We give AA Auto Protection 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. The extended warranty company has comprehensive coverage plans and added benefits. However, despite being in business for more than 30 years, AA Auto Protection’s practices have raised some concerns with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The provider has an F rating from the BBB and is not accredited. The BBB has posted alerts about a pattern of complaints regarding AA Auto Protection failing to provide refunds after warranty cancellations.

Additionally, the BBB has reached out to AA Auto Protection to challenge advertising on the warranty provider’s website that acknowledges positive BBB ratings. When this review was written, the provider had not responded to the BBB for more than two years after the communication.

AA Auto Protection Pros & Cons Pros Direct payments to repair facilities Five levels of coverage with 17 unique plans Cons Not every plan includes unlimited roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement Contracts can be confusing, as terms aren’t spelled out clearly

AA Auto Protection Plan Reviews

Google reviews for AA Auto Protection are a mix of positive and negative, with the provider currently sitting at 2.4 out of 5.0 stars. Negative reviews suggest the provider finds loopholes to avoid paying out on claims, while positive reviews cite excellent customer service.

“All I will say is stay away. [AA Auto Protection] will take your premiums happily. However, when it comes to issuing a refund you can forget it. In addition, [its] administrators will look for anything to deny claims.” – Michael “I had the pleasure of working with Joseph N. when I was looking for extended coverage for our vehicle. Joseph was very professional and knowledgeable about the product. He was very upfront as far as what was and was not covered. The process was easy and simple… he was not trying to force anything on me.” – Rubentz D.

It’s important to remember that most warranty providers will have some negative reviews. During the claims process, consumer stress can be high. That being said, what we found to be alarming about AA Auto Protection reviews was that almost all of the recent reviews were negative.