There are many factors to consider when shipping a car, but which are the most important? It can be difficult to determine what should matter most, especially if you’re a first-time car shipper. While everyone’s shipping needs are different, it’s helpful to understand what car owners value most when shipping a vehicle to help guide your decision.

Our team conducted a study to learn what matters most to consumers when shipping a car. This study polled 1,000 respondents and found that these are the top six factors drivers consider when choosing the best car shipping service for their needs:

#1 Cost: Cost is the biggest factor when choosing a car shipping service. Shipping costs can vary due to a number of factors, such as the type of vehicle you own, the auto transporter, the time of year, the shipping distance, and the shipping method you choose.

#2 Company Reputation: Car owners want to book their vehicle transport with a company that has a great reputation among customers and the industry as a whole. The most reputable auto shipping companies have an A rating and 4.0-star rating or above from the BBB.

#3 Guaranteed Pickup Date and Drop-Off Date: Car shippers usually provide pickup and drop-off windows of 1 to 4 days, but some auto shipping companies offer guaranteed car transport services. This means the company will prioritize finding a carrier in your area to pick up and drop off your vehicle on specific dates.

#4 Insurance: If you're moving a car cross country, we recommend choosing a car shipping company that offers full coverage insurance protection during transport. Accidents do happen, so consumers should be aware of a car shipping company's insurance policies before making a decision.

#5 Customer Service: Exceptional customer service is important for a successful shipping process. Most car shipping companies with great customer service have high customer ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), TrustPilot, ConsumerAffairs, Google Reviews, and more. Look for companies with customer service ratings of 4.0 stars and above.

#6 Option for Door-to-Door Transport: With door-to-door transport, your car is picked up and dropped off as close to your destination as possible. This option is preferred among consumers as it is the most convenient method of car shipping.

Our Research On Car Shipping

Through our survey, our team learned that what matters most to consumers when shipping a car is cost. From 1,000 respondents, 806 want to know the average cost of vehicle shipping up front, as well as any additional fees or charges they might have to pay.

Customer service is the second biggest factor that matters to consumers in our study, as good service brings the best possible shipping experience. It’s recommended for first-time auto shippers to consider car shipping companies that offer the following so they don’t have to worry about any potential problems during transport:

24/7 customer service

Constant and consistent communication during the shipping process

Real-time shipment tracking updates during transport

According to our survey, 66 percent of respondents stated that one of their biggest concerns is the possibility of their car being damaged during shipment. Car shipping companies that offer cargo insurance for every transport help eliminate that fear, as 51 percent of consumers consider insurance an important factor when shipping a car.

The data in the chart below shows the percentage and number of respondents from our study that believe cost, customer service, guaranteed pickup and drop-off dates, insurance, company reputation, and door-to-door transport matter most when shipping a car.