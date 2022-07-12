While Sonic Auto Transportation has a C rating from the BBB, customers on the site give the company an average of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars. Across more than 3,400 reviews on Trustpilot, customers give it an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars.

Sonic Auto Transportation also takes time to respond to negative reviews, which indicates that the company takes its reputation seriously.

Positive Sonic Auto Transportation Reviews

Customers regularly praise the accessibility of Sonic Auto Transportation agents and the company’s timely shipping services.

“Very positive experience from start to finish. I do not believe the transport process could have been any better. Sonic Transport fulfilled their responsibilities 100 percent. My contact was excellent and was always available during the entire event.” – BG via Trustpilot

“Absolutely amazing. My agent was great with communication and kept me informed every step of the way.” – Shay via Trustpilot

Negative Sonic Auto Transportation Reviews

Though there are many positive reviews for Sonic Auto Transportation, some reviews are far less upbeat. A few customers call Sonic a scam, and some say their total cost ended up higher than the original quote.