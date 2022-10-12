Though AAA is not primarily an extended warranty provider, interested drivers may be able to buy a AAA extended warranty. Every AAA club handles extended warranty options differently, so details can vary based on geographic location.
In this article, we explain several key details to help you decide if a AAA extended warranty is worth consideration. We’ll talk about how AAA differs from most warranty providers and how you can navigate the AAA extended warranty purchase process if you’re interested in taking advantage of AAA’s unique deals.
Our team has researched the best extended car warranty providers and can let you know how to choose the best plan for you. A great place to start is to compare how much you would pay for an extended warranty from the industry’s leading providers. Get free quotes using the buttons below.
AAA Extended Car Warranty Review
If you’re already a AAA member or are thinking of becoming one, the AAA extended warranty could be worth it. The benefits and discounts you receive as a member are pretty strong perks. Plus, chances are you already trust the company and are comfortable with the service you receive. However, AAA extended warranties aren’t offered nationwide, so this may not be an option for you.
AAA Extended Warranty Pros & Cons
About AAA
The American Automobile Association (better known as AAA or “Triple A”) is a coalition of motor clubs throughout the United States and Canada. It has nearly 60 million members in North America and provides benefits and services to its card-carrying members like discounts on automotive care, roadside assistance benefits, or special rates on hotels and fuel purchases.
AAA is probably best known for providing emergency road services to its members, which include:
- Towing
- Lockouts
- Tire changes
- Automotive first aid
- Battery jump-starts and replacements
These services are handled by local companies contracted by a state-administered AAA club.
AAA Extended Car Warranty Coverage
AAA members each belong to one of the 42 individual clubs throughout North America, and the clubs, in turn, own AAA. This means that, while some membership benefits are consistent under the national organization, many service offerings – including AAA extended warranty coverage – are club-specific.
Not all AAA clubs offer extended auto warranty packages. For instance, we spoke with a representative from the AAA Auto Club South (which serves AAA members in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee) who reported the company halted its vehicle protection program as of January 2018. We also couldn’t find any reference to extended warranty or vehicle protection plans on the websites for AAA Southern California or AAA Northern California.
Overall, the AAA plans available for comparison seem pretty similar in coverage and benefits and probably do not vary much from club to club other than the name of the plans and the number of plan tiers.
AAA Carolinas
AAA of the Carolinas serves residents and AAA members of North Carolina and South Carolina. Its Vehicle Extended Warranty Plans are only eligible to residents of those states. Contact the company directly for information on included counties and coverage options.
The AAA of the Carolinas extended service plan includes four coverage levels: Essential, Essential Plus, Comprehensive, and Exclusionary. The four different tiered plans feature customizable terms to fit the coverage you choose and are able to warrant against all major repairs for up to 7 years and 230,000 odometer miles.
Levels of coverage are based on vehicle age and odometer miles at the time coverage is purchased. Warranty and plan eligibility extends up to 20 model years and 150,000 miles. The table below outlines the four warranty plans offered through AAA of the Carolinas:
|Essential Plan Coverage
|Essential Plus Plan Coverage
|Comprehensive Plan Coverage
|Exclusionary Plan
|Engine (gas/diesel)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Turbo/supercharger
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transfer case
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front and rear-wheel drive
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|All-wheel drive/4x4
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air conditioning and heating
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cooling system
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Fuel system
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front and rear suspension
|✔
|✔
|✓
|Anti-lock braking system
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Audio
|✔
|✔
|Hybrid vehicles
|✔
|Entertainment
|✔
|Navigation
|✔
AAA of the Carolinas Vehicle Extended Service Plan contracts are underwritten by Wesco Insurance Company. Plans cover 100 percent of all parts and labor associated with the repair of a covered part or component as described in the details of the service contract.
Added Perks to AAA Coverage
All AAA Carolinas coverage plan levels carry additional benefits:
-
- Customizable term lengths: Choose your coverage length in intervals of 1 month and 1,000 miles.
- Rental car reimbursement: Automatic car rental is available for approved claims, up to $35 a day for 5 days.
- Trip interruption coverage: You’re reimbursed up to $75 a day for 3 days for meals and lodging if the breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home.
- Zero-interest payment plans: Enjoy long a long payment term of up to 24 months.
- Self-authorization of Emergency Claims: Members can approve their own claims of up to $500 after hours.
- $0 deductible at AAA shops: The $100 deductible goes down to $50 at AAA authorized repair shops and disappears completely at Club-Owned repair shops.
- Battery replacement: AAA offers a one-time replacement of an AAA-brand battery.
Some of the perks listed above are pretty standard fare for extended warranty and service contract options from both direct and third-party providers. It’s normal to see benefits like battery replacement, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage included in a service contract. What’s a bit unusual and appealing for card-carrying AAA members are things like the customizable coverage terms, the ability to “self” authorize your own repairs on nights and weekends, and that oh-so-nice disappearing deductible based on membership and repair facility accreditation.
How To File A Claim
Filing a claim with the Carolinas AAA Vehicle Protection Plan seems pretty straightforward: just take your vehicle to an approved shop, let the facility know the vehicle is covered by AAA, and get a diagnosis. The facility should then contact AAA and get authorization before they begin any work. If this step doesn’t happen, AAA won’t honor the claim.
When repairs are complete and the shop has notified AAA that you have accepted the repairs, the repair facility will receive direct payment in full, excluding your deductible.
The AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities network includes over 7,000 shops across North America that are open to everyone but that also have special perks for AAA members. AAA members enjoy a 10-percent discount on labor costs and an exclusive 24-month/24,000-mile guarantee on all repairs.
Other Features
- Deductible: The standard deductible per claim for any Carolinas AAA extended warranty plan is $100. If the covered vehicle is returned to a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility for the repair, the deductible is reduced to $50, and if returned to a AAA club-owned facility, the deductible is waived altogether. This is a pretty good deal: no payment of repairs upfront and possibly no deductible if you can find the right repair shop nearby.
- Satisfaction Guarantee: AAA Carolinas offers a money-back guarantee with every AAA extended warranty sold. If you’re not completely satisfied with your plan within the first 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles) and have not filed a claim, you will receive a 100-percent refund. After 60 days (30 days for pre-owned vehicles), you are entitled to a prorated refund from AAA of the unused portion of your plan based on the plan purchase date.
- Cancellation fee: A $50 cancellation fee may apply depending on state regulations. If you decide to sell your vehicle prior to the expiration of your AAA extended warranty coverage, you can transfer your coverage to a private purchaser, though be aware that a $50 transfer fee may apply depending on state regulations. If you sell or trade in your vehicle to an automobile dealer, you can cancel your plan and receive a prorated refund from AAA for the unused portion.
AAA Mid Atlantic
AAA Mid Atlantic serves residents of the AAA Club Alliance service area, which includes parts of Connecticut, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as well as AAA Blue Grass & Bluefield Regions, Southern West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
Contact the club directly for information on included counties and coverage options.
The Mid Atlantic regional club offers its Vehicle Protection Plan to AAA members and non-members alike, though members still receive added benefits and perks like $0 deductible payments at certain repair shops and no paperwork to file with claims.
Plan Highlights:
- Three AAA extended warranty coverage levels available
- Wide range of coverage options for new or used vehicles
- Covers 100 percent of diagnostics, labor, and parts cost for all covered repairs on an approved claim
- Emergency self-approval for claims up to $500
- Free one-time battery replacement
- Low mileage terms available
- 0-percent financing for up to 24 months
- Trip interruption reimbursement
- Rental car reimbursement up to $175
- Direct payment of claims to repair shops
- No inspection needed to enroll your vehicle (there’s a waiting period instead)
- Plans are fully transferable (fees and conditions apply per state)
Mid Atlantic’s AAA Vehicle Protection Plan comes in three levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Here’s what each AAA extended warranty covers:
Silver: Air conditioning and heating, basic electrical group, cooling system, drive axle group (front or rear), engine group (diesel and gas), seals and gaskets, taxes and fluids, transmission, turbocharger/supercharger
Gold and Platinum: All Silver components plus the ABS, brake group, power steering group, and suspension group
AAA Northeast
AAA Northeast serves AAA members in select counties in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York.
We recommend that you contact the club directly for information on included counties and coverage options.
The Northeast AAA regional club boasts “competitively priced plan options” that extend coverage to virtually all mechanical and electrical components after the original manufacturer’s warranty expires. AAA extended warranties from this club include:
- Direct payment to repair facilities
- Rental car reimbursement
- Licensed repair facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada
- $0 deductible plans available
- Transferable coverage to increase vehicle resale value
AAA Extended Car Warranty Cost
To find out what a AAA extended warranty will cost, you’ll have to call the company directly. The price of an extended warranty is normally based on your specific car and selected coverage level. With AAA’s different options based on location, the cost could especially vary.
You can assume that, as with all warranties, the older the car and higher the mileage, the more expensive it will be to cover.
AAA Extended Car Warranty Customer Reviews
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA Northeast and AAA of the Carolinas both have an A+ rating, which is BBB’s highest possible grade. Most of the comments and feedback were from customers responding to service received from the AAA membership and in reference to roadside assistance and other membership concerns, not necessarily relating to AAA extended warranty service directly.
AAA Extended Auto Warranty: Conclusion
An AAA extended warranty can offer you good peace of mind when dealing with vehicle part damages and breakdowns. AAA sports many benefits like a convenient claims process and a zero deductible when getting your car serviced at an AAA shop. However, depending on your region coverage and benefits may differ. While AAA can be a good option, we recommend comparing multiple provider quotes before making a decision.
You can start comparing free quotes from top warranty providers below.
Recommended Extended Warranty Companies
Our team gathered feedback from customers and critics alike to come up with a review of the best extended warranty providers out there. As previously stated, AAA didn’t make the cut in our list of providers to consider because it offers so many other products and services.
For your extended warranty and vehicle protection service contract needs, our recommendation is to get a quote from several providers. We think it’s worth your time to investigate their plans and policies thoroughly, but if you’re in a hurry, here are the highlights or our top provider list:
AAA Extended Warranty Program: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about AAA extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.