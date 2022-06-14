Shipping a car to Hawaii is not quite the same as shipping your vehicle elsewhere in the U.S. You’ll need to bring your vehicle to a port, where it will be loaded onto a ferry to cross the ocean. Luckily, there are several reputable auto transport companies that can manage the logistics for you.

The exact process of how to ship a car may differ slightly from carrier to carrier. Most auto shipping brokers – including the companies we recommend – follow a process similar to the one described below:

Request a quote: Reach out to a shipping broker with your shipment details, including your vehicle information and shipping dates. Book a carrier: A broker will get back to you with a list of carrier options and quotes. Once you select a carrier, the shipment process begins. Clean out your vehicle: Clear out your vehicle to reduce its weight as much as possible. Leave no more than a quarter tank of gas and be sure to disconnect the alarm system or battery. Drop off vehicle: Bring your vehicle to the designated pickup location. This may be a port, a shipping terminal, or your house, depending on the service you select. Keep in mind that before a vehicle can be shipped from a port, you will need to provide a copy of your photo ID, title, vehicle registration, and a notarized letter of authorization from your lienholder if your vehicle is financed or leased. Pick up your vehicle: Once in Hawaii, pick up your vehicle from the destination port or another designated delivery location.

Hawaii Car Shipping Ports

There are several auto shipping ports across the Hawaiian Islands. Many auto shippers will ferry your vehicle from a port in the contiguous U.S. to cities such as:

Hilo, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kawaihae, Hawaii (Big Island)

Kahului, Maui

Honolulu, Oahu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Nawiliwili, Kauai

Shipping A Car From Hawaii To The Continental U.S.

The shipping routes go both ways if you’re considering transporting a car from Hawaii to the continental U.S. Here are some of the ports auto shipping companies use on the East Coast and West Coast:

Anchorage, Alaska

Long Beach, California

Oakland, California

Tacoma, Washington

New York, New York

Hawaii Car Shipping Transit Time

Your destination options will vary from shipper to shipper. Overall, shipping a car to Hawaii typically takes anywhere from 8 to 19 days. However, you can expect shipments to the East Coast to take longer. Getting your car to an inland destination will also take additional time.