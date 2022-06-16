Compared to other car shipping companies, Ultimate Transport 123 has average customer service ratings and reviews. Ultimate Transport 123 has a more positive average rating from over 2,000 consumers on Google, with 3.6 stars out of 5.0. Positive customer reviews praise the company’s excellent customer service and pricing, while customer complaints discuss issues with carrier availability and broken promises.

Ultimate Transport 123’s reviews are average, both from customers and organizations like the BBB. The company holds a customer rating of 2.6 out of 5.0 stars from the BBB, averaged from more than 120 reviews. The broker holds a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with about 30 complaints resolved within the past year. Most customer complaints highlight issues with carrier scheduling for pickup dates.

To give you a better idea of the Ultimate Transport 123 experience, we detailed positive and negative customer reviews below.

Positive Ultimate Transport 123 Reviews

“Everything worked out great! I was a little nervous to be honest at first as the car was going from New Mexico to Florida. … Once the driver was assigned, everything went smoothly. The driver was professional and I was in contact with him at any time I wanted to be.”

– Gabriel via Google

“Awesome experience. They got back to me promptly with any concerns and my car was picked up and delivered as promised. Highly recommend it.”

– Tanya via BBB

Ultimate Transport 123 Complaints

“[T]hey failed to show up on time, provided zero communication on pickup and delivery expectations, and when you want to cancel, they hold you hostage and threaten to send your contract to collections. Never have I seen a company offer this kind of customer experience in my life.”

– William via Google