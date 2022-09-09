uShip Marketplace Bid Examples

When you post your job to the marketplace at uShip.com, multiple carriers may bid on it. In one example, a customer wanted to send their Mazda Tribute from Los Angeles to Dubuque, Iowa. They received seven bids. The bids started at $1,885, with the lowest being $1,549.

In another example, someone was looking to ship their Ford F-150 from Austin, Texas, to Seattle. They also received seven bids. The bids started at $2,149, and the lowest bid was $1,591.

How Shipping A Car With uShip Works

uShip is a bidding marketplace where you can post an offer or browse instant rates. After completing a form detailing your shipping dates and locations, you’ll receive offers from several shippers.

You can also post your shipping request to the marketplace, and shippers will bid on your job. This option may take longer, but you can find better shipping prices and save money.

When you find a price that looks good, it’s up to you to research the shipper. Each shipper has a profile with reviews and an overall rating. Also, check into whether the shipper provides insurance. uShip sells cargo insurance separately for peace of mind.

Accept a bid, and you’ll communicate with the shipping provider to coordinate pickup and drop-off. uShip itself is only involved in the quote and booking processes, not shipping. You can reach out to uShip if you have problems with the shipper, though.

uShip Fee

On top of your baseline shipping cost, uShip charges a fee from $25 to $150. In some uShip reviews, customers mention being caught off guard by this service charge at checkout, but uShip fees apply to all car shipping quotes. You can also pay extra for insurance through uShip, but some shippers already provide insurance.