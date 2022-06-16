Ultimate Transport 123 provides a wide range of auto shipping services nationally and internationally. But how does the provider compare with other reputable car shipping companies?
Before you make a decision about transportation for your vehicle, compare your options to find the best fit for you. Our team researched and reviewed the best auto transport companies based on reputation, cost, services, and customer experience to help you get started.
Ultimate Transport 123 Review
We give Ultimate Transport 123 a 3.5-star rating out of 5.0. The car transport company works with vetted and licensed carriers, provides a wide variety of shipping services, and offers competitive pricing. However, there are providers in the auto shipping industry that offer a better customer experience.
|Motor1 Rating
|3.5
|Reputation
|3.5
|Cost
|4.5
|Services
|4
|Customer Experience
|3
Ultimate Transport 123 Customer Reviews
Compared to other car shipping companies, Ultimate Transport 123 has average customer service ratings and reviews. Ultimate Transport 123 has a more positive average rating from over 2,000 consumers on Google, with 3.6 stars out of 5.0. Positive customer reviews praise the company’s excellent customer service and pricing, while customer complaints discuss issues with carrier availability and broken promises.
Ultimate Transport 123 BBB
Ultimate Transport 123’s reviews are average, both from customers and organizations like the BBB. The company holds a customer rating of 2.6 out of 5.0 stars from the BBB, averaged from more than 120 reviews. The broker holds a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with about 30 complaints resolved within the past year. Most customer complaints highlight issues with carrier scheduling for pickup dates.
To give you a better idea of the Ultimate Transport 123 experience, we detailed positive and negative customer reviews below.
Positive Ultimate Transport 123 Reviews
“Everything worked out great! I was a little nervous to be honest at first as the car was going from New Mexico to Florida. … Once the driver was assigned, everything went smoothly. The driver was professional and I was in contact with him at any time I wanted to be.”
– Gabriel via Google
“Awesome experience. They got back to me promptly with any concerns and my car was picked up and delivered as promised. Highly recommend it.”
– Tanya via BBB
Ultimate Transport 123 Complaints
“[T]hey failed to show up on time, provided zero communication on pickup and delivery expectations, and when you want to cancel, they hold you hostage and threaten to send your contract to collections. Never have I seen a company offer this kind of customer experience in my life.”
– William via Google
“They called me every day until they had a contract in hand, which they lied about the pickup date. After waiting days with no communication or anything, I decided that they were not going to pick up the car. Then that’s when they charged me $250 for something they didn’t do. The communication and the customer service is even worse.”
– Derrick via BBB
Is Ultimate Transport 123 Legit?
Yes, Ultimate Transport 123 is a legit car shipping company. Below is an overview on the provider:
Founded: 2010
Headquarters: Baldwin, N.Y.
Service area: The United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and internationally
Headquartered in Baldwin, New York, Ultimate Transport 123 is an auto transport broker that was founded in 2010 as Auto Transport 123. Auto transport brokers connect customers with their networks of auto carriers, negotiating prices and pickup and delivery dates on their behalf. Ultimate Transport 123 works with 15,000 licensed and insured carriers.
Ultimate Transport 123 offers transport services for cars, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles (RVs), and machinery. Ultimate Transport 123 doesn’t offer terminal-to-terminal shipping. In addition to enclosed and open trailer shipping options, the auto transport company provides these services:
- Door-to-door delivery
- Expedited shipping
- Shipping to Hawaii and Alaska
- International shipping
Ultimate Transport 123 Pros and Cons
Ultimate Transport 123 Cost
Based on car shipping quotes we received, Ultimate Transport 123 charges $1,260 on average per transport. The company offers competitive pricing for most of its shipping services. Your estimate will vary depending on multiple factors, so we recommend using this as a starting quote.
Here are a few estimates we received from Ultimate Transport 123 for shipping an operable 2018 Honda CR-V:
|Shipping Distance
|Open or Enclosed Transport
|Ultimate Transport 123 Quote
|520 miles
|Open transport
|$800
|1,660 miles
|Open transport
|$1,090
|1,660 miles
|Enclosed transport
|$1,890
The shipping quote includes all taxes, fees, and insurance costs. You pay a $250 deposit by credit card when your vehicle is assigned to a carrier. The rest of your payment is not due until your car is dropped off at its destination. Most drivers accept cash, money orders, or cashier’s checks.
Ultimate Transport 123 offers discounts for military members and multi-vehicle shipments.
What Affects Car Shipping Costs
There are several key factors that affect the cost of auto shipping with Ultimate Transport 123, including:
- Distance: Cross-country shipments have lower rates per mile than shipments traveling only a few hundred miles, but they cost more in total.
- Transport service: Enclosed carrier transport costs more than open carrier transport.
- Seasonality: Auto transport services are more expensive during the summer and January due to high demand.
- Vehicle operability: Inoperable vehicles are more expensive to ship because they require more effort and resources to move.
- Vehicle size: Larger vehicles, like SUVs and trucks, cost more to ship than standard sedans. This also applies to specialty vehicles such as RVs and ATVs.
Ultimate Transport 123 Auto Shipping Services
Ultimate Transport 123 offers auto shipping to all 50 states, as well as internationally. The company’s services include:
- Open transport: This is a cheap car shipping option, though your vehicle is exposed to weather and road debris.
- Enclosed transport: This option is more expensive because your car is shipped in an enclosed trailer or container to prevent damage. It can be a good option for luxury or classic cars.
- Oversize transport: This option allows you to ship oversize vehicles and heavy-duty machinery nationwide and internationally for a higher fee.
- Door-to-door: With this car transport method, your vehicle is picked up and delivered as close to your home as possible.
- Expedited: Choose prioritized auto shipping to have your car shipped on the first available pickup date, which could be as soon as the next day if a carrier is available.
- Hawaii auto shipping: You can choose to ship your car port-to-port or door-to-port between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii for an additional cost.
Ultimate Transport 123 also gives customers access to a portal where they can receive real-time updates from their drivers and chat with customer service representatives.
How To Ship A Car With Ultimate Transport 123
To get a quote for auto shipping with Ultimate Transport 123, you’ll need to provide a few key details, including:
- Your pickup and drop-off locations
- Your vehicle’s year, make, model, and operability
- Your preferred shipping date
- Your name, email address, and phone number
The company will use this information to provide you with an instant quote. You can then book your shipment with no up-front fees. Once a carrier is assigned, you’ll be able to confirm your vehicle’s pickup date and estimated delivery date. A carrier will then meet you on the assigned date to transport your car to its destination.
Ultimate Transport 123 Shipping Insurance
All carriers are required to meet insurance standards before joining Ultimate Transport 123’s carrier network. The company currently offers a zero-deductible insurance policy of over $50,000 on open carrier transports and $1 million on enclosed carrier transports.
Insurance coverage costs are included in all Ultimate Transport 123 shipping quotes.
Ultimate Transport 123: Conclusion
We rate Ultimate 123 3.5 Stars and we went over their reputation, cost, services, and customer experience. If you don’t think this provider is right for you, take a look at some of their competitors.
Ultimate Transport 123 Competitors
You should always research transport companies to compare your options. We recommend reaching out to Montway Auto Transport and Easy Auto Ship for free, no-obligation quotes.
Montway Auto Transport: 4.6 Stars
Established in 2007, Montway Auto Transport is a licensed auto transport broker that works with vetted carriers nationwide to provide auto shipping services. It offers open, enclosed, door-to-door, expedited, Hawaii, and international shipping. Montway Auto Transport holds an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.5-star customer rating average on the BBB site.
Learn more about the company in our Montway Auto Transport review.
Easy Auto Ship: 4.5 Stars
Easy Auto Ship offers customers a price guarantee and full insurance coverage with its shipping services. It provides open and enclosed carrier transport, expedited shipping, door-to-door delivery, motorcycle shipping, and boat and RV transportation to all 50 states. With an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.6-star consumer rating average on the organization’s website, Easy Auto Ship is a reliable choice for auto transport.
Read more in our complete Easy Auto Ship review.
Ultimate Transportation 123: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions on Ultimate Transport 123:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of car shipping companies to formulate rankings of the best transporters. Providers receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Reputation: Shippers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of shipping routes, distances, and vehicles. Companies with lower prices and many discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Services: This rating is based on types of auto transport services available, insurance coverage, and the ability to guarantee pickup and drop-off dates.
- Customer Experience: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each car transporter.