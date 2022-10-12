At first glance, you might think AA Auto Protection is affiliated with AAA, but it isn’t. Whether the similar company name was intentional or not, it’s essential to look closely at the coverage provided by AA Auto Protection before purchasing an extended warranty.
We always advocate for heavy research before buying a product or service. That’s why we recently evaluated the best extended car warranty companies in the nation. In this article, we will explore the reputation, coverage plans, and quotes and claims processes offered by AA Auto Protection to see how it compares.
AA Auto Protection Warranty Reviews
We give AA Auto Protection 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. The extended warranty company has comprehensive coverage plans and added benefits. However, despite being in business for more than 30 years, AA Auto Protection’s practices have raised some concerns with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
The provider has an F rating from the BBB and is not accredited. The BBB has posted alerts about a pattern of complaints regarding AA Auto Protection failing to provide refunds after warranty cancellations.
Additionally, the BBB has reached out to AA Auto Protection to challenge advertising on the warranty provider’s website that acknowledges positive BBB ratings. When this review was written, the provider had not responded to the BBB for more than two years after the communication.
AA Auto Protection Pros & Cons
AA Auto Protection Plan Reviews
Google reviews for AA Auto Protection are a mix of positive and negative, with the provider currently sitting at 2.4 out of 5.0 stars. Negative reviews suggest the provider finds loopholes to avoid paying out on claims, while positive reviews cite excellent customer service.
“All I will say is stay away. [AA Auto Protection] will take your premiums happily. However, when it comes to issuing a refund you can forget it. In addition, [its] administrators will look for anything to deny claims.”
– Michael
“I had the pleasure of working with Joseph N. when I was looking for extended coverage for our vehicle. Joseph was very professional and knowledgeable about the product. He was very upfront as far as what was and was not covered. The process was easy and simple… he was not trying to force anything on me.”
– Rubentz D.
It’s important to remember that most warranty providers will have some negative reviews. During the claims process, consumer stress can be high. That being said, what we found to be alarming about AA Auto Protection reviews was that almost all of the recent reviews were negative.
AA Auto Protection Coverage
There’s no shortage of choice with AA Auto Protection coverage. The provider has five coverage tiers that break down into dozens of unique plans – giving consumers a lot of flexibility in what parts of their vehicles are protected.
Here’s an overview of the five tiers:
|AA Auto Protection Coverage Level
|What's Included
|Full Coverage
|The most comprehensive plan offered by the company, covering most components except what is excluded in the contract
|Premium Stated Component Coverage
|Extended service contract for vehicles that can’t receive full coverage
|Stated Component Coverage
|Covers most of the major parts and components of a vehicle
|Premium Powertrain Plus Coverage
|Protects the engine, transmission, drivetrain, water pump, alternator, and a few other essential parts
|Premium Powertrain Coverage
|A basic plan for the engine, transmission and drivetrain
Something to point out is that the contracts can be complicated to review. Instead of simply listing what is and isn’t covered, AA Auto Protection has made understanding the terms quite challenging. Consumers may need to read more than 35 pages and could still have questions about what they are paying for by the end.
AA Auto Protection Perks
AA Auto Protection has plans that include roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, but you will want to check the coverage limits. Not every contract offers unlimited access to these services.
Why Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
Whether you have recently purchased a vehicle or you want coverage for your used car, there are many reasons to consider a vehicle warranty.
- You want to keep your vehicle for many years. A vehicle service contract ensures that your car’s components keep working the way that they should.
- You want to sell your vehicle. If you purchase an extended warranty that is transferable, your car may be more appealing to potential buyers.
- You don’t want to foot a high repair bill. Even a simple fix can cost hundreds of dollars. With the right warranty coverage, you know precisely what you are going to pay for each service. In most cases, it will just be a deductible.
- You want peace of mind. Even if you can afford the repair bills, who wants to deal with the stress of a breakdown? With added perks like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, you don’t have to worry about how your car will get to a repair shop or how you will get around with a good extended warranty.
AA Auto Protection Cost
The cost of an AA Auto Protection warranty will depend on several factors your vehicle’s make, model, age, and location. However, when we reached out to the warranty provider for a quote, we were recommended the Royal Administration Services Titanium plan, which lasts for 48 months or 48,000 miles for a total price of $2,770. A down payment of $138.50 was required, followed by 24 monthly payments of $109.65. The deductible was only $100, and roadside assistance was optional.
Overall, this plan comes out to about five centers per mile, which seems a little high. Of course, this quote doesn’t reflect an average by any means. All makes, models, and coverage terms will come with a customized price. The only way to know what your car will cost is to get a free quote for yourself.
AA Auto Protection Quotes And Claims
AA Auto Protection advertises a fast, free quote tool, so we decided to try it. After answering a few simple questions, we were told that we would receive the quote soon by email. About 30 minutes later, the quote arrived with a breakdown of all the information needed to make an informed decision about the coverage.
We give AA Auto Protection points for confirming that the company won’t sell or share information to anyone else. In today’s world, that says something.
AA Auto Protection Claims Process
The claims process for AA Auto Protection looks painless. According to the company, you simply follow these steps when you run into trouble:
- Take the vehicle to a licensed repair facility. This can be any repair shop, auto dealership, or private mechanic that you pick.
- Allow the mechanic to diagnose the vehicle and contact the claims center.
- AA Auto Protection will authorize any covered repairs.
- After you pay your deductible, the claims department will pay the repair facility directly.
We did notice that the AA Auto Protection website states on its FAQ page that there may be times when the claims department must reimburse the policyholder. This is not standard with leading industry providers that always pay the repair facility directly.
AA Auto Protection Reviews: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed AA Auto Protection plans, costs, and reviews. We found that the third-party warranty provider offers a range of coverage options for drivers comparable to the best extended car warranty companies. However, negative customer reviews on the BBB show that the company does not respond to inquiries and has had previous issues refunding warranties after cancellation.
AA Auto Protection Alternatives
When we reviewed the best extended warranty companies in the industry, there were four that came out on top. We looked at factors such as company reputation, customer service, coverage, and additional perks like roadside assistance to make our choices.
Having the right extended warranty coverage matters, so we recommend getting free quotes from reputable providers below.
Endurance: 4.6 Stars, Best Coverage
If you want to work with a single company for the quote, coverage, and repairs, then Endurance might be your best option. The organization doesn’t broker any of the plans but instead provides all of the coverage on its own. Endurance also has a Trustpilot customer review of 4.0.
Endurance has six protection levels, from bumper-to-bumper coverage to a powertrain warranty for high-mileage vehicles. The company’s website doesn’t list out term limits, but that is information you can get from a free quote.
An Endurance extended warranty comes with one-year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which gives you access to roadside assistance, repair financing, key fob replacement, and other benefits. After the year, you have to start paying for the membership if you want to keep the benefits.
A few things we like about Endurance include:
- Easy claims processing
- Free tire repair or replacement
- ID theft protection included
CARCHEX: 4.4 Stars, Best For Used Cars
Unlike AA Auto Protection, CARCHEX has an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB. According to its BBB page, CARCHEX was a 2011 finalist and 2012 award recipient of BBB Greater Maryland’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Excellence.
With CARCHEX coverage plans, you can quickly determine what is and isn’t covered. Five customizable coverage tiers ensure protection for all types of vehicles, from the highest level of coverage to simple powertrain coverage. Aside from that, CARCHEX provides:
- Roadside assistance
- Simple claims processing
- Choice of provider, with claims paid directly
- 30-day money back guarantee
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.