let the facility know the vehicle is covered by AAA, and get a diagnosis. The facility should then contact AAA and get authorization before they begin any work. If this step doesn’t happen, AAA won’t honor the claim.

When repairs are complete and the shop has notified AAA that you have accepted the repairs, the repair facility will receive direct payment in full, excluding your deductible.

The AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities network includes over 7,000 shops across North America that are open to everyone but that also have special perks for AAA members. AAA members enjoy a 10-percent discount on labor costs and an exclusive 24-month/24,000-mile guarantee on all repairs.

Other Features

Deductible : The standard deductible per claim for any Carolinas AAA extended warranty plan is $100. If the covered vehicle is returned to a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility for the repair, the deductible is reduced to $50, and if returned to a AAA club-owned facility, the deductible is waived altogether. This is a pretty good deal: no payment of repairs upfront and possibly no deductible if you can find the right repair shop nearby.

: The standard deductible per claim for any Carolinas AAA extended warranty plan is $100. If the covered vehicle is returned to a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility for the repair, the deductible is reduced to $50, and if returned to a AAA club-owned facility, the deductible is waived altogether. This is a pretty good deal: no payment of repairs upfront and possibly no deductible if you can find the right repair shop nearby. Satisfaction Guarantee : AAA Carolinas offers a money-back guarantee with every AAA extended warranty sold. If you’re not completely satisfied with your plan within the first 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles) and have not filed a claim, you will receive a 100-percent refund. After 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles), you are entitled to a prorated refund from AAA of the unused portion of your plan based on the plan purchase date.

: AAA Carolinas offers a money-back guarantee with every AAA extended warranty sold. If you’re not completely satisfied with your plan within the first 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles) and have not filed a claim, you will receive a 100-percent refund. After 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles), you are entitled to a prorated refund from AAA of the unused portion of your plan based on the plan purchase date. Cancellation fee: A $50 cancellation fee may apply depending on state regulations. If you decide to sell your vehicle prior to the expiration of your AAA extended warranty coverage, you can transfer your coverage to a private purchaser, though be aware that a $50 transfer fee may apply depending on state regulations. If you sell or trade in your vehicle to an automobile dealer, you can cancel your plan and receive a prorated refund from AAA for the unused portion.

AAA Mid Atlantic

AAA Mid Atlantic serves residents of the AAA Club Alliance service area, which includes parts of Connecticut, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as well as AAA Blue Grass & Bluefield Regions, Southern West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Contact the club directly for information on included counties and coverage options.

The Mid Atlantic regional club offers its Vehicle Protection Plan to AAA members and non-members alike, though members still receive added benefits and perks like $0 deductible payments at certain repair shops and no paperwork to file with claims.

Plan Highlights:

Three AAA extended warranty coverage levels available

Wide range of coverage options for new or used vehicles

Covers 100 percent of diagnostics, labor, and parts cost for all covered repairs on an approved claim

Emergency self-approval for claims up to $500

Free one-time battery replacement

Low mileage terms available

0-percent financing for up to 24 months

Trip interruption reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement up to $175

Direct payment of claims to repair shops

No inspection needed to enroll your vehicle (there’s a waiting period instead)

Plans are fully transferable (fees and conditions apply per state)

Mid Atlantic’s AAA Vehicle Protection Plan comes in three levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Here’s what each AAA extended warranty covers:

Silver: Air conditioning and heating, basic electrical group, cooling system, drive axle group (front or rear), engine group (diesel and gas), seals and gaskets, taxes and fluids, transmission, turbocharger/supercharger

Gold and Platinum: All Silver components plus the ABS, brake group, power steering group, and suspension group

AAA Northeast

AAA Northeast serves AAA members in select counties in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York.

We recommend that you contact the club directly for information on included counties and coverage options.

The Northeast AAA regional club boasts “competitively priced plan options” that extend coverage to virtually all mechanical and electrical components after the original manufacturer’s warranty expires. AAA extended warranties from this club include: